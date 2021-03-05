'VERY FINE PEOPLE'
Trump-Appointed State Dept. Aide With Top Secret Clearance Beat Officers With Riot Shield At Jan. 6 Insurrection: Report
A Trump-appointed State Dept. aide allegedly beat officers at the U.S. Capitol with a stolen riot shield, used it to force open a Capitol Hill door, verbally engaged with police, and led insurrection rioters into the building, shouting, “We need fresh people, need fresh people.”
These new details come from The Washington Post, after Politico Thursday night broke the news that the State Dept. aide, Federico Klein, appointed by Trump in 2017 after working on the Trump campaign, was arrested by the FBI in connection with the deadly January 6 insurrection.
The New York Times adds Klein was arrested on charges “including unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.”
Klein was “seen in video footage and other images dressed in a red ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, slacks and a dress shirt as he tries to break past a line of Metropolitan Police officers in a tunnel near the west terrace, according to the [court] document.”
Klein, 42, previously worked as a researcher for the anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Research Council, according to Politico. That group’s president, a close informal religious advisor to President Donald Trump, was appointed to the the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He served as chairman and later vice chair.
“Klein was still employed at the State Department as a staff assistant on Jan. 6 when he joined a mob in a tunnel leading into the U.S. Capitol, the FBI said,” The Washington Post reports. “Then he allegedly ‘physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line’ at the building’s entrance, according to the complaint. After ignoring officers’ orders to move back, he assaulted officers with a riot shield that had been stolen from police, the complaint said, and then used the shield to wedge open a door into the Capitol.”
Klein resigned from the U.S. State Dept. on January 19.
EARLIER: Arrested: Trump State Dept. Appointee, a Former Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Employee, in Connection With Capitol Riot
‘I’m Not Racist’ Says Arkansas Sheriff Who Used N-Word 9 Times Because Girlfriend Spoke to a Black Guy
Arkansas County Sheriff Todd Wright has resigned after the circulation of a five-minute audio recording in which he called a Black employee at a local Piggly Wiggly grocery store a “f*cking Black-ass [n-word]” and accused a female friend of his of being an “[n-word] lover” just for talking to him.
Wright seemed to find it personally humiliating that his girlfriend would dare talk to a Black man in his presence and worried what others would think of him if they saw it occurring.
Despite using the n-word nine times in the recording, Wright has said that he’s not racist, much like Tom Eckerle, the former Michigan county road commissioner who repeatedly used the n-word to describe Black Lives Matter protesters.
Wright initially refused to resign, stating on Facebook, “To all I have offended or hurt, I send my sincere apologies and will pray for my enemies.” However, he agreed to resign after a unanimous vote by court leaders. Before offering his resignation, he cried, said that he’s not racist, and added that his words came out during a “heated moment.”
The court agreed to pay him a month more in salary so he could start looking for a new job. Another officer will take over Wright’s duties during his final month, overseeing a county which is 25 percent Black.
Kenosha ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse Arrested for Murder After Cops Let Him Flee Out of State
An Illinois teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a demonstrator in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, was charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in a shooting late Tuesday during a clash between protesters of police brutality and right-wing militia group members.
The militia members had gathered to protect a gas station from looters and vandals, and video shows police offer Rittenhouse water shortly before the shooting and thank him for being there.
Cell phone footage shows Kenosha police telling armed insurrectionists, “We appreciate you guys. We really do,” and giving them bottles of water. Shortly after this video was taken, one of these men shot and killed two protesters and wounded another.
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 26, 2020
Another video shows Rittenhouse open fire with a rifle after he fell to the ground and then calmly walk toward police vehicles with his hands raised in surrender. Other people can be heard yelling that he had shot someone.
However, no officers are seen getting out of the vehicles, which continue advancing toward protesters, to apprehend Rittenhouse — who then fled the state and was considered a fugitive.
He was arrested later Wednesday back in his hometown. He is reportedly being held in the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center near Vernon Hills awaiting an extradition hearing.
According to The Daily Beast, Rittenhouse’s Facebook page “included numerous photos with Blue Lives Matter-style pro-police slogans and imagery, as well as of an Armalite rifle similar to the one he appears to have been photographed carrying in Kenosha.”
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Repeatedly Threatened With Assassination for COVID-19 Policies as Protestors Plan Rally: Report
Members of several large, private Facebook groups are calling for the assassination of Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer over her policies to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranks number four in total coronavirus deaths and number eight in total cases.
There is another armed anti-Whitmer protest slated forThursday, again at the State Capitol. One of last month’s protests drew hundreds of demonstrators, many of them armed.
“Assassinating Whitmer is a common theme among members of the groups. Dozens of people have called for her to be hanged,” reports the Detroit Metro Times. “Others suggested she be shot, beaten, or beheaded.”
“We need a good old fashioned lynch mob to storm the Capitol, drag her tyrannical ass out onto the street and string her up as our forefathers would have,” one post reads, according to the Metro Times. The post was made in a group with 9000 members, called “People of Michigan vs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.”
“Drag that tyrant governor out to the front lawn. Fit her for a noose,” another post says.
Related: ‘This Is Terrorism’: Internet Scorches Michigan Armed Right Wingers’ Dangerous Wall-to-Wall Anti-Social Distancing ‘Protest’
“Either President Trump sends in the troops or there is going to be a midnight lynching in Lansing soon,” reads another.
“Plain and simple she needs to eat lead and send a statement to the rest of the democrats that they are next,” says yet another post.
“Wonder how long till she’s hit with a shotgun blast,” reads still another.
And then there’s this: “Can we please just take up a collection for an assassin to put that woman from Michigan down,” In March President Donald Trump called Gov. Whitmer “that woman from Michigan.”
Another anti-Whitmer Facebook group has over 385,000 members. In it one person wrote: “Next comes watering the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants.”
“Voting is too late we need to act now,” another person wrote, saying demonstrators need to be “armed to the teeth.”
Read the full report here.
