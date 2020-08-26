'VERY FINE PEOPLE'
Kenosha ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse Arrested for Murder After Cops Let Him Flee Out of State
An Illinois teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a demonstrator in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in a shooting late Tuesday during a clash between protesters of police brutality and right-wing militia group members.
The militia members had gathered to protect a gas station from looters and vandals, and video shows police offer Rittenhouse water shortly before the shooting and thank him for being there.
Cell phone footage shows Kenosha police telling armed insurrectionists, “We appreciate you guys. We really do,” and giving them bottles of water. Shortly after this video was taken, one of these men shot and killed two protesters and wounded another.
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 26, 2020
Another video shows Rittenhouse open fire with a rifle after he fell to the ground and then calmly walk toward police vehicles with his hands raised in surrender. Other people can be heard yelling that he had shot someone.
However, no officers are seen getting out of the vehicles, which continue advancing toward protesters, to apprehend Rittenhouse — who then fled the state and was considered a fugitive.
He was arrested later Wednesday back in his hometown. He is reportedly being held in the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center near Vernon Hills awaiting an extradition hearing.
According to The Daily Beast, Rittenhouse’s Facebook page “included numerous photos with Blue Lives Matter-style pro-police slogans and imagery, as well as of an Armalite rifle similar to the one he appears to have been photographed carrying in Kenosha.”
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Repeatedly Threatened With Assassination for COVID-19 Policies as Protestors Plan Rally: Report
Members of several large, private Facebook groups are calling for the assassination of Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer over her policies to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranks number four in total coronavirus deaths and number eight in total cases.
There is another armed anti-Whitmer protest slated forThursday, again at the State Capitol. One of last month’s protests drew hundreds of demonstrators, many of them armed.
“Assassinating Whitmer is a common theme among members of the groups. Dozens of people have called for her to be hanged,” reports the Detroit Metro Times. “Others suggested she be shot, beaten, or beheaded.”
“We need a good old fashioned lynch mob to storm the Capitol, drag her tyrannical ass out onto the street and string her up as our forefathers would have,” one post reads, according to the Metro Times. The post was made in a group with 9000 members, called “People of Michigan vs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.”
“Drag that tyrant governor out to the front lawn. Fit her for a noose,” another post says.
Related: ‘This Is Terrorism’: Internet Scorches Michigan Armed Right Wingers’ Dangerous Wall-to-Wall Anti-Social Distancing ‘Protest’
“Either President Trump sends in the troops or there is going to be a midnight lynching in Lansing soon,” reads another.
“Plain and simple she needs to eat lead and send a statement to the rest of the democrats that they are next,” says yet another post.
“Wonder how long till she’s hit with a shotgun blast,” reads still another.
And then there’s this: “Can we please just take up a collection for an assassin to put that woman from Michigan down,” In March President Donald Trump called Gov. Whitmer “that woman from Michigan.”
Another anti-Whitmer Facebook group has over 385,000 members. In it one person wrote: “Next comes watering the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants.”
“Voting is too late we need to act now,” another person wrote, saying demonstrators need to be “armed to the teeth.”
Read the full report here.
‘We Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists’: Trump Destroyed for Calling Armed Michigan Protestors ‘Very Good People’
President Donald Trump on Friday insisted the armed protestors who took over Michigan’s statehouse are “very good people” and called on Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer to negotiate with them.
On Thursday for hours a reported 400-700 mostly white men, many heavily armed, appearing as militia members, endangered statehouse workers, including state police officers and Sergeants at Arms as they ignored social distancing guidelines, wore no masks, and jammed themselves shoulder-to-shoulder inside the capitol building to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s policies designed to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Protestors shouted “Lock her up,” made Nazi salutes and chanted, “Heil Whitmer.”
Many Americans were appalled at the astroturf protest, and some called it terrorism.
Here’s how the Internet responded:
Trump’s “very good people” carried semi-automatic rifles into the Michigan state capitol yesterday and signs that called the Governor a “tyrant” and a “bitch.” pic.twitter.com/Ijq5jqB5ac
— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) May 1, 2020
We get it. Some very fine people, on both sides. pic.twitter.com/tPXeYyVhnW
— Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) May 1, 2020
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) May 1, 2020
angry mob brandishing military-grade weapons because they’re mad at having to stay at home = “good people”
athlete taking a knee to protest centuries of systemic racism = “son of a b”
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 1, 2020
“very good people”
“very fine people” https://t.co/CWmaQHFWJB
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 1, 2020
Sorta like Charlottesville, amirite? https://t.co/9GawnEdSrx
— G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) May 1, 2020
The president calls for the governor of Michigan to negotiate with a bunch of heavily armed people who stormed the Capitol and screamed at officers yesterday https://t.co/wdoIKdrgjs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2020
We don’t negotiate with terrorists. pic.twitter.com/QLzxnN2Gqr
— Diogenes in Barrel Quarantine (@DiogenesLamp0) May 1, 2020
Good people don’t arm themselves with masks and guns demanding the government to bend to their will.
Only terrorists do that. https://t.co/J1dOyP8UXK
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 1, 2020
This is what you have done to our wonderful country. History will not be kind to you… pic.twitter.com/L76R3UiiBY
— Lula Rodriguez (@Lananalula) May 1, 2020
Group of armed, crazy people invading the statehouse to try & get to the Governor are NOT “good people”. They are TERRORISTS!
— Jodie Moss (@JodieMoss76) May 1, 2020
They are very good people? Armed, no masks, no social distancing, breathing on public servants. How good are they? #TrumpPlague #Anarchy pic.twitter.com/YUYVU92LMZ
— BlessYourHeart (@LuckyGiGi5) May 1, 2020
Here’s one of those “very good people” at yesterday’s paramilitary protest. https://t.co/aCbYblGF90 https://t.co/So7JF9fzvx pic.twitter.com/L5Z1KRP4Ma
— Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) May 1, 2020
Trump announced guidelines for states to reopen a couple of weeks ago. Either Michigan meets those guidelines, or they don’t. And if they don’t, he should be telling his people to stand down because the virus won’t “make a deal” https://t.co/g44ip6M5SZ
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 1, 2020
Yes. “Good” people bring assault rifles into a building and start screaming and threatening state police like lunatics 🙄
— Jack 🇺🇸 (@jackresists) May 1, 2020
A bunch of white people came to the capitol with carrying assault rifles and not wearing any protective gear. The GOP-controlled legislature took their side. You instigated them. The governor of Michigan is 100% doing the right thing — something you don’t know much about. https://t.co/51LogFscZG
— Fiddler (@cFidd) May 1, 2020
“These are very good people…”
Let’s see, where have I heard that before? Oh, right. https://t.co/UgG3EiFhkt pic.twitter.com/LjdNwsw7SS
— Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) May 1, 2020
These heavily armed goons are good people but a football player kneeling during the anthem should find another country.
You sir, are a racist asshat. https://t.co/q2RtJVvGoy
— Jesse Wente (@jessewente) May 1, 2020
Historically, putting out fires where “good people” like Michigan militia members are concerned is quite a lot of work. https://t.co/He9MpCm07Y pic.twitter.com/vbf0oZav3Q
— Robyn Pennacchia (@RobynElyse) May 1, 2020
But….Colin Kirkpatrick was a Sonofabitch?
Sounds about white. 😱 https://t.co/CBu4EOhpOT
— 🖖 Christian Janeway 🖖 (@XianJaneway) May 1, 2020
maybe the president of the fucking united states should not be encouraging them in the first place, just a thought https://t.co/0K8XrKNXGC
— Extremely Socially Distant Tom Tomorrow (@tomtomorrow) May 1, 2020
Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus Returning to White House in New Roles
President Donald Trump is getting the old gang back together, and all is apparently forgiven. The “superstitious” president is apparently hoping his re-election chances will be stronger if he surrounds himself with those who helped him win in the first place, as The New York Times reports.
Sadly, his former attorney, Michael Cohen, and former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, are unavailable as they are serving time in prison, but Trump has unlocked the door for former press secretary Sean Spicer and former chief of staff Reince Priebus to return to the White House, albeit in vastly different capacities.
Trump will appoint Spicer and Priebus “to be members on the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships,” Axios and Salon report. The pair are expected to interview and recommend candidates for the program. It is unknown if they will have any other duties.
The program, which was started in 1964 under President Johnson, allows over a dozen individuals to work in the White House as paid fellows with the understanding they will continue their public policy work after their year of service.
Trump is also bringing back former communication director Hope Hicks as “counselor to the president,” but some are questioning the legality of that move as she will be working on his re-election campaign.
