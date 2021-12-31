Former Aide: Trump is Getting ‘Terrible Advice’ with Decision to Hold Jan. 6 Presser

Say it isn’t so! Betty White, famous for Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has died at the age of 99.

White died peacefully in her sleep in her modest five-bedroom six-bathroom Brentwood home Friday morning. Her 100th birthday was meant to be Jan. 17, 2022.

“A trailblazer and pioneer in media, Betty had the longest running career for any woman in TV prior to her death — starring in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting way back in 1939,” noted TMZ. “Betty is perhaps most famous for her lead role as Rose Nylund in ‘The Golden Girls,’ which ran from 1985 to 1992. She’d been in TONS of other big hits throughout her life though.”

White never wanted to quit acting. In fact, she once said she’d work until her dying day – and she essentially did.

“I am the luckiest old broad on two feet,” she told CNN in 2017. “I’m still able to get a job, at this age. I will go to my grave saying ‘Can I come in and read for that tomorrow?'”

The New York Post reported that White’s home had a stuffed-animal room.

“You won’t be surprised to learn that I love stuffed animals,” she said. “Both at my home in Los Angeles and at my house in Carmel there is a special room devoted to them, filled to capacity. I especially love the exotic ones — there is an anteater, a rhinoceros, a beluga whale, an armadillo, a bear — not a Teddy, a grizzly — the list goes on.”

White gave a tour of her home in 2017. The video can be viewed below.

Betty White has died at age 99. https://t.co/vbkrBwyj9U — TMZ (@TMZ) December 31, 2021

#BettyWhite we will celebrate your 100th birthday and the many decades of Joy you have given the world. Rest in Power. 🙏🏼❤️💋 pic.twitter.com/3A4uMRoDP2 — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) December 31, 2021

Oh Dear Lord. Heaven just got a new superstar to celebrate with tonight! An icon, a legend, a trailblazer, a badass, and a ray of sunshine who gifted us creative genius, joy and laughter for 99 years. Thank you for your bold and generous spirit. Rest In Peace #BettyWhite ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ng2gHB8K5K — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) December 31, 2021