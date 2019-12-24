Connect with us

George Conway: Rudy Giuliani is ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’

Donald Trump’s personal defense lawyer was blasted for being crazy by a prominent GOP attorney George Conway.

Conway, the husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway offered his assessment of Giuliani after the former NYC mayor had a booze-filled interview with New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi.

“I find Rudy Giuliani saying that “he’s more of a Jew than Holocaust survivor George Soros” pretty antisemitic and gross,” noted Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast.

Conway said Trump is “also cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs.”

This was not the first time Conway had questioned the legal services Giuliani has provided in Trump’s defense.

In November, Conway criticized Giuliani for a “devastatingly incriminating” tweet that Giuliani posted.

Conway explained how Giuliani might have sealed Trump’s doom by speaking to The New York Times about his Ukraine scheme.

Last December, Conway questioned Giuliani’s defense that Trump’s abuse of power was acceptable because nobody got killed.

‘Cows Are Female’: Todd Starnes Mocked for Claiming ‘It Won’t Be Long Before You Will See a Chick-fil-A Cow in Drag’

Todd Starnes is one of several far right wing religious conservatives who are furious that the privately-held Christian chicken chain Chick-fil-A has announced they will no longer donate to two non-profits that have a long history of anti-LGBTQ policies.

Chick-fil-A recently tried to open a restaurant in the UK but protests over the company’s reputation were so strong they were forced to announce they will close at the end of their six-month lease. The company is also facing several local governments and colleges who are refusing to allow them to open a restaurant based on Chick-fil-A’s long history of donating millions of dollars to anti-LGBTQ causes, including funds to at least one anti-gay hate group.

Starnes, who was ousted from Fox News after he agreed that Democrats worship the Pagan god Moloch, had once anointed Chick-fil-A “the official chicken of Jesus.”

On Monday, following Chick-fil-A’s announcement that it will be focusing its charitable giving on organizations that work to improve education, and fight hunger and homelessness – while ending its donations to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Starnes offered up this homophobic response:

He was quickly mocked:

 

 

GOP Congresswoman’s Impeachment Hearings Stunt Fueled a $1 Million Fundraising Haul for Her Democratic Opponent

For those watching any of last week’s congressional impeachment hearings a few Republicans stood out, but one in particular tried to make a name for herself – and did, though not perhaps the way she had hoped. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (photo), a Republican representing a large portion of upstate New York north of Albany, had a few tricks up her sleeve. It turns out her stunts didn’t impress her opponent’s supporters.

Tedra Cobb, a Democrat and former county legislator who is running to unseat Stefanik in just three days took in $1 million as a result of Rep. Stefanik’s antics, stunts, and false claims.

Here's CNN's National Security and Legal Analyst Susan Hennessey explaining Cobb's announcement:

Hennessey is referring to a photo (below) of Stefanik with far right conspiracy theorist and anti-immigration "nationalist" Laura Loomer.

Loomer, who is running for Congress now, has been banned by most major social media platforms, reportedly for hate speech. She is a former James O’Keefe employee, and has been accused of “stoking racism” and having “ties with other far-right, anti-Muslim, and white nationalist activists.”

That didn't stop Stefanik from posing for this photo with Loomer:

Congresswoman Stefanik last week had tried to disrupt the impeachment hearings that featured three solid witnesses who delivered sworn testimony disastrous for President Trump and the GOP.

Stefanik accused House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of breaking House rules when he stopped her from speaking – even though he was merely enforcing the long-established rules, rules that Republicans instituted years earlier.

Here she is falsely claiming Chairman Schiff was refusing to let her speak, “simply because we are Republicans.”

She didn’t stop there. Over the past few days she’s posted tweets with false claims like, “Since I’ve exposed Adam Schiff, radical liberals & never-Trumpers are launching disgusting attacks against me in an attempt to silence me.”

Stefanik’s tweets are angry and accusatory, like this where she’s clearly aligning herself with President Trump.

By contract, Cobb is posting tweets like this:

 

White House Claims It Had No Advance Knowledge President’s Son Was About to Out Whistleblower

Donald Trump, Jr. Wednesday morning appears to have outed the whistleblower whose formal complaint against President Trump led directly to the start of a damning impeachment investigation. The president’s eldest son, who just began a tour to promote his new book that attacks the left, took to Twitter to engage in what some claim is an illegal act.

Trump Jr. posted a tweet linking to the website Breitbart, which used to be run by the president’s former campaign manager and former White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor.

The title of the article includes the name of the alleged whistleblower. NCRM will not publish that name nor will we link to tweets or articles that do.

According to a well-respected journalist, Yashar Ali, the White House is claiming it had no advance knowledge the president’s son would out the person who provided information leading to the president possibly being impeached. President Trump and his top Republican allies have publicly called for the whistleblower to be named, and even that Trump should be allowed to “face his accuser.”

Whistleblowers are protected by federal law.

