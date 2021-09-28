Tucker Carlson and Naomi Wolf Blasted for Claiming No One ‘Moralized’ Against HIV/AIDS Patients in the ’80s

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former-feminist-turned-conspiracy-theorist Naomi Wolf are under fire after comparing the early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis to the condemnation anti-vaxxers are now seeing during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday they falsely claimed people who contracted HIV/AIDS in the 1980’s were not subjected to “moralizing,” despite the founder of the Moral Majority in 1983 declaring AIDS was “God’s punishment for homosexuals.”

“Sometimes there are medical crises – typhus, cholera, you know, AIDS, polio – but we don’t moralize it, we just get through it,” Wolf, an anti-vaxxer, said on the Fox Nation show “Tucker Carlson Today.”

“We should be going back to American values in which we are responsible for ourselves,” Wolf declared. And she lamented, “now it’s all about, like, ‘What are the infection rates? Who’s to blame? Are the red states to blame or the bikers to blame?'”

Before she was banned from Twitter, Wolf infamously “tweeted that a new technology allowed the delivery of ‘vaccines w nanopatticles that let you travel back in time’; that the Moderna vaccine is a ‘software platform’ that allows ‘uploads’; and that due to face masks, children now lack ‘the human reflex that they when you smile at them they smile back’ and have ‘dark circles under [their] eyes from low oxygen,'” according to Media Matters.

Carlson then began talking about the early ’80’s, when HIV/AIDS was first identified and President Ronald Reagan refused to address or even acknowledge the crisis – much less mobilize – the federal government to combat the disease, while most Americans shunned and discarded people with HIV/AIDS.

Carlson falsely claimed that in the ’80s no one was “blaming people who are dying,” calling it, “like, the ugliest thing you could do,” and then asked: “Why now?”

Wolf replied, “if you don’t moralize it, you can’t gain control over an entire free society,” suggesting that’s why those who have been vaccinated are so outraged at those who refuse to protect themselves and others and are causing the pandemic to rage on.

“I think the AIDS crisis, HIV crisis, is a perfect model of how different the expectations are now,” Wolf claimed, “because I remember that time.”

oh yeah the HIV epidemic was famously recognized as an apolitical, nonjudgmental, morality-policing-free medical crisis, totally, absolutely no revisionism here. pic.twitter.com/DYB4H4pGJO — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 27, 2021

Many are expressing outrage:

Christ. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 28, 2021

Ronald Reagan and his administration laughed and called it god’s judgement as my grandfather and many like him suffered and died of a disease Reagan wouldn’t even say the name of. — Crowpotkin 🏴 (@AnarchoCorvidae) September 28, 2021

“The poor homosexuals — they have declared war upon nature, and now nature is exacting an awful retribution”

— Pat Buchanan https://t.co/AOLnJBk9aw — Breathtaking Inanity (@breathtkinan) September 28, 2021

Yep, totally apolitical, nonjudgmental yada yada pic.twitter.com/eIwsYvxyGw — 614ortyNiner (@CAlipinOH) September 28, 2021

Tucker and Naomi are being absurd. Televangelists were constantly preaching to their “moral majority” that AIDS was GOD’s punishment for homosexuality. It was a constant stream of bigoted condemnation of sick and dying human beings. And the message resonated. Hate sells. — pissedboomer (@pissedboomer) September 28, 2021

That rumbling you just heard was Rock Hudson turning over in his grave to spit in the direction of Ronald Reagan. — Raymond J. Mollica (@RaymondMollica) September 27, 2021

Is this an alternative universe thing? I mean, why is Tucker in, like, a lodge or something? What is this? It can’t be about our universe. https://t.co/1VUOdUwN1f — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 28, 2021

those two lived through an imaginary AIDS epidemic. The real one has things like funeral homes refusing to take away bodies of dead AIDS people. There are literally hundreds of other things that were done to AIDS patients. — The Cheese. (@EileenB10257709) September 28, 2021

The phrase “IF I DIE OF AIDS—FORGET BURIAL—JUST DROP MY BODY ON THE STEPS OF THE FDA” springs to mind https://t.co/36rhZUzcfC — joshua caleb weibley (@fake_living) September 27, 2021

When I see things like Naomi Wolf and Tucker Carlson saying there was no moralizing during the early years of the AIDS pandemic… they know better, and are spreading this disinformation to provoke different rages in target audiences, with conservatives and liberals. — Alexander Chee (@alexanderchee) September 28, 2021

They so clearly conspired before this broadcast to incite the people who lived through it. Their complacency is the tell. I mean I was in Ireland in the 80’s, far from the first epicenters, and yet the first thing I recall adults saying is that AIDS was gods judgement on gays. https://t.co/lttigC01W5 — Cahir O’Doherty (@randomirish) September 28, 2021

Gay men still cannot donate blood. https://t.co/ZIh7bi3TbJ — Ken Sweet (@kensweet) September 28, 2021

This revisionism makes me fucking nauseated. I’m old enough to remember how this fucking went, and this ain’t how things went. https://t.co/cuZSBjrUqm — ᗪᗩᑎI ᔕTEᗯᗩᖇT (@d_stew) September 28, 2021

I was a 16 year old closeted gay teenager when a THERAPIST told me that she didn’t think there would ever be a cure for HIV/AIDS because it was God’s punishment for gay men. https://t.co/R7PfBmd5M6 — Shaun (@shaun_gains) September 28, 2021