GASLIGHTING AMERICA
‘See What Happens’: White House Refuses to Guarantee Trump Will Accept Election Results – Then Offers Reason He Won’t
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany refused to guarantee President Donald Trump will accept the election results, instead saying he would “see what happens,” and then “make a determination” what to do.
“The president has always said he’ll see what happens, and make a determination in the aftermath,” McEnany told a reporter Wednesday afternoon.
Claiming he “wants a free election, a fair election,” McEnany said Trump wants “confidence in the results of the election.” Trump has been doing exactly the opposite: working to ensure the election is not free or fair, ad that the results will be questioned – especially if he loses.
But then McEnany tried to sow doubt on trusting the election results.
“You have states like Nevada doing mass mail out-voting, to their voting rolls, and when they tried this in the primary it was a massive failure, ballots were piled up in trash cans, ballots were pinned to apartment dart boards. And with that being the system the president wants to take a hard look at this and make sure that these are fair election results and not subject to fraud.”
NCRM could find no reports of ballots being “pinned to apartment dart boards.” Fox News had one story about Nevada’s Republican former Attorney General claiming ballots were found in trash cans.
Two weeks ago the Trump campaign sued Nevada over its decision to try to expand mail-in voting.
Watch:
REPORTER: Is the president saying if he doesn’t win this election, that he will not accept the results unless he wins?
MCENANY: The president has always said he’ll see what happens and make a determination in the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/gkqa6OXFeH
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 19, 2020
GASLIGHTING AMERICA
‘Spawned,’ ‘Seeded,’ and ‘Spread’: Trump Official Spins Out-of-Control Anti-China Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory
Trump White House Trade advisor Peter Navarro used the long Independence Day weekend to spin a fantastical conspiracy theory that directly blames China for creating the deadly coronavirus, then sending “hundreds of thousands” of its people to the U.S. to infect and ultimately kill Americans.
“It is the Chinese Communist Party that is making us stay locked in our homes and lose our jobs,” Navarro, the author of the 2011 book, Death by China, told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Friday afternoon.
“They spawned the virus. They hid the virus. They sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals over here to seed and spread the virus before we knew,” he continued, refusing to respond to Velshi’s questions.
“So, ah, the dateline is November. They spawned the virus, probably came out of the biological lab. For two months, they hid the virus from the world and the possibility of a pandemic, behind the shield of the World ‘Health’ Organization. While they did that, they vacuumed up the world’s protective equipment, including two billion masks, and,” said Navarro, plowing through Velshi who repeatedly asked if China did this deliberately.
“Here’s the point. While they were preventing any domestic travels from Wuhan to Beijing or Shanghai, locking down their transportation network, they freely sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals on aircraft to go around the world.”
“They deliberately allowed Chinese nationals to come to the United States, Italy, and everywhere in between, who were infected, while they were locking down their own transportation network.”
“Let’s be careful and clear with the words,” Navarro said, very carefully and deliberately gaslighting viewers. “What they did, during this period of time when they knew there was a pandemic, they didn’t allow their people to travel inside of China, they allowed people inside of china who were likely infected to go around the world.”
Watch:
Navarro: They spawned the virus, they hid the virus, they send hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals over here to seed and spread the virus pic.twitter.com/nda7cWghoj
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 3, 2020
GASLIGHTING AMERICA
White House Issues Letter From Trump’s Doctor on His Taking Hydroxychloroquine That Doesn’t Actually Say He’s Taking It
Once again the Trump White House is releasing very creatively-crafted information surrounding the President’s health. On Monday, after President Donald Trump claimed he is taking the anti-malaria drug he touted for weeks as a cure for coronavirus, hydroxychloroquine, the White House has released a letter that appears to try to suggest the President wasn’t lying, and that he is taking the dangerous drug.
But the letter, from Physician to the President Sean P. Conley, does not actually say Trump is taking the drug.
“As has been previously reported, two weeks ago one of the President’s support staff tested positive for COVID-19. The President is in very good health and remains symptom free. He receives regular COVID-19 testing, all negative to date,” the letter begins.
“After numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”
“In consultation with our inter-agency partners and subject matter experts around the country, I continue to monitor the myriad studies investigating potential COVID-19 therapies, and I anticipate employing the same shared medical decision making based on the evidence at hand in the future.”
Related: Trump Says a Doctor He’s ‘Never Heard Of’ Sent Him a Letter About Hydroxychloroquine So He Decided to Take It
Nowhere does it actually say President Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine:
GASLIGHTING AMERICA
‘I Never Said It’: Trump Promised 5 Million Tests Per Day ‘Very Soon’ – 24 Hours Later He Denies Ever Saying It (Video)
President Donald Trump on Tuesday bragged the United States would be testing five million people for coronavirus “very soon,” but just 24 hours later he is totally denying having ever said that.
“Well I don’t know where it came up,” Trump responded to a reporter asking him about his remarks just one day earlier. “Everyone was saying, ‘You said there’d be five.’ That was a study that came out. Somebody came out with a study of five million people,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday.
“Do I think we will? I think we will, but I never said it,” Trump insisted.
Here’s Trump on Wednesday denying he ever said the U.S. would be testing five million people a day, something experts say is necessary to protect the nation when it re-opens.
Trump repeats his lie that the United States is doing more coronavirus testing than all other countries combined, which is not even close to true pic.twitter.com/Krx42pYSx6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2020
Here’s President Trump on Tuesday, just one day ago, confirming to a reporter that the U.S, will be testing five million people per day “very soon.”
Trump says the US is “getting very close” to conducting 5 million tests per day (the US is currently conducting about 200,000 tests per day, so this is a lie) pic.twitter.com/1IrUboariP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2020
“You’re saying you can surpass five million tests per day?” the reporter asks.
“Oh, we’re going to be there very soon,” Trump replies. “If you look at the numbers it could be that we’re getting very close,” he adds. That is a lie.
Over the past 10 days the U.S. has increased testing dramatically, but is only testing between 147,000 to 314,000 per day – not even 10% of five million per day, not even close.
