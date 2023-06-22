News
Angela Paxton Voted Against Being Barred From Voting in Husband’s Impeachment Trial
Texas State Senator Angela Paxton voted against a resolution to bar spouses of people on trial for impeachment. Her husband, the suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is scheduled for an impeachment trial on September 5.
Wednesday night, the Texas Senate voted 25-3 on rules for the upcoming trial that would keep the “spouse of a party to the court of impeachment” from voting or participating in deliberations in the impeachment trial. The rules call this a conflict of interest, citing Article III, Section 22, of the state’s constitution. Prior to the vote, Angela Paxton planned to participate in her husband’s trial, saying “my constituents deserve it,” according to The Houston Chronicle.
Though she can’t participate, she still plans to be present for the trial, the Chronicle reports. However, the included rules also say that a witness can’t hear other witnesses’ testimony; it is unknown whether or not Angela Paxton will be called upon to testify in the trial. Otherwise, the rules are much the same as those for other impeachment trials, according to the Chronicle.
To be removed, two-thirds of the Senate, or 21 senators, will have to vote to convict Ken Paxton. The 31-member Senate is comprised of 12 Democrats and 19 Republicans. The required count has not been adjusted with Paxton being unable to vote; she will instead be counted as “present.” Despite Angela Paxton being barred from voting, her husband is still supported by many senators, according to the Associated Press.
Ken Paxton was suspended from his role as Texas Attorney General on May 27, when the Republican-controlled Texas House voted to impeach. Ken Paxton faces 20 articles of impeachment, however, four of those articles are not included in the September 5 trial. The Senate may choose to take those specific articles up in a later trial. The four articles involve criminal security cases that are currently pending, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
Many of the other allegations against Ken Paxton involve using the Attorney General’s office to help campaign donor Nate Paul, a real estate investor, according to the Texas Tribune. Paul was being investigated by the FBI on suspicion of fraud. Ken Paxton is accused of hiring another lawyer outside the Attorney General’s office to investigate on behalf of Paul over claims of altered search warrants. When the state’s investigators found no evidence to support Paul’s allegations, Ken Paxton refused to close the case and hired an outside lawyer to keep the investigation going. When the FBI found out, they were able to convince the judge to quash the subpoenas issued by the outside lawyer.
Ken Paxton is also accused of overriding his office’s previous decision to deny Paul’s lawyers copies of affidavits that would have shown unredacted information about why the search warrants were requested by law enforcement. Though he pressured one of his deputies to release the information to Paul’s lawyers, he was unsuccessful, the Tribune reported.
In addition, he told his office to intervene in a lawsuit against Paul from the Mitte Foundation, a nonprofit that had invested in Paul’s properties. Whistleblowers said that Ken Paxton’s intervention was “for the purpose of exerting pressure on the Mitte Foundation to settle on terms favorable to Nate Paul.”
Paul is also said to have asked Paxton to intervene in a public foreclosure case during the COVID-19 pandemic. A legal opinion initially said that it was fine for the foreclosure sales to go ahead as they did not violate COVID protocols. Despite being outspoken about keeping businesses open during the pandemic, Paxton allegedly had the opinion reworked to say that the sales were not allowed, as in-person gatherings were limited to 10 people at the time, the Tribune reported.
CRIME
Two-Thirds of Americans Want Trump’s Documents Trial Televised
As a date has been set for the trial of former President Donald Trump over the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, a new poll shows that most Americans want to watch the trial on their TVs.
A new Quinnipiac University poll asked a number of questions about the upcoming trial, which is set for August 14, including whether or not they thought cameras should be allowed in the courtroom. Overall, 64%, nearly two-thirds, say cameras should be there, while 29% say they shouldn’t. An additional 7% said they had no opinion or didn’t know.
While more Democrats—71%—than Republicans—57%—wanted cameras, there was no demographic where a majority didn’t want them. Black people were the highest demographic who wanted the Trump documents trial televised at 77%, followed by people between the ages of 18-34 at 71%, tied with Democrats, and Hispanic people at a rate of 70%. The poll also showed that only 32% of Americans have read the indictment.
Though 60% of Americans think Trump acted inappropriately in handling the classified documents, and 65% call the charges either “very serious” (at 45%) or “somewhat serious” (at 20%), 62% call the Department of Justice “politically motivated” in pursuing the case.
The poll had a sample size of 1,776 American adults with a margin of error of 2.3%.
Federal trials, like the Trump documents trial, are not televised. At the state level, many states allow cameras in courtrooms, but it’s on a state-by-state basis. And, of course, Trump’s impeachment trials were televised, as is nearly all House and Senate business.
There have been calls from the right and the left to televise the trial. Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz wrote an op-ed for The Hill in favor of cameras in Trump’s courtroom. Dershowitz says that this is partly due to his belief that “all trials, except perhaps those involving minors and other select exceptions, should be televised.” He warns that if the trial isn’t televised, questions of bias will come into play.
“It will be as if there were two trials: one observed by reporters for MSNBC, CNN, the New York Times and other liberal media, the other through the prism of reporters for Fox, Newsmax and other conservative outlets. There will be nowhere to go to learn the objective reality of what occurred at trial,” Dershowitz writes.
MSNBC anchor and commentator Ayman Mohyeldin made a similar case on his weekend show Ayman.
“If Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump appointee set to oversee the rest of trial, continues to follow standard procedure, the only accounts the public will hear, see and read will be secondhand accounts from reporters, witnesses and participants. That includes a defendant who has repeatedly demonstrated an inability to tell the truth,” Mohyeldin said. “Now, as a member of the news media myself, I have confidence that those allowed inside the courtroom will try their very best to accurately document the proceedings. But the truth is simple: That is not enough, given the severity and gravity of this moment.”
LGBT
Trans Man Says Walgreens Pharmacist Refuses to Give Him His Hormone Prescription
An Oakland, California transgender man says one of the pharmacists at a Walgreens refused to hand over his hormone replacement medicine, even though the prescription was ready for pickup.
Roscoe Rike posted his story and a video to Reddit’s r/Oakland forum on Tuesday. Though the text of the post has since been deleted, according to KRON, Rike said he had the specific prescription filled for three years at the Telegraph Avenue location. He also said he’d been going there for other medications for the past decade, and never had a problem before.
Was denied my HRT medication at the temescal walgreens by a transphobic religious bigot
by u/lokigoeswoof in oakland
This time, though, an unfamiliar pharmacist was behind the counter. When Rike asked to pick up his prescription, the pharmacist, he says, asked what it was for.
“I told him I was pretty sure that it wasn’t any of his business,” Rike said, according to KRON.
In a followup comment on the Reddit post, he added that since Rike wouldn’t tell him, the pharmacist tried calling Rike’s doctor—though Rike doesn’t know if he was able to find anything out.
The pharmacist then told Rike that he couldn’t fill the prescription “due to his religious beliefs.” This is when Rike took out his phone and recorded the video that can be seen in the Reddit post above. In the clip, Rike asks “So right now you’re telling me that you’re going to deny me my medication because of your personal religion, you’re not my f***ing doctor? So you think you know better than my doctor, that’s what’s going on?”
“I just need to know the diagnosis,” the pharmacist replies.
“Why? That’s none of your f***ing business,” Rike counters. “I’m going to let you know right now that I’m going to be reporting this, by the way, what’s your name?”
The pharmacist replies “Malik Tahir,” and Rike says that he’s going to report him for discrimination. Tahir says Rike can come in at noon, but Rike says he wants it now.
“Always the religious people who have the most f***ing hate in their hearts. You’re disgusting,” Rike says, and Tahir repeats that Rike can come in at noon. Rike reiterates that he wants his medication now, and the video cuts off.
In comments, he said that he’d “never yelled at a stranger before that day.” He then asked to see the manager, KRON reports, who “apologized profusely,” Rike said, and gave him his prescription.
Walgreens told KRON it would “review the matter.”
“Our policies are designed to ensure we meet the needs of our patients and customers, while respecting the religious and moral beliefs of our team members. In an instance where a team member has a religious or moral conviction that prevents them from meeting a customer’s need, we require the team member to refer the customer to another employee or manager on duty who can complete the transaction. These instances, however, are very rare,” a Walgreens spokesperson told the station.
Rike says he’s reached out to the Transgender Law Center and hopes to hear back in the next two weeks.
“My main concern is making sure I do everything I can to keep this guy from doing what he did to me, to anyone else. That comes first. If I can get a settlement out of it, great! But it’s not my priority. I just want peace for myself and other trans people trying to live their lives,” he wrote on Reddit.
CRIME
Michael Fanone Says He Doesn’t ‘Give a S***’ About Jan. 6 Rioter Who Tased Him
In court Wednesday, former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone testified that he didn’t “give a s***” about Daniel Rodriguez, the man who tased him during the January 6 insurrection.
Rodriguez was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison Wednesday for his actions, including using a taser on Fanone, during the riots. Fanone suffered a minor heart attack and brain injury during the riot, and has since battled with PTSD and “emotional trauma,” according to The Hill.
At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Rodriguez asked for mercy, saying that “Life has always seemed unfair to me,” according to NBC News. He said he wanted to return to “driving a forklift with my GED and living with my mom.”
READ MORE: Half as Many Republicans Call Jan. 6 an ‘Insurrection’ Compared to 2021
Fanone addressed the court after Rodriguez spoke, calling for a severe sentence. He said that Rodriguez and other rioters’ actions following January 6 showed a lack of remorse.
“These are Americans that engaged in seditious activity,” Fanone said. “I believe that they were traitors, and they should be sentenced accordingly. We need to stop treating these people as anything other than enemy combatants of our democracy.”
The harassment he faced after January 6 from Donald Trump supporters who believed, falsely, that the 2020 election had been “stolen” via voter fraud also sapped Fanone’s sympathy for the rioters.
“I don’t give a s*** about Daniel Rodriguez. He ceased to exist to me as a person a long time ago,” Fanone said, according to NBC. “Any compassion or empathy I felt toward those who laid siege to our Capitol, whose actions I felt were at least in part influenced by their leader Donald Trump and his lies, has been eroded — eroded by the attacks directed at me and my family by supporters of Donald Trump and the right- wing media.”
Fanone also directed ire at Trump himself for stoking the fires with his false claims of election fraud.
“Your honor, we must all join in the fight against Donald Trump and the destructive divisive movement he has come to represent,” he said. “We must offer him no safe harbor, and to his enablers — whether in business, in politics and the media — give no quarter. In the fight to preserve our Republic, there can be no spectators.”
Rodriguez shouted “Trump won!” when he left court following the sentencing hearing.
On January 6, 2021, when rioter Albuquerque Head grabbed Fanone on the capitol steps, Rodriguez put a taser against his neck twice. Following the riot, Rodriguez boasted in a Telegram group chat that he “tazzzzed the f*** out of the blue,” according to court documents. He also called for further violence.
“We must be ready next time for Pence’s body guard. Hang together or we hang separately. The best way for them to win this war is if there’s never a battle. We must do much more next time. Plan on not failing and don’t fail the plan,” Rodriguez wrote, according to evidence presented by prosecutors.
