'ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY'
Trump suggests threatening journalists who report on leaks with prison time, rape
Former President Donald Trump has said that the federal government should threaten journalists who report on government leaks with prison time (and possible rape) in order to get them to reveal their sources.
“You take the writer and/or the publisher of the paper … and you say ‘Who is the leaker? National security,’” Trump said during a Saturday night rally in Robstown, Texas. “And they say ‘We’re not gonna tell you.’ They say ‘That’s OK, you’re going to jail.’ And when this person realizes he’s going to be the bride of another prisoner very shortly, he will say ‘I’d very much like to tell you exactly who that leaker is!’”
Trump made his comments when mentioning the May 2022 leak of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion draft which revealed the court’s desire to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case which legalized abortion access nationwide. The Court overturned Roe in June 2022, but the identity of the leaker still hasn’t been revealed, despite the court’s pledge to investigate.
“Every year, a staggering 200,000 people are sexually abused while locked up,” Jesse Lerner-Kinglake, a spokesman for health and human rights organization Just Detention International, told Fox News, citing the most recently available data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics. “At least half of all abuse is committed by officers.”
In 2003, Congress passed the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) to study and offer suggestions for preventing such rape. But its efforts remain woefully underdeveloped and underfunded, experts say.
Trump’s comments aren’t surprising considering his 2017 suggestion that police shouldn’t worry about injuring arrestees.
“The laws are so horrendously stacked against us, because for years and years they’ve been made to protect the criminal,” Trump told a group of law enforcement officials in Long Island, New York in 2017. “Totally made to protect the criminal, not the officers. If you do something wrong, you’re in more jeopardy than they are. These laws are stacked against you. We’re changing those laws.”
Trump has also referred to racial justice protestors as “terrorists” when protests for police reform have devolved into riots.
Trump has also repeatedly called for the loosening of national libel laws to allow lawsuits against anyone who publishes unflattering statements about public figures.
“We are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that when somebody says something that is false and defamatory about someone, that person will have meaningful recourse in our courts,” Trump said in 2018.
Trump has repeatedly sued or threatened to sue publications and authors who have published embarrassing facts about him and his presidency. He has also repeatedly referred to journalists as “the enemy of the people,” a phrase used by other fascist rulers throughout history to target their political opponents.
MAGA Rep. Madison Cawthorn Says Trump Created “Dangerous Setting” at Jan. 6 Capitol Riots
Disgraced outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has blamed former President Donald Trump (R) for creating a “dangerous setting” outside of the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 riots.
In his recent interview on the Carlos Watson Show, the show’s host asked Cawthorn if there was anything he would have done differently when he spoke at Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington D.C. the morning before the riots began.
“Well, you know, one, I mean, you know, President Donald Trump said, ‘I want you to peaceably and patriotically protest,’ — that’s good on his part. But if I could go back, I probably and I had an opportunity to speak with the President, which I did not, I would have asked that he did not send or tell the crowd to go down to the Capitol,” Cawthorn said, adding, “You know, I think that that just put everything in a dangerous setting.”
Later on in the interview, Cawthorn said that if he could go back and change his own speech at the rally, he would have urged Trump’s followers to be more peaceful.
However, at the rally he repeatedly told Trump’s followers, without proof, that the election had been stolen. Trump himself said that his followers should “fight” for their democracy or else they wouldn’t have one anymore. He also repeatedly blamed his own Vice President Mike Pence for not overturning the election, something that Pence had no legal or political precedent to do.
Trump’s followers later called for Pence to be hung for treason.
Five people died during the January 6 riot, and Trump’s supporters injured roughly 140 police officers. The police injuries included a broken spine, a lost eye, lost fingers, brain damage and multiple cases of PTSD. Four Capitol Police officers have died by suicide since the riots.
The rioters ransacked the Capitol, shattered windows while trying to access congressional chambers, smeared feces in the hallway and stole computer equipment, potentially constituting a national security breach.
Cawthorn was voted out of office on May 17, 2022, when he lost his primary election. He has since said that “Dark MAGA” will rise, a presumably more violent and corrupt version of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” political platform which advocates against minorities and uses mob violence against its enemies.
Reflecting on January 6th, Madison Cawthorn said when Trump sent the crowd to the Capitol it “put everything in a dangerous setting.” pic.twitter.com/2OSkuxQ8Vw
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 20, 2022
‘Begging America to Pay Attention’: Top Voting Rights Attorney Sounds Alarm on ‘Avalanche’ of GOP Voter Suppression Bills
Elections lawyer Marc Elias is begging Americans to pay attention to the laws that state legislatures are passing that will make it more difficult for them to vote. He’s so desperate to get the U.S. people to help that he’s outright begging.
“It is just different this time,” he explained. “This is not to say that there are not other problems in the world. I recognize that there are other stories that have to be covered. But I am begging America, and the media to pay attention to this. Right now, we are facing an avalanche of voter suppression that we have not seen before. At least not since Jim Crow, in state after state.”
The two talked about Iowa’s new voter suppression law, which came after there were no reports of voter fraud in the state, and the officials didn’t have any problems carrying out the election.
It’s “not just Iowa, not just Georgia, it Montana, Missouri, Florida, Texas, the list goes on and on,” Elias explained. “Donald Trump told a big lie that has led to an assault on democracy in the Capitol on January 6th. The assaults we’re seeing going on now in state capitals with the legislatures may be less deadly and less violent, but they’re every bit as damaging to our democracy.”
See his plea in the video below:
