‘I Never Said It’: Trump Promised 5 Million Tests Per Day ‘Very Soon’ – 24 Hours Later He Denies Ever Saying It (Video)
President Donald Trump on Tuesday bragged the United States would be testing five million people for coronavirus “very soon,” but just 24 hours later he is totally denying having ever said that.
“Well I don’t know where it came up,” Trump responded to a reporter asking him about his remarks just one day earlier. “Everyone was saying, ‘You said there’d be five.’ That was a study that came out. Somebody came out with a study of five million people,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday.
“Do I think we will? I think we will, but I never said it,” Trump insisted.
Here’s Trump on Wednesday denying he ever said the U.S. would be testing five million people a day, something experts say is necessary to protect the nation when it re-opens.
Trump repeats his lie that the United States is doing more coronavirus testing than all other countries combined, which is not even close to true pic.twitter.com/Krx42pYSx6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2020
Here’s President Trump on Tuesday, just one day ago, confirming to a reporter that the U.S, will be testing five million people per day “very soon.”
Trump says the US is “getting very close” to conducting 5 million tests per day (the US is currently conducting about 200,000 tests per day, so this is a lie) pic.twitter.com/1IrUboariP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2020
“You’re saying you can surpass five million tests per day?” the reporter asks.
“Oh, we’re going to be there very soon,” Trump replies. “If you look at the numbers it could be that we’re getting very close,” he adds. That is a lie.
Over the past 10 days the U.S. has increased testing dramatically, but is only testing between 147,000 to 314,000 per day – not even 10% of five million per day, not even close.
‘A Great Success Story’: Kushner Says Trump Team Is ‘Doing a Lot of Things Right’ as COVID-19 Cases Pass One Million
Jared Kushner says the Trump administration is “doing a lot of things right” and has created a “great success story” in how its handled the coronavirus pandemic, just one day after the United Stated passed the one million mark in COVID-19 cases, and is rapidly approaching 60,000 deaths.
“The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story, and I think that, that’s really what needs to be told” Kushner, a Senior Advisor to the President, told “Fox & Friends” Wednesday.
“We’re on the other side of the medical aspect of this and I think that we’ve achieved all the different milestones that are needed,” Kushner added, suggesting the U.S. has flattened the curve, the worst of the pandemic is over, and there’s little to no more work to be done, all of which is false.
Responding to a question on why there is no national strategy coming from the Trump Administration, Kushner replied: “We’ve been very busy doing.”
“We released the strategy document earlier this week, it was an 8-step plan, and seven of those steps have been completed,” Kushner added.
Kushner appears to be referring to the White House Testing Overview, which was released Monday. It isn’t a plan, but rather a public relations document that is not designed to provide a plan on battling coronavirus. It is designed to re-open the country for business. It also calls the federal government the “supplier of last resort.”
Watch:
Jared Kushner, the morning after we hit 1 million cases and more deaths than in the Vietnam War:
“We’re on the other side of the medical aspect of this. The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story.”pic.twitter.com/sRGDR4rNsl
— Ian Sams (@IanSams) April 29, 2020
Trump Scapegoats World Health Organization to Deflect From His Coronavirus Mismanagement – Will Defund During Pandemic
President Donald Trump is now scapegoating the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming it must be held accountable for what he claims is their fault that the coronavirus spread into the United States. Trump took no responsibility for his actions allowing the coronavirus to spread throughout the U.S.
America is now the number one in the world for deaths and number of cases.
The WHO is Trump’s seventh target for blame to deflect from his horrific mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic.
But in making his case Trump curiously citied early reports from the WHO, proving he and his administration knew about the deadly new, novel coronavirus far earlier than he has admitted to previously.
He also blames the WHO’s actions, saying their reports were wrong and they could have saved “thousands of lives” had they produced more accurate information.
Related: US Intelligence Briefed White House ‘Multiple Times’ as Far Back as November on Existence of ‘Cataclysmic’ Coronavirus
Trump ignores his own mistakes.
New York Times opinion writer Nicholas Kristof warns the President:
The World Health Org response to #COVID19 was imperfect, but it was FAR better than the Trump administration’s response. The WHO promptly rolled out a test that worked; the US still lacks enough tests, is still short PPE. So, Mr. President, careful about demanding accountability! https://t.co/z1MbICuR0S
— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 14, 2020
CNN’s Nathan McDermott weighs in:
Trump is bashing the World Health Organization for praising
China’s handeling of the Coronavirus, even though he himself praised China on at least 12 occasions, as @KFILE and I reported a couple of weeks ago.https://t.co/Pc3VkfghQJ
— Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) April 14, 2020
Watch:
Trump is using the April 14 #TrumpPressBriefing to try and shift blame by attacking the World Health Organization pic.twitter.com/6tLkEIMUM8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2020
Trump Falsely Claims Anyone Who Needs a Coronavirus Test ‘Can Get One’ – Says Tests Are ‘Perfect, Just Like the Transcript’
President Donald Trump is claiming, falsely, that anyone who needs a coronavirus test can get one. He also compared the tests, which are in extremely short supply, to the so-called “transcript” of his call with the president of Ukraine – during which he extorted Zelensky – calling them “perfect.”
WATCH: Pres. Trump says “anybody that needs a test can have a test” during his CDC visit today. #MTPDaily
Trump: “They have the test. And the test is beautiful.” pic.twitter.com/FmId20l12Y
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 6, 2020
“As of right now and yesterday anybody that needs a test – that’s the important thing – and the tests are all perfect,” Trump falsely told reporters as he toured the CDC in Atlanta Friday afternoon. “Like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect, right? This was not a perfect as that, but pretty good.”
Watch:
“The [coronavirus] tests are all perfect. Like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. This was not a perfect as that, but pretty good.” — is Trump referring to the transcript of his phone call with the Ukrainian president here? pic.twitter.com/FU5XxPTu7Z
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020
In fact, the CDC has been denying tests to those who do need them, including a nurse who became symptomatic after she worked with a patient who had coronavirus.
Some reports proving the coronavirus tests are not available to “anybody who needs one”:
This is a headline from California
“Chaos at hospitals due to shortage of coronavirus tests”https://t.co/TPtdR6Uoy5
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 6, 2020
I am an ER nurse. The answer is No. There are no COVID19 tests available for ER physicians. @UWVirology lab just opened for testing. Until that goes full swing, we are wholly reliant on the CDC for testing.
— nurse_adriana #RightMatters (@adrianabug4) March 6, 2020
I work in a ICU unit and the answer is NO!
— Camilo Arteaga (@CamiloArteaga9) March 6, 2020
WATCH: Quarantined nurse raises alarms over being denied coronavirus test. https://t.co/1LRuJ261fU #inners
— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 6, 2020
