Arrested: Trump State Dept. Appointee, a Former Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Employee, in Connection With Capitol Riot
A former Trump campaign aide who later became a Trump State Dept. appointee was arrested in connection with the January 6 riot at the Capitol. That appointee, Federico Klein, 42, previously worked for an anti-LGBTQ hate group, the Family Research Council.
On Thursday the FBI arrested Klein “on charges related to the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6,” Politico reports, “marking the first known instance of an appointee of President Donald Trump facing criminal prosecution in connection with the attempt to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory.”
Politico’s Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney report the “alleged presence of a Trump political appointee at the riot may tie those events more closely to the president, although there is already ample evidence that many of those charged were inspired by Trump’s false claims about widespread election fraud and by his call for supporters to descend on Washington on Jan. 6 for events that he promised would be ‘wild.'”
Klein also served as a Marine in Iraq, his mother told Politico, and he “held a top-secret clearance from 2014 to 2019, issued by the Defense Department, according to his LinkedIn page.”
At the State Dept. Klein worked in the “Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs before being transferred to the office that handles Freedom of Information Act requests, according to a former colleague who spoke on the condition of anonymity.”
Matt Schlapp Lashes Out at Critics of CPAC’s Nazi Symbol Stage Design
The head of the Conservative Political Action Committee on Saturday attacked critics noting CPAC’s stage looks like a Nazi symbol.
Matt Schlapp made his denial after “Nazi” trended nationwide on Twitter as users discussed the stage looking like an Odal rune symbol.
And by “resembles,” I mean “is identical to.”
— Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) February 27, 2021
Would be easy for Matt Schlapp to address this today, apologize and make some small changes to the stage.
Would make it clear it was a mistake and that CPAC doesn't want any one to believe they are giving any more aid and comfort to American extremists than they already are.
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) February 27, 2021
Schlapp, however, did not apologize. Instead he said, “stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous.”
Stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous. We have a long standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage.
— Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 27, 2021
‘Attacking God’: QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Rants ‘Disgusting’ LGBTQ Equality Act is ‘Evil’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene delivered a rant Monday afternoon, attacking the LGBTQ Equality Act from a wide variety of points of view, but making little sense.
The legislation, which will receive a vote on Friday in the House, “has nothing to do with equality,” Greene insisted in a series of tweets.
“I WILL BE VOTING NO TO THE DISGUSTING, IMMORAL, AND EVIL #EqualityAct!!!” tweeted the Georgia lawmaker, dubbed the “QAnon Congresswoman” for her support of the dangerous anti-Semitic cult whose followers also profess a large number of prominent Democrats cut the faces off babies, wear them, and drink their blood and eat them, in a Satanic ritual.
“It has nothing to do with stopping discrimination against the LGBT community, that could be done easily without this,” she claims, again, falsely. “It has everything to do with attacking God & believers.”
“It virtually destroys women’s rights and religious freedom,” she said, without elaborating.
“The so called #EqualityAct is evil,” Greene continued. “Disguised as #LGBT rights, it expands governmental regulatory reach that destroys women’s rights, religious rights, and rights of the unborn,” which is false.
“It is a direct attack on God’s creation,” she added, again, falsely. “He created us male and female.”
Greene is co-sponsoring anti-transgender legislation that would ban transgender girls from sports in schools. On Monday she also tweeted this attack:
“If you perform a mastectomy in the case of breast cancer, you will have to perform one on the teenage girl identifying as a boy.
All in the name of equality…
The act treats any refusal to offer abortion as “pregnancy” discrimination.”
Doctors & Nurses will have no choice.
— Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) February 22, 2021
Pro-Trump Attorney Lin Wood Doxes Georgia Officials Seeking Disciplinary Action, Calls on Supporters to Dig Up Dirt
Lin Wood—the pro-Trump attorney turned far-right conspiracy theorist and QAnon celebrity—has called on hundreds of thousands of his supporters to dig up dirt on Georgia officials involved in a disciplinary case against him.
Wood also doxed the officials by posting their addresses on his Telegram channel, where they can be accessed by more than 800,000 followers.
“I could use the help of an Army of Patriots due to the time limitation,” Wood wrote on Telegram last Saturday. “If you have any information that might impact the ‘competency, qualifications or objectivity’ of any members, would you email the information to me? Their social media posts, political affiliations, representative clients (for example, what if one or more of them represent Dominion), lawsuits filed against them, etc. would all potentially provide me with relevant information that could form the basis of a challenge.”
The State Bar of Georgia proceeded with an inquiry into Wood after receiving information that Wood “may have violated one or more of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct.” The grievance, dated Feb. 5, 2021, was uploaded by Wood to Dropbox.
Wood, who first gained notoriety when he represented Richard Jewell, a security guard falsely accused of planting the bomb in Centennial Olympic Park during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, has since reinvented himself as a pro-Trump advocate. Along with fellow attorney Sidney Powell, Wood filed lawsuits seeking to undo the 2020 presidential election results in several swing states, which made him a celebrity in the far-right QAnon conspiracy movement.
Wood’s infamous lawsuits with Powell were referenced in the 1,600-page complaint filed against him.
“After the presidential election, Mr. Wood and his co-counsel, Sidney Powell, filed four frivolous lawsuits in swing states, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Michigan, where they falsely claimed voter fraud and sought to overturn the election results,” the complaint read. “Each of these cases was dismissed as Mr. Wood and his co-counsel could not even state a legally cognizable theory, let alone provide evidence, for their unsupported claims.”
The complaint further alleges that Wood has “shown that he either cannot or will not comply with his professional obligations. Indeed, in the January 11 conference before this Court, he defended his actions, falsely claiming that there was ample evidence of fraud to support the allegations universally rejected by multiple courts.”
Wood, who previously called for the arrest and execution of former vice president Mike Pence and who continues to push baseless conspiracy theories about Chief Justice John Roberts and Hillary Clinton, refused to undergo a mental health assessment requested by the State Bar of Georgia last month. At the time, he stated that “despite some personal difficulties with my family in February of 2020, my physician found that I was of sound mind and was not ‘crazy’.”
Wood also argued that his unfounded ramblings are not reason enough to threaten disciplinary action against him.
“I do not deserve to have my license threatened and possibly revoked because I support President Trump, fight for the Bill of Rights, fight for honest elections, fight against pedophilia and child sex trafficking, and stand against corruption in high government officials,” Wood said on Telegram.
This article was first published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
