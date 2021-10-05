GASLIGHTING AMERICA
‘Suck-Up’ Mike Pence Hammered by CNN Panel for ‘Delusional’ Defense of Capitol Insurrection
A CNN panel slammed former vice president Mike Pence on Tuesday for downplaying the Jan. 6 insurrection in a Fox News interview on Monday night.
“From gallows to gaslight,” CNN host John Berman said at the start of a 10-minute segment about Pence that kicked off the network’s “New Day” program.
Berman pointed to calls from Capitol insurrectionists for Pence’s hanging, adding that in a “remarkable contortion,” the former vice president is now “redirecting blame.”
On Monday, Pence told Fox News host Sean Hannity: “I know the media wants to distract from the Biden administration’s failed agenda by focusing on one day in January. They want to use that one day to try to demean character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believe we could be strong again and prosperous again.”
Berman accused Pence of “telling it like it isn’t.”
“The media wasn’t chanting, ‘Hang Mike Pence,'” Berman said. “The insurrectionists were.”
“Pence makes it seem like this is some matter for Architectural Digest,” Berman added of the insurrection, referencing the vice president’s comment in the Hannity interview that, “It was a problem for the Capitol building on Jan. 6.”
CNN also played a clip from Pence’s interview in which he said he has a “strong relationship” with Trump and that they “parted amicably.”
Political commentator S.E. Cupp called the former vice president’s comments “grating.”
“The whole thing sounds a little delusional, not just the way he talks about Jan. 6, but also ‘parting amicably’ with the president,” Cupp said. “The president has been trashing him. He might be saying we’re in a good place, but per usual the loyalty flows one way. Trump is not returning the favor.”
“So you have to wonder … what is this for?” Cupp added. “Does he still want to raise money? Does he want influence? Does he think he’s to running for president someday? There are no natural Mike Pence voters. He lost Republicans like me who felt betrayed by Mike Pence for not being a stop-gap. And I think the Trump loyalists will never trust Mike Pence. Who is left? Who is clamoring for more Mike Pence? So this strategy, if you can call it one, makes very little sense to me.”
Host Brianna Keilar responded that by appearing on Hannity’s show, Pence was obviously attempting to court Trump loyalists.
“In a logical world, what would happen is, Trump would apologize to Pence,” Keilar said. “Instead, it’s Mike Pence — as so may Republicans who decided to break with Donald Trump a little bit around the insurrection — he’s now sucking up. He’s on full suck-up mode.”
Watch it below.
Tucker Carlson and Naomi Wolf Blasted for Claiming No One ‘Moralized’ Against HIV/AIDS Patients in the ’80s
Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former-feminist-turned-conspiracy-theorist Naomi Wolf are under fire after comparing the early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis to the condemnation anti-vaxxers are now seeing during the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday they falsely claimed people who contracted HIV/AIDS in the 1980’s were not subjected to “moralizing,” despite the founder of the Moral Majority in 1983 declaring AIDS was “God’s punishment for homosexuals.”
“Sometimes there are medical crises – typhus, cholera, you know, AIDS, polio – but we don’t moralize it, we just get through it,” Wolf, an anti-vaxxer, said on the Fox Nation show “Tucker Carlson Today.”
“We should be going back to American values in which we are responsible for ourselves,” Wolf declared. And she lamented, “now it’s all about, like, ‘What are the infection rates? Who’s to blame? Are the red states to blame or the bikers to blame?'”
Before she was banned from Twitter, Wolf infamously “tweeted that a new technology allowed the delivery of ‘vaccines w nanopatticles that let you travel back in time’; that the Moderna vaccine is a ‘software platform’ that allows ‘uploads’; and that due to face masks, children now lack ‘the human reflex that they when you smile at them they smile back’ and have ‘dark circles under [their] eyes from low oxygen,'” according to Media Matters.
Carlson then began talking about the early ’80’s, when HIV/AIDS was first identified and President Ronald Reagan refused to address or even acknowledge the crisis – much less mobilize – the federal government to combat the disease, while most Americans shunned and discarded people with HIV/AIDS.
Carlson falsely claimed that in the ’80s no one was “blaming people who are dying,” calling it, “like, the ugliest thing you could do,” and then asked: “Why now?”
Wolf replied, “if you don’t moralize it, you can’t gain control over an entire free society,” suggesting that’s why those who have been vaccinated are so outraged at those who refuse to protect themselves and others and are causing the pandemic to rage on.
“I think the AIDS crisis, HIV crisis, is a perfect model of how different the expectations are now,” Wolf claimed, “because I remember that time.”
oh yeah the HIV epidemic was famously recognized as an apolitical, nonjudgmental, morality-policing-free medical crisis, totally, absolutely no revisionism here. pic.twitter.com/DYB4H4pGJO
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 27, 2021
Many are expressing outrage:
Christ.
— Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) September 28, 2021
Ronald Reagan and his administration laughed and called it god’s judgement as my grandfather and many like him suffered and died of a disease Reagan wouldn’t even say the name of.
— Crowpotkin ? (@AnarchoCorvidae) September 28, 2021
“The poor homosexuals?—?they have declared war upon nature, and now nature is exacting an awful retribution”
— Pat Buchanan https://t.co/AOLnJBk9aw
— Breathtaking Inanity (@breathtkinan) September 28, 2021
Yep, totally apolitical, nonjudgmental yada yada pic.twitter.com/eIwsYvxyGw
— 614ortyNiner (@CAlipinOH) September 28, 2021
Tucker and Naomi are being absurd. Televangelists were constantly preaching to their “moral majority” that AIDS was GOD’s punishment for homosexuality. It was a constant stream of bigoted condemnation of sick and dying human beings. And the message resonated. Hate sells.
— pissedboomer (@pissedboomer) September 28, 2021
That rumbling you just heard was Rock Hudson turning over in his grave to spit in the direction of Ronald Reagan.
— Raymond J. Mollica (@RaymondMollica) September 27, 2021
Is this an alternative universe thing? I mean, why is Tucker in, like, a lodge or something? What is this? It can’t be about our universe. https://t.co/1VUOdUwN1f
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) September 28, 2021
those two lived through an imaginary AIDS epidemic. The real one has things like funeral homes refusing to take away bodies of dead AIDS people. There are literally hundreds of other things that were done to AIDS patients.
— The Cheese. (@EileenB10257709) September 28, 2021
The phrase “IF I DIE OF AIDS—FORGET BURIAL—JUST DROP MY BODY ON THE STEPS OF THE FDA” springs to mind https://t.co/36rhZUzcfC
— joshua caleb weibley (@fake_living) September 27, 2021
When I see things like Naomi Wolf and Tucker Carlson saying there was no moralizing during the early years of the AIDS pandemic… they know better, and are spreading this disinformation to provoke different rages in target audiences, with conservatives and liberals.
— Alexander Chee (@alexanderchee) September 28, 2021
They so clearly conspired before this broadcast to incite the people who lived through it. Their complacency is the tell. I mean I was in Ireland in the 80’s, far from the first epicenters, and yet the first thing I recall adults saying is that AIDS was gods judgement on gays. https://t.co/lttigC01W5
— Cahir O’Doherty (@randomirish) September 28, 2021
Gay men still cannot donate blood. https://t.co/ZIh7bi3TbJ
— Ken Sweet (@kensweet) September 28, 2021
This revisionism makes me fucking nauseated. I’m old enough to remember how this fucking went, and this ain’t how things went. https://t.co/cuZSBjrUqm
— ???I ?TE???T (@d_stew) September 28, 2021
I was a 16 year old closeted gay teenager when a THERAPIST told me that she didn’t think there would ever be a cure for HIV/AIDS because it was God’s punishment for gay men. https://t.co/R7PfBmd5M6
— Shaun (@shaun_gains) September 28, 2021
this is absolutely insane https://t.co/tesL1tQBcr
— Service Industry Destroyer (@FrycookHandjob) September 28, 2021
https://t.co/3zk0bg8r4U pic.twitter.com/aNEbPWH7FF
— ??????? “??????” ????? (@safarishane) September 27, 2021
‘See What Happens’: White House Refuses to Guarantee Trump Will Accept Election Results – Then Offers Reason He Won’t
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany refused to guarantee President Donald Trump will accept the election results, instead saying he would “see what happens,” and then “make a determination” what to do.
“The president has always said he’ll see what happens, and make a determination in the aftermath,” McEnany told a reporter Wednesday afternoon.
Claiming he “wants a free election, a fair election,” McEnany said Trump wants “confidence in the results of the election.” Trump has been doing exactly the opposite: working to ensure the election is not free or fair, ad that the results will be questioned – especially if he loses.
But then McEnany tried to sow doubt on trusting the election results.
“You have states like Nevada doing mass mail out-voting, to their voting rolls, and when they tried this in the primary it was a massive failure, ballots were piled up in trash cans, ballots were pinned to apartment dart boards. And with that being the system the president wants to take a hard look at this and make sure that these are fair election results and not subject to fraud.”
NCRM could find no reports of ballots being “pinned to apartment dart boards.” Fox News had one story about Nevada’s Republican former Attorney General claiming ballots were found in trash cans.
Two weeks ago the Trump campaign sued Nevada over its decision to try to expand mail-in voting.
Watch:
REPORTER: Is the president saying if he doesn’t win this election, that he will not accept the results unless he wins?
MCENANY: The president has always said he’ll see what happens and make a determination in the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/gkqa6OXFeH
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 19, 2020
‘Spawned,’ ‘Seeded,’ and ‘Spread’: Trump Official Spins Out-of-Control Anti-China Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory
Trump White House Trade advisor Peter Navarro used the long Independence Day weekend to spin a fantastical conspiracy theory that directly blames China for creating the deadly coronavirus, then sending “hundreds of thousands” of its people to the U.S. to infect and ultimately kill Americans.
“It is the Chinese Communist Party that is making us stay locked in our homes and lose our jobs,” Navarro, the author of the 2011 book, Death by China, told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi Friday afternoon.
“They spawned the virus. They hid the virus. They sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals over here to seed and spread the virus before we knew,” he continued, refusing to respond to Velshi’s questions.
“So, ah, the dateline is November. They spawned the virus, probably came out of the biological lab. For two months, they hid the virus from the world and the possibility of a pandemic, behind the shield of the World ‘Health’ Organization. While they did that, they vacuumed up the world’s protective equipment, including two billion masks, and,” said Navarro, plowing through Velshi who repeatedly asked if China did this deliberately.
“Here’s the point. While they were preventing any domestic travels from Wuhan to Beijing or Shanghai, locking down their transportation network, they freely sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals on aircraft to go around the world.”
“They deliberately allowed Chinese nationals to come to the United States, Italy, and everywhere in between, who were infected, while they were locking down their own transportation network.”
“Let’s be careful and clear with the words,” Navarro said, very carefully and deliberately gaslighting viewers. “What they did, during this period of time when they knew there was a pandemic, they didn’t allow their people to travel inside of China, they allowed people inside of china who were likely infected to go around the world.”
Watch:
Navarro: They spawned the virus, they hid the virus, they send hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals over here to seed and spread the virus pic.twitter.com/nda7cWghoj
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 3, 2020
