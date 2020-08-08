'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'
“I’m Not a Racist” Says Republican Politician Who Repeatedly Uses N-word to Discuss Black Lives Matter
Tom Eckerle—a Republican road commissioner for Leelanau County, Michigan—is reportedly resigning after political pressure for repeatedly using the n-word, an anti-Black racist slur, to describe racial justice protestors.
Before a meeting of the road commission started last Tuesday, Eckerle was asked by a commission member why he wasn’t wearing a mask. He responded, “Well this whole thing is because of them (n-words) down in Detroit.”
When Bob Joyce, the commission’s chair, told Eckerle he couldn’t say that, Eckerle said, “I can say anything I want. Black Lives Matter has everything to do with taking the country away from us.”
Let’s be clear: the social aims listed on the Black Live Matters (BLM) website do not mention white people. According to its website, the BLM movement seeks to unite Black communities worldwide to oppose state-sanctioned violence and anti-Black racism while also create creating healing, empathetic communities free from prejudice.
When asked about his comments during a Thursday interview with Interlochen Public Radio, Eckerle said didn’t realize the public found out about his comments and said, “No, I don’t regret calling it an (n-word). A( n-word) is a (n-word) is a (n-word). That’s not a person whatsoever.”
Eckerle also told the Associated Press, “I’m not a racist. Black Lives Matter is racist. If I believed in Black Lives Matter, I would be racist. … Black Lives Matter has no heart. And that is as offensive to me as the N-word,” before saying the actual n-word again, just to make his point.
“If I could get a few people that, when they see a Black Lives Matter sign up, to think the N-word, I have accomplished what I’m after,” he added.
Eckerle was elected to his eight-year position in 2018. Of Leelanauhas County’s 21,700 residents about 90 percent are white. Black people are less than 1 percent of its population.
Tucker Carlson’s Lead Writer Has a History of Racist, Homophobic, Misogynist Social Media Posts
Blake Neff, the lead writer of The Tucker Carlson Show on FOX News, resigned on Friday after CNN uncovered a trove of disgustingly racist, homophobic and misogynist social media posts that Blake published under the handle “CharlesXII” on AutoAdmit (aka. XOXOhth), a largely unmoderated message board used by lawyers and law school students.
Among Neff’s most telling posts are a reference to “foodie faggots,” a comment stating, “Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down,” and another comment stating that Democratic U.S. House Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, all women of color, want to “MAKE YOUR COUNTRY A DUMPING GROUND FOR PEOPLE FROM THIRD WORLD SHITHOLES.”
Neff also maintained a 5-year-thread, running from 2015 to last month, where he used degrading and misogynist language while commenting about social media posts made by a random 30-something-year-old woman he described as an “Azn megashrew.” He entitled another comment thread about a woman who sought to freeze her eggs during the pandemic “Disaster: WuFlu outbreak endangers aging shrew’s quest to freeze eggs.”
“On June 26, Neff wrote that the only people who care about changing the name of the NFL’s Washington Redskins are ‘white libs and their university-‘educated’ pets,'” CNN reports.
This is all especially disturbing as The Tucker Carlson Show has the highest-rated show in the history of cable news and regularly influences President Donald Trump and other extremists with its racist and inflammatory comments.
“His show has long appealed to extremists who agree with his hardline views on immigration, his emphasis on the preservation of Western culture, and his commentary on topics of race,” CNN writes. On his show, Carlson has called white supremacy a “hoax” and claimed that Black Lives Matters protestors will come after the show’s conservative, and presumably white, viewers.
Carlson has called Neff a “wonderful writer.” In his 2018 book, Ship of Fools, Carlson said Neff and others “work on and greatly improve our nightly show on Fox.” Neff also wrote for The Daily Caller, the right-wing site co-founded by Carlson. Neff deleted his Twitter and LinkedIn accounts shortly after CNN exposed his past posts.
Blake Neff, a top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson, has for years been using a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive content@oliverdarcy scoopshttps://t.co/EfVHmNcAi9
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 10, 2020
Is Carlson going to pretend to have been unaware of his close associate's posts? Is he going to defend his associate's views as 1) defensible and 2) consistent with his own? Or is he going to try to save his own career by throwing his friend under the bus?https://t.co/qMV1OHiB8z
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 10, 2020
The writer, Blake Neff, previously was a reporter at The Daily Caller, which Carlson founded and has featured a handful of reporters who were also found to have posted racist and sexist remarks in online forums and blogshttps://t.co/B60ZLGt0HW
— Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) July 10, 2020
Yo, Blake Neff you deleted your Twitter and LinkedIn accounts. What's with that?
Aren't you proud of your racism and sexism?
It's like you're embarrassed about being a compete shit-stain of a human. pic.twitter.com/QXQtgSUFcA
— RubberGlueInvective (@rubber_glue) July 10, 2020
Here's a @BlakeNeff tweet from 2016. Reads a bit differently now: pic.twitter.com/wStCEznI1a
— Asher Stockler (@quasiasher) July 10, 2020
Not sure why we aren't seeing more defenses of Blake Neff tonight given that we've heard so many people establish losing your job for holding views people disagree with is inherently wrong. Seems like a clear cut example!
— Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) July 11, 2020
Are any of the conservatives who’ve cried about cancel culture defending Blake Neff?
— Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) July 11, 2020
‘Trump Comes Off Like a Needy Supplicant’ in Bolton’s Book – Told Xi ‘I Miss You’ and ‘Make Sure I Win’: Report
A scathing review of an un-redacted copy of John Bolton’s soon-to-be released book about his time in the Trump White House reveals “why the White House tried to keep Trump’s words secret,” Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman writes. Those words “are deeply embarrassing and illustrate Trump’s naked politicization of America’s foreign policy.”
The copy of Bolton’s new tell-all memoir that Sherman saw has “deeply embarrassing” passages the Trump White House demanded be removed.
Just how embarrassing?
“Bolton renders Trump’s interactions with President Xi in vivid detail. In the passages, Trump comes off like a needy supplicant,” Sherman reveals.
In one passage, “Bolton writes that Trump told Xi on a phone call ahead of their G20 meeting: ‘I miss you,’ and then said, ‘this is totally up to you, but the most popular thing I’ve ever been involved with is making a deal with China.… Making a deal with China would be a very popular thing for me.’ ”
Trump’s ask is even more crudely shocking when you read Trump’s specific language. “Make sure I win,” Trump allegedly told Xi during a dinner at the G20 conference in Osaka, Japan last summer. “I will probably win anyway, so don’t hurt my farms.… Buy a lot of soybeans and wheat and make sure we win.”
It appears these un-redacted items are what the Trump White House has said are classified.
