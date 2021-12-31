News
Here’s Why Republicans Were Wrong About Biden Ruining Christmas
House Republican leaders did everything in their power to warn of impending doom and gloom this Christmas, but it was all for naught.
“House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy joined 159 House Republicans in a letter to President Biden saying his policies ‘will certainly ensure that this Christmas will not be merry’ because of a ‘supply chain crisis’ and inflation. Chairman Jim Banks of the House Republican Study Committee, citing the same reasons, wrote to colleagues: ‘Our job as Republicans is to explain to the American people what the grinches at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave did to ruin Christmas,’ The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank wrote in his new column.
Except the “grinches at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave” didn’t actually ruin Christmas.
CNBC reported this week: “As shoppers kick off a wave of returns and exchanges or rush in to spend gift cards, retailers appear to have reason to celebrate: Holiday spending rose 8.5% compared with a year ago, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. The gain was slightly less than the 8.8% increase that Mastercard had predicted, but it was the biggest annual increase 17 years.”
Former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes made his own predictions in October, warning Americans of a “miserable” Christmas. “I’m coining it [and] calling it the Biden Blue Christmas,” Cortes said.
Between the Biden administration’s prioritization of addressing supply-chain delays and shelves being stocked – virtually and otherwise – Christmas was actually anything but ruined for Americans.
Here’s the new @RepublicanStudy memo on how to message the supply chain snafus:
“Our job as Republicans is to explain to the American people what the grinches at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave did to ruin Christmas.” pic.twitter.com/GgUus7lgPb
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) October 21, 2021
News
Wildfire Takes Hundreds of Colorado Homes – Residents Scramble for Cover
CNN is reporting that “a vicious wildfire that began Thursday morning in Boulder County, Colorado, swallowed about 1,600 acres in a matter of hours, burning hundreds of homes and prompting orders for some 30,000 people across two communities to evacuate.”
Nearly 380 homes were destroyed in a single subdivision “just west of the town of Superior, while another 210 homes may have been lost in Old Town Superior, the Boulder County sheriff said Thursday. No deaths or missing people were reported immediately.”
“One minute, there was nothing. Then, plumes of smoke appeared. Then, flames,” Andy Thorn, a resident of Boulder Heights, Colorado, told CNN. “Then, the flames jumped around and multiplied. Now, we’re just thinking about everyone who lost their home and all the firefighters and first responders who do so much for all of us in times like this.”
News
Epstein Pal Alan Dershowitz Defended Maxwell On-Air After Verdict: BBC Apologizes
BBC News invited Alan Dershowitz to comment on the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell Wednesday after she was found guilty of five sex trafficking counts related to her former serial sex offender boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein. The network is now issuing an apology for the lack of transparency and noticeable conflict of interest.
Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre directly named Dershowitz as one of the men (Giuffre also named Prince Andrew in the case) Epstein and Maxwell allegedly forced her to have sex with repeatedly when she was underage. Dershowitz has denied the allegations, Rolling Stone reported.
“I think the most important thing, particularly for British viewers, is that the government was very careful who it used as witnesses,” Dershowitz said. “It did not use as a witness the woman who accused Prince Andrew, accused me, accused many other people because the government didn’t believe she was telling the truth.”
Dershowitz was Introduced only as a “constitutional lawyer” when he appeared in the segment to defend Maxwell and used the opportunity to defend his defamation countersuit. He also called into question Giuffre’s credibility. Now, the network is apologizing for booking Dershowitz.
“Last night’s interview with Alan Dershowitz after the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict did not meet the BBC’s editorial standards, as Mr. Dershowitz was not a suitable person to interview as an impartial analyst, and we did not make the relevant background clear to our audience,” the news release read. “We will look into how this happened.”
Statement on interview with Alan Dershowitz pic.twitter.com/MlXkqdJI8u
— BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) December 30, 2021
News
Ted Cruz’s Daughter on TikTok: ‘I Really Disagree with Most of His Views’
Sen. Ted Cruz’s teenage daughter admits there’s some good things about having a famous dad, but she doesn’t always like living in his shadow.
The Texas Republican’s daughter Caroline agreed in a video posted on her TikTok account that she enjoys the travel perks that come from her dad’s job, and she likes getting candy and other gifts in the mail from the senator’s supporters, but she admits some downsides to his political notoriety, reported the Dallas Observer.
“Some of the bad things are, I literally have to have security following me everywhere,” she said. “Like, if I want to go on a walk through the neighborhood, like to my friend’s house or something, I have to have, like, two security guards behind me the entire time.”
“Also, a lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance,” she added, “but I really disagree with most of his views.”
The teen also revealed that her parents had edited her shirt in a family photo used for a Christmas card sent to supporters.
“On the Christmas card, they literally made my shirt longer,” she said, showing a selfie photo of her wearing a crop top. “This is how it’s supposed to look.”
I just stumbled upon Ted Cruz’ daughter’s TikTok and this story about them editing her crop top to be longer is so… on brand. pic.twitter.com/Zx0j0ztwde
— Krissie 🐝 (@krissiapal) December 26, 2021
