George Conway: Rudy Giuliani is ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’

For those watching any of last week’s congressional impeachment hearings a few Republicans stood out, but one in particular tried to make a name for herself – and did, though not perhaps the way she had hoped. U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (photo), a Republican representing a large portion of upstate New York north of Albany, had a few tricks up her sleeve. It turns out her stunts didn’t impress her opponent’s supporters.

Tedra Cobb, a Democrat and former county legislator who is running to unseat Stefanik in just three days took in $1 million as a result of Rep. Stefanik’s antics, stunts, and false claims.

Here’s CNN’s National Security and Legal Analyst Susan Hennessey explaining Cobb’s announcement:

Stefanik’s opponent raised $1 million dollars and gained 200k+ Twitter followers in three days (and that’s not even accounting for the photo of Stefanik palling around with far-right racist). There have to be a lot of Democratic challengers really looking forward to this week. https://t.co/mH7KVIYdLW — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) November 18, 2019

Hennessey is referring to a photo (below) of Stefanik with far right conspiracy theorist and anti-immigration “nationalist” Laura Loomer.

Loomer, who is running for Congress now, has been banned by most major social media platforms, reportedly for hate speech. She is a former James O’Keefe employee, and has been accused of “stoking racism” and having “ties with other far-right, anti-Muslim, and white nationalist activists.”

That didn’t stop Stefanik from posing for this photo with Loomer:

Decline is a choice. pic.twitter.com/K3WYQRJhM8 — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) November 17, 2019

Congresswoman Stefanik last week had tried to disrupt the impeachment hearings that featured three solid witnesses who delivered sworn testimony disastrous for President Trump and the GOP.

Stefanik accused House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of breaking House rules when he stopped her from speaking – even though he was merely enforcing the long-established rules, rules that Republicans instituted years earlier.

Here she is falsely claiming Chairman Schiff was refusing to let her speak, “simply because we are Republicans.”

Once again, Adam Schiff flat out REFUSES to let duly elected Members of Congress ask questions to the witness, simply because we are Republicans. His behavior is unacceptable and he continues to abuse his Chairmanship. Watch 📺👇 pic.twitter.com/qm9Uj8tiHO — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 15, 2019

She didn’t stop there. Over the past few days she’s posted tweets with false claims like, “Since I’ve exposed Adam Schiff, radical liberals & never-Trumpers are launching disgusting attacks against me in an attempt to silence me.”

Stefanik’s tweets are angry and accusatory, like this where she’s clearly aligning herself with President Trump.

As you can see on Twitter, there is a rot in the Socialist Democratic Party. Adam Schiff and his radical liberal allies will stop at NOTHING to impeach @realDonaldTrump! They ignore the will of the people. DONATE TODAY to help me protect OUR Republic! https://t.co/MlLBNmCor4 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 17, 2019

By contract, Cobb is posting tweets like this:

The tenor of our politics too often divides us. I won’t take the bait. I don’t do name calling. I’m old enough to remember when we could expect our leaders to take the high road. I’m calling on our representatives in Washington to do better this week. #NY21 — Tedra Cobb for Congress (@TedraCobb) November 18, 2019