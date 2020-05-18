Connect with us

AMERICAN IDIOT

Trump Says a Doctor He’s ‘Never Heard Of’ Sent Him a Letter About Hydroxychloroquine So He Decided to Take It

Published

on

President Donald Trump says he started taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent contracting COVID-19 after a physician he doesn’t know and “never heard of” sent him a letter touting the anti-malaria medication.

Asked by a reporter if he started taking it because he’s “been exposed,” Trump quickly interjected, “No, not at all.”

“I’ve had so many letters from people, like the one I told you about, I got it last week, I’ll give you – would you like a copy of it? I’d love to give you – if you ask Mollie she’ll give you a copy of it. But this is a doctor he doesn’t want anything I don’t know him never heard of him. He treats people that are that we’re talking about and he said out of hundreds of people that he’s treated he hasn’t lost one. And he just wanted me to know about it. That’s all. He wasn’t saying, ‘Gee can I have dinner with you Mr. President? I’d like to come to the White House.’ Biut I’ve received many such letters.”

Trump also said, “I want the people of this nation to feel good. I don’t want them being sick.”

The FDA has warned against taking hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus outside of a hospital setting.

Watch:

AMERICAN IDIOT

‘90,000 Americans Dead’: Eric Trump Slammed for Calling COVID-19 Crisis a Democratic Hoax That Will ‘Magically Disappear’

Published

1 day ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s younger adult son is being criticized for falsely claiming on national television that the COVID-19  crisis is a Democratic hoax that will “disappear” after the November presidential election. Eric Trump said that Democrats are hyping the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent conservatives from attending his father’s campaign re-election rallies.

“Listen, Biden loves this,” Eric Trump, a vice president at the Trump Organization, told Fox News host “Judge Jeanine” Pirro on Saturday night. “They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time.”

Trump’s rallies do not have 50,000 people every single time, or most times, despite what the President and his family claim.

“So they will, and you watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3,” Eric Trump added.

“And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically all of the sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

He also called the coronavirus pandemic “a very cognizant strategy that they’re trying to employ.”

Many were stunned and angered, given that 90,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus pandemic, a death toll that never had to be so high had Eric Trump’s father done his job.

AMERICAN IDIOT

‘We Like It the Old Way’: Trump Mocks Social Distancing, Denounces Testing as ‘Overrated’ in Pennsylvania Speech

Published

4 days ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump flew to Allentown, Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon, where he visited the Owens & Minor medical supply facility, which makes personal protective equipment. As usual he delivered a speech and as usual, he undercut the CDC guidelines designed to keep Americans safe from the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

During his speech the President mocked and disparaged social distancing efforts and all but denounced testing, seeing both as remnants signaling the pandemic is still present. (In fact, the “curve” is flattening, but in comparison to many other countries, is not really going down.)

“Thank you, all that social distancing,” Trump sarcastically told his audience as he stood in front of stacks of boxes of PPE. “You people all spread out – six feet. That’s pretty impressive.”

“But we like it the old way,” Trump continued, as if to admonish himself for praising the audience for literally taking life-saving measures. “A little bit better, don’t we?”

“We’ll be back, we’ll be back to that soon, I think, I really believe it.”

Later during his speech, which was an official White House taxpayer-funded trip yet laced with partisan rhetoric including attacks on his presumptive opponent, Joe Biden, and the press, Trump disparaged the very idea of coronavirus testing.

“And we have the best test, tests two months ago didn’t even exist. Our great companies came up with things, Abbott Laboratories and so many others, they came up with things that – Roche – they came up with things that nobody even believes,” Trump bragged.

“So we have the best testing in the world,” he continued, changing from “tests” to “testing.”

“It could be that testing’s frankly,” he said, taking a long pause, “ah, overrated?”

“Maybe it is overrated. But whenever they start yelling, ‘We want more, we want more’ – ’cause they don’t want to give you credit, then we do more, and they say, ‘We want more.'”

“But we have the greatest testing in the world. But what we want is we want to get rid (clip ends).”

Trump went on to claim, “we have more cases than anywhere in the world. But why? Because we do more testing.”

That is a lie. The United States, due to President Trump’s refusal to ensure there were enough tests early in the pandemic, has more cases and more deaths than any country on earth. On a per capita basis the U.S. ranks 38th in testing, and 13th in deaths, where number one is the worst. And the U.S. is getting worse. Two weeks ago the United States ranked 16th in deaths, out of 214 countries and other localities.

Seeming to be unable to differentiate between actual cases and statistics, Trump went on to explain why he opposes testing.

“When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing we would have very few cases.”

Watch:

AMERICAN IDIOT

NSA Letter Exposes Rand Paul’s Flailing, Failed Attempt to Take Down Biden With Conspiracy Theory ‘Unmasking’

Published

5 days ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is trying take “credit” and position himself as the man who got released a list of Obama officials who may have requested the unmasking of a government official snagged in Intelligence intercepts. That official turned out to be Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who pleaded twice to lying to the FBI and served as a paid, unregistered foreign agent to Turkey while working for the Trump transition team.

Unmasking, by the way, is not only legal, but done more than 10,000 times a year.

Sen. Paul is also suggesting he will get the Director of National Intelligence (Acting), Richard Grenell, to testify about the list before the Senate.

He won’t.

In fact, what he’s asserting is false – and a top national security lawyer, and an NSA letter to DNI Grenell prove it.

Here’s what just happened.

Senator Paul tried stirring up the Internet at 2:38 PM:

2:52 PM:

Paul, who engages in conspiracy theories and pushes false information from his seat in the Senate, posted this tweet apparently knowing it was all-but-a-lie:

Here’s why – he knew DNI Grenell would not be appearing before the Senate, but it makes him sound powerful to say he’s asked him to:

Here’s Paul continuing his hoodwinking – 3:21 PM – why specifically target Biden? This is false, also, but it’s great fodder for Trump’s MAGA KAG crowd who don’t know or care what unmasking is.

Here’s a top national security lawyer explaining why Paul is wrong:

More circus tweeting – 3:23 PM:

So, as it turns out, Grenell requested the unmasking information 10 days ago – which puts a huge hole in Paul’s attempt to grab “credit” for all this by suggesting he started it all yesterday.

And here’s that top national security lawyer again, Bradley Moss, blowing more holes into Sen. Paul’s rantings:

 

