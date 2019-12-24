MASS SHOOTINGS
Wake Up: There Were 41 Mass Killings, 33 Mass Shootings in 2019
There’s still another week left of 2019 and analysts have dropped some serious baggage as the world prepares to bid adieu to one of the deadliest years on record.
According to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, there were more mass killings in 2019 than any other year dating back to 2006. Researchers delved back to the 1970s for comparison.
The data compiled shows that 2019 was fraught with 41 mass killings and, of those, 33 were mass shootings. In total, more than 210 people perished.
“The majority of the killings involved people who knew each other — family disputes, drug or gang violence or people with beefs that directed their anger at co-workers or relatives,” the report showed.
Guns were the weapon in all but eight of the mass killings studied with knives and axes next. The second-most killings in a year prior to 2019 was 38 in 2006.
James Densley, a criminologist and professor at Metropolitan State University in Minnesota, told CNN that the AP/USA Today/Northeastern database confirms and mirrors what his own research into exclusively mass shootings has shown.
“What makes this even more exceptional is that mass killings are going up at a time when general homicides, overall homicides, are going down,” Densley said. “As a percentage of homicides, these mass killings are also accounting for more deaths. ”
He added, “This seems to be the age of mass shootings.”
The total number of deadly mass shootings in the U.S. in 2019 is an average of one every 15 days.
There were 41 mass killings in 2019, more than any year dating back to at least the 1970s, according to a database compiled by the AP. Of those, 33 were mass shootings. More than 210 people were killed. https://t.co/YlqlEQ6Qlh
— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 24, 2019
At least 28 people were shot in three separate incidents in Chicago, Baltimore and Spring Lake Park, Minnesota over the weekend https://t.co/QKqsSaUYCh
— CNN (@CNN) December 23, 2019
#baltimore Mass shootings in Baltimore are so common, no one pays any attention. I’m predicting the murder rate for 2020 will be higher than 2019. https://t.co/jTXusNf1v1 pic.twitter.com/muQ9UJXZZ3
— Lewis Evans (@Lewis_Evans_USA) December 24, 2019
School shootings are more common than you may think: A look at the incidents that went under the radar in 2019. https://t.co/dE4hwYuykl
— ABC News (@ABC) December 23, 2019
In the last 48 hours two mass shootings saw 20 people shot in Baltimore (7) and Chicago (13).
You’re not hearing about these though because they were Black on Black violence in cities with strict gun laws.
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 22, 2019
“School shootings represent a tiny fraction of gun deaths in America. But they are uniquely potentially traumatizing, and may have these much larger indirect costs — depression, delayed grief, kids not able to move on and be successful in their lives.” https://t.co/4g28RnGBpr
— Moms Demand Action (@MomsDemand) December 17, 2019
Sandy Hook Promise released “Sixteen Facts About Gun Violence and School Shootings” here. Their “Back to School” PSA is also below.
Police: Aurora Gunman Who Killed 5 People ‘Absolutely’ Should Not Have Been Allowed to Own a Gun (Video)
Convicted Felon With Long History of Arrests Including for Domestic Violence-Related Issues
Aurora, Illinois police say the gunman who shot and killed five people and wounded several others on Friday should not have been allowed to own a gun. They cite an initial background check that did not reveal an out-of-state felony conviction, NBC News reports.
“He absolutely he was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm,” Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said.
The gunman, Gary Martin, was a fired warehouse worker who had been issued a permit in 2014 that he used to purchase a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun.
But the shooter, who also wounded five police officers along with one of his former co-workers, had a 1995 Mississippi felony conviction for aggravated assault that should have barred him from being able to purchase a gun. That conviction was flagged only after he applied for a concealed carry permit.
Police say Martin had been sent a letter informing him he had to relinquish the weapon. They are not currently certain if any follow up had taken place.
“Martin also had six prior arrests with the Aurora Police Department, including arrests for traffic and domestic violence-related issues, according to Ziman. She said his last arrest in Aurora was in 2008 for violating an order of protection,” NBC News adds. There was also a 2017 arrest in another jurisdiction for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Watch:
Police identify victims of Aurora, Illinois, manufacturing plant shooting and give updates on investigation. https://t.co/3xuk43hOJ7 pic.twitter.com/mN9pqQGAWy
— CNN (@CNN) February 16, 2019
California Shooter Identified as 28 Year Old White Male – Drove Mother’s Car to Bar Before Killing 12
This article has been updated to reflect information from Sheriff’s press conference.
The suspect believed to have shot 12 people to death in a Ventura County, California bar overnight has been identified.
The Ventura County Sheriff at a 10 AM ET press conference identified the suspect as Ian David Long, and says he was 28. He adds Long was a veteran and former Marine, and is believed to have died from a self-inflicted wound.
Ventura County sheriff says #Borderlineshooting suspect name is Ian David Long. He used a Glock-21 .45 caliber handgun with an extended magazine. No info on motive at this point.
Long had contact with a police crisis intervention team last April. pic.twitter.com/yf0zBvKwY2
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 8, 2018
“The shooter was found dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Several law enforcement officials identified him as Ian Long, 29,” NBC News reports. “Law enforcement officials had earlier described him as a heavily tattooed white male.”
An ABC News affiliate in Southern California has named him as David Ian Long.
The LA Times adds that the shooter “drove his mother’s car to the attack and said nothing upon entering the bar.”
#BorderlineBar gunman identified. Per @NBCNews he is Ian Long, a 29-year old white man. He is among the dead in the shooting. @nbcbayarea https://t.co/xicI6uF4qk pic.twitter.com/lZTvw4LphO
— Kris Sanchez (@KrisNBC) November 8, 2018
“Authorities said the man was heavily tattooed but apparently didn’t have identification on him,” the Times notes.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
12 People Dead – Gunman Used Smoke Bombs in Mass Shooting at California Bar Popular With College Students
Twelve people were shot dead and about a dozen others were injured after a gunman dressed in black used smoke bombs and shot into a Southern California bar popular with college students. A sheriff’s deputy is among those killed. The gunman is dead.
“The massacre occurred at the Borderline Bar & Grill, with the assailant firing wildly into the crowd,” the LA Times reports. The shooting began at about 11:20 PM local time Wednesday at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.
BREAKING: 13 people, including gunman dead in Southern California bar mass shooting https://t.co/1NYWNRai9i pic.twitter.com/vjiNaIXGiW
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 8, 2018
Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Ron Helus who was to retire next year,, was shot and died at a hospital.
“I grabbed as many people as I possibly could around me, everyone, and got them below the pool table.” — Witness at California bar where 12 victims were killed https://t.co/lrdq6jGcKE @carterevans pic.twitter.com/EjPBM88kha
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) November 8, 2018
One witness told CNN the gunman wore a “black mask” which may have been a bandana.
“It’s a horrific incident,” Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters. “This community in my 41 years had never experienced anything like this.”
“It’s a horrific scene in there,” Sheriff Dean added. “There’s blood everywhere.”
NEW: CALIFORNIA SHOOTER IDENTIFIED AS 28 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE – DROVE MOTHER’S CAR TO BAR BEFORE KILLING 12
One patron who ran toward the exit when the shooting began is 19 years old. Erika Sigman told reporters the bar “is a safe place. My parents let me go here. This is a trusted place. … To know that this happened in my safe place is a very, very scary thing.”
