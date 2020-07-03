GASLIGHTING AMERICA
‘Spawned,’ ‘Seeded,’ and ‘Spread’: Trump Official Spins Out-of-Control Anti-China Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory
Trump White House Trade advisor Peter Navarro used the long Independence Day weekend to spin a fantastical conspiracy theory that directly blames China for creating the deadly coronavirus, then sending “hundreds of thousands” of its people to the U.S. to infect and ultimately kill Americans.
“It is the Chinese Communist Party that is making us stay locked in our homes and lose our jobs,” Navarro, the author of the 2011 book, Death by China, told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Friday afternoon.
“They spawned the virus. They hid the virus. They sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals over here to seed and spread the virus before we knew,” he continued, refusing to respond to Velshi’s questions.
“So, ah, the dateline is November. They spawned the virus, probably came out of the biological lab. For two months, they hid the virus from the world and the possibility of a pandemic, behind the shield of the World ‘Health’ Organization. While they did that, they vacuumed up the world’s protective equipment, including two billion masks, and,” said Navarro, plowing through Velshi who repeatedly asked if China did this deliberately.
“Here’s the point. While they were preventing any domestic travels from Wuhan to Beijing or Shanghai, locking down their transportation network, they freely sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals on aircraft to go around the world.”
“They deliberately allowed Chinese nationals to come to the United States, Italy, and everywhere in between, who were infected, while they were locking down their own transportation network.”
“Let’s be careful and clear with the words,” Navarro said, very carefully and deliberately gaslighting viewers. “What they did, during this period of time when they knew there was a pandemic, they didn’t allow their people to travel inside of China, they allowed people inside of china who were likely infected to go around the world.”
Watch:
Navarro: They spawned the virus, they hid the virus, they send hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals over here to seed and spread the virus pic.twitter.com/nda7cWghoj
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 3, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
GASLIGHTING AMERICA
White House Issues Letter From Trump’s Doctor on His Taking Hydroxychloroquine That Doesn’t Actually Say He’s Taking It
Once again the Trump White House is releasing very creatively-crafted information surrounding the President’s health. On Monday, after President Donald Trump claimed he is taking the anti-malaria drug he touted for weeks as a cure for coronavirus, hydroxychloroquine, the White House has released a letter that appears to try to suggest the President wasn’t lying, and that he is taking the dangerous drug.
But the letter, from Physician to the President Sean P. Conley, does not actually say Trump is taking the drug.
“As has been previously reported, two weeks ago one of the President’s support staff tested positive for COVID-19. The President is in very good health and remains symptom free. He receives regular COVID-19 testing, all negative to date,” the letter begins.
“After numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”
“In consultation with our inter-agency partners and subject matter experts around the country, I continue to monitor the myriad studies investigating potential COVID-19 therapies, and I anticipate employing the same shared medical decision making based on the evidence at hand in the future.”
Related: Trump Says a Doctor He’s ‘Never Heard Of’ Sent Him a Letter About Hydroxychloroquine So He Decided to Take It
Nowhere does it actually say President Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine:
GASLIGHTING AMERICA
‘I Never Said It’: Trump Promised 5 Million Tests Per Day ‘Very Soon’ – 24 Hours Later He Denies Ever Saying It (Video)
President Donald Trump on Tuesday bragged the United States would be testing five million people for coronavirus “very soon,” but just 24 hours later he is totally denying having ever said that.
“Well I don’t know where it came up,” Trump responded to a reporter asking him about his remarks just one day earlier. “Everyone was saying, ‘You said there’d be five.’ That was a study that came out. Somebody came out with a study of five million people,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday.
“Do I think we will? I think we will, but I never said it,” Trump insisted.
Here’s Trump on Wednesday denying he ever said the U.S. would be testing five million people a day, something experts say is necessary to protect the nation when it re-opens.
Trump repeats his lie that the United States is doing more coronavirus testing than all other countries combined, which is not even close to true pic.twitter.com/Krx42pYSx6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2020
Here’s President Trump on Tuesday, just one day ago, confirming to a reporter that the U.S, will be testing five million people per day “very soon.”
Trump says the US is “getting very close” to conducting 5 million tests per day (the US is currently conducting about 200,000 tests per day, so this is a lie) pic.twitter.com/1IrUboariP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2020
“You’re saying you can surpass five million tests per day?” the reporter asks.
“Oh, we’re going to be there very soon,” Trump replies. “If you look at the numbers it could be that we’re getting very close,” he adds. That is a lie.
Over the past 10 days the U.S. has increased testing dramatically, but is only testing between 147,000 to 314,000 per day – not even 10% of five million per day, not even close.
GASLIGHTING AMERICA
‘A Great Success Story’: Kushner Says Trump Team Is ‘Doing a Lot of Things Right’ as COVID-19 Cases Pass One Million
Jared Kushner says the Trump administration is “doing a lot of things right” and has created a “great success story” in how its handled the coronavirus pandemic, just one day after the United Stated passed the one million mark in COVID-19 cases, and is rapidly approaching 60,000 deaths.
“The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story, and I think that, that’s really what needs to be told” Kushner, a Senior Advisor to the President, told “Fox & Friends” Wednesday.
“We’re on the other side of the medical aspect of this and I think that we’ve achieved all the different milestones that are needed,” Kushner added, suggesting the U.S. has flattened the curve, the worst of the pandemic is over, and there’s little to no more work to be done, all of which is false.
Responding to a question on why there is no national strategy coming from the Trump Administration, Kushner replied: “We’ve been very busy doing.”
“We released the strategy document earlier this week, it was an 8-step plan, and seven of those steps have been completed,” Kushner added.
Kushner appears to be referring to the White House Testing Overview, which was released Monday. It isn’t a plan, but rather a public relations document that is not designed to provide a plan on battling coronavirus. It is designed to re-open the country for business. It also calls the federal government the “supplier of last resort.”
Watch:
Jared Kushner, the morning after we hit 1 million cases and more deaths than in the Vietnam War:
“We’re on the other side of the medical aspect of this. The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story.”pic.twitter.com/sRGDR4rNsl
— Ian Sams (@IanSams) April 29, 2020
Trending
- OPINION2 days ago
‘It’s Real’: Trump Campaign’s New T-Shirt Insignia Looks a Lot Like a Nazi Symbol — and People Are Noticing
- HOW TO DRIVE DEMOCRATS TO THE POLLS3 days ago
Trump’s Team Waiting for Clarence Thomas to Drop a Bomb on 2020 Election: Washington Post Reporter
- IS IT TREASON YET?2 days ago
Busted: Taliban Commanders Admit Russia Is Paying to Murder US Soldiers as Trump Calls Cash-for-Killings a ‘Hoax’
- 'DEEP STATE' RUDY2 days ago
Giuliani Returns to White House, Denounces ‘Deep State,’ Calls BLM ‘Marxist’ Just Days After Trump Fired SDNY Chief
- OPINION1 day ago
Legal Experts Muse About Barr Attempt to Fire SDNY Prosecutor and Prosecution of Epstein’s Alleged Procurer and Trafficker
- BYE?2 days ago
Trump Regrets Following Kushner’s Advice as He Speeds to Embrace Only His Own Instincts: Report
- News2 days ago
‘You Just Want to Talk About White Power’: Kellyanne Conway Attacks Reporters Over Trump’s Racist Tweet
- BIGOTRY1 day ago
Trump Administration to Allow Taxpayer-Funded Shelter Providers to Ban Homeless Transgender People, Because Jesus