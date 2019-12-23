IMPEACHMENT – IT'S IN THE CONSTITUTION
Schumer Asks McConnell for Four Witnesses, Including Mulvaney and Bolton
Democrats are keeping their collective eye on the prize as the Trump Senate impeachment threatens to inch closer in the coming weeks.
On Monday, Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to senators outlining specific documents he believes should be requested as part of the process. The letter specifically outlined recently unredacted Ukraine-related emails from the Office of Management and Budget. In addition, Schumer is asking for four witnesses, including White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has stayed in Republican rank pushing for a short trial with the demand that the Senate agreement should wait until after the initial stages of the proceedings, citing the 1999 Clinton impeachment as an example of precedent.
Schumer is fighting back.
“In 1999, the Senate could not reach an initial agreement on witnesses because a number of Senators on both sides of the aisle, including then-Majority Leader Lott, believed that the facts in the Clinton case had been fully established before the trial,” Schumer wrote in his letter. “The House Managers’ proposed witnesses had already testified multiple times under oath, and transcripts of their testimony were available to the Senate.”
According to Schumer, the Trump case is different because “the President has ordered that witnesses with direct knowledge, and documents containing directly relevant evidence, be withheld.”
The Senate is scheduled to return to session on January 3, 2020.
Read his letter here.
Watch the video below via NBC News’ Hans Nichols.
IMPEACHMENT – IT'S IN THE CONSTITUTION
Kellyanne Conway Declares Impeachment ‘Unconstitutional’ and Dares Chairman Schiff to Testify
“We see no crime here.”
Senior Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway says Congress’ impeachment inquiry is “unconstitutional,” and dared House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff to testify before the Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing Wednesday.
“The White House counsel made very clear this is an illegitimate and unconstitutional process and we maintain that. 12 witnesses, 30 hours later there are no bombshells, a lot of bombs. I keep hearing all these analogies and comparisons to the Nixon impeachment and the Clinton impeachment. The fact is there was evidence of crimes there, direct evidence,” Conway told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer on Monday, as Mediaite reported.
The U.S. Constitution lays out broad causes and hands Congress wide-ranging powers to impeach any sitting president, making Conway’s claim false.
Conway reiterated the White House’s announcement that neither President Trump nor any of his attorneys will accept Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler’s offer to appear during this week’s hearing.
“Why would we participate in an exercise they have three witnesses, we can have one and it is constitutional law. Does Adam Schiff want to testify?” Conway said from the usually-dormant White House press briefing room.
“We see no crime here,” Conway claimed. Countless legal and constitutional law experts disagree. “We’re still looking for a crime – let alone a high crime and misdemeanor that would justify impeaching and removing a democratically legitimately elected president from office.”
She went on to claim congressional Democrats were “trying to impeach” Trump even before he was inaugurated.
Watch:
