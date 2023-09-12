News
Rubio Warns Not to ‘Trivialize’ Impeachment Amid Report McCarthy Will Request Inquiry
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) warned House Republicans against “trivializing” impeachment shortly before news broke that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will call for a vote to open an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.
“My big fear remains that at some point you trivialize this, you make it routine. Suddenly it becomes a weapon or a tool routinely used by a political party against someone from the other party in power,” he told The Hill Monday.
“There are countries like Peru that routinely now impeach whoever the president is, and it’s become almost a national sport,” Rubio added.
Rubio’s comments come alongside a Punchbowl News report that McCarthy will tell House Republicans in a closed-door meeting Thursday that opening an impeachment inquiry is the “logical next step.” Republicans have focused on allegations that the president’s son, Hunter Biden, has used his father’s position as leverage in business deals.
Opening an inquiry would allow House Republicans access to bank records and other documents. However, the ongoing House investigation of Biden has already involved 12,000 pages of bank records, plus 2,000 suspicious activity reports, according to The Hill, with no evidence of wrongdoing.
Though Republicans have a majority in the House, it’s a slim one. This could make it difficult for McCarthy to muster enough votes to even officially open the inquiry, let alone bring articles of impeachment. While there are some outspoken proponents of impeachment, like Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL), not all Republicans are on board. Representative Ken Buck (R-CO), a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus—which recently kicked out Greene—has slammed the idea of impeachment.
“What [McCarthy’s] doing is he’s saying, ‘There’s a shiny object over here, and we’re really going to focus on that. We just need to get all these things done so that we can focus on the shiny object,’” Buck told CNN’s Dana Bash in July.
McCarthy is in a precarious position. At the start of this session, a compromise was made after different factions of the Republican party argued over who to name speaker. While the more moderate McCarthy would be named speaker, the House added a new rule allowing any member to call a “motion to vacate.” Once such a motion is called, a vote happens to remove the speaker, according to NBC News. Gaetz has threatened to invoke this should McCarthy not back impeachment, according to Punchbowl.
Elizabeth Warren’s Fight With Elon Musk Heats Up as She Calls for Starlink Investigation
Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and billionaire Elon Musk have clashed in the past, but their fight could soon escalate as Warren called for an investigation into Musk’s SpaceX after a report that he blocked Ukraine from accessing the Starlink network in order to thwart an attack on Russian warships.
Warren called on the Pentagon and Congress to investigate what happened, saying that they needed “to make sure foreign policy is conducted by the government and not by one billionaire,” according to Bloomberg.
Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed agreed, saying that while he appreciated that SpaceX made it much cheaper to get to space, Musk “can’t be the last word when it comes to national security.” Warren is also a member of the Armed Services Committee.
Musk has been providing internet access to Ukraine during the Russian offensive via his Starlink satellite network. Last year, according to Walter Isaacson’s new biography Elon Musk, Ukraine had planned a sneak attack on Russian warships while they had been anchored. Musk later confirmed the story in a post to X.
“There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor. If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation,” he wrote.
There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol.
The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor.
If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and…
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2023
Musk feared that the attack could lead to nuclear retaliation against Ukraine, according to Isaacson’s book. In a Monday tweet, Musk said that it was “treasonous” to criticise his decision to block the attack on Russia.
“I am a citizen of the United States and have only that passport. No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America. The United States Congress has not declared war on Russia. If anyone is treasonous, it is those who call me such. Please tell them that very clearly,” he wrote.
I am a citizen of the United States and have only that passport. No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America.
The United States Congress has not declared war on Russia. If anyone is treasonous, it is those who call me such.
Please tell them that very clearly.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2023
This is far from the first time Warren has had disagreements with Elon Musk. This July, Warren asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate Tesla for conflicts of interest due to his running both Tesla and Twitter.
“Mr. Musk’s actions since purchasing Twitter and becoming its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – while remaining Tesla’s CEO – have raised concerns about conflicts of interest, misappropriation of corporate assets, and other negative impacts to Tesla shareholders. Despite recent and repeated calls from investors to address these actions, the Board appears to have failed to uphold its legal duty to ensure that Mr. Musk act in the best interest of Tesla,” Warren said.
Shortly after, Musk’s X Corp. subpoenaed Warren over the letter to the SEC, in hopes of stopping the Federal Trade Commission investigation into Twitter. X Corp. alleged that the FTC investigation was “tainted by bias,” according to Ars Technica.
In December, in response to a tweet that Warren had asked Tesla’s board if investors were harmed by Musk’s actions while owning Twitter, Musk tweeted, “The United States has definitely been harmed by having her as a senator lol”.
The United States has definitely been harmed by having her as a senator lol
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2022
And a year before that, in December 2021, Musk called Warren “Senator Karen” when she said that how little he paid in taxes was evidence that “the system is broken,” according to Newsweek. In response, Warren told MSNBC that “the world’s richest freeloader evidently has a very thin skin.”
Despite Candidates’ Rivalry, a Plurality of Trump Voters Have DeSantis as Second Choice
Though the two frontrunners for the Republican presidential nomination, former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have a vicious rivalry, a new poll shows that their voters don’t share the animosity. A plurality of Trump voters count DeSantis as their second choice, and vice versa.
A little over one-third—34%—of potential Trump voters would vote for DeSantis if Trump were to drop out of the race, according to a new Morning Consult poll. And when it comes to potential DeSantis voters, 37% would jump to the Trump campaign should he drop out.
When it comes to the other candidates, however, it’s more of a toss up. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy is next on both lists, but he’s more popular among Trump fans, with 27% naming him as their second choice. Among DeSantis voters, on the other hand, Ramaswamy is only one point ahead of former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley at 17%. Haley doesn’t even appear on Trump voters’ list.
Following Haley’s 16% among DeSantis voters is former Vice President Mike Pence at 14%. On the other side, Pence is the third-most popular candidate among Trump voters, with 9% saying they’d vote for him if Trump didn’t run. Tim Scott is Trump voters’ fourth choice with 6%, though he doesn’t appear on DeSantis voters’ list. DeSantis voters are more confident in their choices with only 4% saying they didn’t know or have an opinion for a second choice, compared to 14% on the Trump side.
The poll was conducted from September 8-10, with a sample size of 3,715 potential Republican primary voters. The margin of error is between 2-5%.
DeSantis and Trump used to be a two-man mutual admiration society. Trump backed DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign in 2018 before he even announced his candidacy, and DeSantis supported Trump during the Mueller probe, as the Associated Press reported.
That friendship has deteriorated as the machine gears up for the 2024 election. Now, it’s common to see Trump bemoaning “Ron DeSanctimonious” or “Meatball Ron” at his rallies and on his Truth Social platform. He’s also told reporters that DeSantis has “got no personality,” and released a campaign video calling him a “Trump imposter.”
While DeSantis hasn’t tweeted much about Trump on X, he’s made his feelings known in interviews. Beyond refusing to back Trump’s unfounded claims of election fraud, he’s slammed him for “daily drama,” and joking to reporters that if Trump “drained the swamp like he promised… [he] wouldn’t be in the mess that he’s in right now.” And in February, DeSantis banned Trump supporters from his book signing.
Three-Quarters of Republican Voters Want Mitch McConnell to Resign
A majority of Republican voters want Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to resign. The Senate minority leader froze twice this summer while addressing the press.
A recent poll from the right-leaning Rasmussen Reports shows that 74% of Republicans have called on McConnell to step down. When expanded to all voters, that number drops a percentage point to 73%. In addition, most voters, 60%, view McConnell unfavorably.
The poll was conducted last week, from September 3-5. The margin of error is 3%.
McConnell has faced criticism from the left and the right in recent years. On the right, former President Donald Trump has repeatedly disparaged McConnell. It appears the feeling is mutual, with a book quoting McConnell as saying “The Democrats are going to take care of the son of a bitch for us,” after the January 6 insurrection, according to CNN. Even when he voted to acquit Trump during his second impeachment, McConnell made clear he blamed him for the insurrection.
“There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” McConnell said at the time, according to NPR.
“He did not do his job. He didn’t take steps so federal law could be faithfully executed and order restored,” he continued. “No. Instead, according to public reports, he watched television happily — happily — as the chaos unfolded. Even after it was clear to any reasonable observer that Vice President Pence was in serious danger.”
On the left, McConnell is hated for many reasons, but one of the biggest is McConnell’s refusal to hold hearings on former President Barack Obama’s pick for Supreme Court during the final year of his second term. He said that it would be improper to hold the hearing during an election year when his party may not win. However, McConnell was happy to hold hearings for Amy Coney Barrett only a month before the 2020 election.
McConnell has also faced concerns over his age and health. In addition to freezing twice during press conferences this summer, he’s also fallen at least three times this year. In 2020, McConnell went viral for photos showing his lips and hands bruised and blue.
The senator is 81 years old, and a member of one of the oldest congresses in U.S. history. The average senator is 65.3 years old, according to the Pew Research Center. In the House, the average age is just under 58. Questions of age have come up several times about many different the current crop of politicians, including Biden and Trump—both of whom, when elected, broke the record for oldest president—and California Senator Dianne Feinstein.
