Watch: Trump Reveals He’s Taking Hydroxychloroquine
President Donald Trump stunned members of the press Monday afternoon when talking about hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug he had been pushing as a cure for coronavirus.
“I happen to be taking it,” Trump said, repeating himself, then emphasizing, “I’m taking it, hydroxychloroquine. Right now, yeah.”
The president says he’s been taking it for several weeks and added, “I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot good stories. And if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right, I’m not going to get hurt by it.”
Studies show COVID-19 patients who took the drug were linked to a death rate twice as high as those who did not.
In others with coronavirus it has been linked to heart arrhythmia and death.
Watch:
"I happen to be taking it … right now, yeah" — Trump claims he's taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug he's touted as a potential coronavirus treatment despite a lack of evidence that can lead to potentially fatal heart problems pic.twitter.com/zxiNxlyfEs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2020
Trump Lunching With Congressional Republicans in the White House After Coming in Close Contact With COVID-19 Infected Valet
President Donald Trump is hosting Republican members of Congress for lunch Friday in the White House State Dining Room, just two days after his personal valet tested positive for coronavirus.
The CDC and medical experts say anyone who comes in contact with someone testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 14 days.
President Trump has rejected mask-wearing and social distancing, saying he is tested weekly for coronavirus. After he was told his valet was coronavirus-positive, he was furious.
“After learning that one of his valets was infected, Trump became ‘lava level mad’ at his staff and said he doesn’t feel it is doing all it can to protect him, according to a person close to the White House,” NBC News reported.
“So we test once a week. Now we’re going to go testing once a day,” Trump told reporters Thursday. “But even when you test once a day, somebody could — something happens where they catch something.”
Trump Has Mueller Investigation Meltdown: ‘If I Wasn’t President, I’d Be Suing Everyone All Over the Place’
It’s been 11 months since the Mueller Investigation came to an abrupt close, refusing to specifically indict President Donald Trump (while handing Congress a blueprint to do so,) and yet the leader of the free world Tuesday morning launched himself into a fiery meltdown over the investigation.
An irrationally enraged Trump is now declaring “the whole Mueller investigation was illegally set up based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier, lying and forging documents to the FISA Court, and many other things. Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out. Even Mueller’s statement to Congress that he did not see me to become the FBI Director (again), has been proven false. The whole deal was a total SCAM. If I wasn’t President, I’d be suing everyone all over the place,” he threatened.
Trump concluded:
….BUT MAYBE I STILL WILL. WITCH HUNT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020
To be clear, much of what he claims is a lie.
The Mueller investigation was not illegally set up, as CNN has proven.
It was not “based on a phony and now fully discredited Fake Dossier,” nor has the Steele dossier been fully discredited, as the AP reported, although some parts have been.
Trump is also lying that Mueller had a conflict of interest – even Steve Bannon said he was not seeking the top FBI job again.
None of the Mueller investigation was a “scam.”
Trump is not going to sue because the discovery process could be very damaging to him.
‘Contempt of Congress Is Illegal’ Declared One of Trump’s Newest Attorneys – Just Days Before the House Voted to Impeach
One of the lesser-known names on the new list of lawyers President Donald Trump approved to defend him during the Senate impeachment trial delivered a damning remark last month – damning for President Trump, that is.
“Contempt of Congress is illegal,” said Robert Ray, who served as the final Whitewater independent counsel after Ken Starr.
The Washington Post’s Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent report Ray made the stunning remark – one of the Articles of Impeachment essentially is contempt of Congress, or technically, obstruction of Congress – to The Daily Signal, a right wing website run by the conservative Heritage Foundation.
The Senate could force Hunter Biden and others to testify or face prosecution for contempt of Congress, said former independent counsel Robert Ray, who was involved in the investigation that led to Clinton’s impeachment.
“The Senate has the power to compel witnesses. So, subpoenas would be enforceable. Contempt of Congress is illegal. I don’t know that they have the votes, as a political question,” Ray told The Daily Signal.
That’s problematic for Trump, given his attorney has said the actions for which he is being charged are illegal.
Also problematic are these words: “No person is above the law, even the president of the United States.” Ray made that damning statement, as The New York Times reports, 20 years ago when Bill Clinton was the impeached president being tried by the Senate.
But if all that weren’t enough, proving just how bad a defense Ray has been spinning for Trump, his appearance on Fox News Business should have been an automatic “no” when Trump considered him.
On September 26, Ray told Maria Bartiromo there were not enough votes in the House, “yet,” to impeach Trump. Less than three months later Trump was impeached.
He also said, “impeachment to me is two things. You have to show both the high crime and misdemeanor, and you have to show an abuse of power.”
Trump was literally impeached for an abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Remember, Ray said “contempt of Congress is illegal,” and “you have to show an abuse of power.”
He seems to have been making the House’s arguments for them.
