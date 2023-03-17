BREAKING NEWS
International Criminal Court Issues War Crimes Arrest Warrant for Putin as Trump, DeSantis Accused of ‘Support’ for Russian President
The International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague in The Netherlands on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, alleging war crimes related to his illegal war against Ukraine. The Republican Party’s two presidential frontrunners, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, this week were accused of offering “support” for the Russian President.
The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation.
Putin is “allegedly responsible for the war crime of” unlawfully deporting children from Ukraine and bringing them to Russia, the ICC said, ABC News reports.
“The ICC said that its pre-trial chamber found there were ‘reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children,'” The Associated Press also reports.
READ MORE: Trump Spent $600,000 on a Study to Prove His Election Fraud Claims Were True. It Did the Exact Opposite. He Never Released It.
A United Nations investigation led to a report alleging Russia has committed a “wide range of war crimes,” ABC News adds, along with possible crimes against humanity.
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, on Wednesday issued a warning on the direction of the Republican Party’s presidential frontrunners.
“I worry that DeSantis and Trump’s support for Putin and opposition to Ukraine is part in partial [sic] of a broader lack of enthusiasm for democracy and self-governance,” Murphy said, according to The Hill.
The Hill notes Trump “praised Putin as Russia was about to invade Ukraine last year, saying that Putin was a ‘genius’ who was going to go into Ukraine as a ‘peacekeeper.'”
READ MORE: DeSantis Chooses Far Right Extremist to Hit Back at Biden for Attacking Florida’s ‘Close to Sinful’ Anti-Trans Policies
DeSantis this week called Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine a mere “territorial dispute.”
Trump on Thursday issued a statement on video downplaying Putin’s actions, saying Russia is not a threat to the United States, but some Americans he described as “horrible, USA-hating people.”
Trump says Russia is not a threat, our greatest threat is our American representatives, we need to reevaluate the purpose of NATO, and most of the people in the State Dept, DOD and Intel Services need to be fired so he can put the right people in. pic.twitter.com/9PC6PrONM9
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 16, 2023
Local, State, Federal Law Enforcement Preparing for Possible Trump Indictment ‘As Early as Next Week’: Report
Local, state, and federal law enforcement and security agencies are preparing for a possible indictment of Donald Trump, as early as next week, including “conducting preliminary security assessments” according to an exclusive report from NBC News.
Officials “are discussing potential security plans in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court, at 100 Centre Street, in case Trump is charged in connection with an alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and travels to New York to face any charges.”
The grand jury is expected to meet on Monday, and could potentially vote on whether or not to indict Trump that day. It will be up to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to decide if Trump will be charged, and what those charges would be.
The NBC News report appears to focus on New York City, stating the NYPD, New York State Court Officers, U.S. Secret Service, FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office are among those preparing for the possibility of an indictment, which would be the first in this nation’s history of a former President.
On Wednesday, professor of law and former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, “I think an indictment probably is feeling like next week might be the time.”
.@BarbMcQuade on the nearing end of the Trump and Stormy Daniels hush money investigation: “I think an indictment… is feeling like next week might be the time.” pic.twitter.com/0LhiBKQ4G4
— 11th Hour (@11thHour) March 16, 2023
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image via Shutterstock
Manhattan DA’s Trump Investigation Nearing Final Phase: Report
Editor’s note: This article and its headline have been updated to reflect the changes in The Daily Beast’s original reporting.
A woman who was once a key witness in the Manhattan District Attorney’s “hush money” case against Donald Trump told reporters Monday there’s something different about the investigation that’s “bigger than any taxes, paper, insurance, banks…it’s bigger than money.”
Her claims turned out to be a “media stunt,” according to The Daily Beast, which first reported her remarks.
The Daily Beast had reported it spoke with Jennifer Weisselberg, who is “a one-time Trump family confidant embroiled in a bitter divorce,” and the former daughter-in-law of longtime (now former) Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg.
“Asked about the investigation outside the DA’s office at 12:30 p.m., [Jennifer] Weisselberg told The Daily Beast that ‘something has changed and it’s up-leveled.'”
RELATED: ‘Star Witness’: Michael Cohen to Testify Before Grand Jury Against Trump on Monday as Indictment Seems Likely
“It’s bigger than any taxes, paper, insurance, banks, insurance… it’s bigger than money,” she had told The Daily Beast.
But hours later, The Daily Beast updated its reporting, stating: “Jennifer Weisselberg did not testify before the grand jury, even though she told reporters that she did.”
“Weisselberg was actually at the DA’s office to testify before a separate grand jury totally unrelated to Trump concerning a personal matter, according to a person familiar with her situation. The media stunt casts doubt on her reliability as a witness and could prevent investigators from using her to testify in the future about alleged tax dodging at the Trump Organization, according to this person.”
But The Daily Beast also reported, citing sources, that Trump could be indicted in “days.”
READ MORE: ‘A Non-Starter’: Trump’s Key Defense in ‘Imminent’ Manhattan Indictment Slapped Aside
“The decision by prosecutors to put them on the stand behind closed doors—something they’ve avoided doing for years in previous iterations of this investigation—indicates that Trump could be criminally indicted in the coming days, according to two people close to the investigation.”
Prosecutors giving Trump the opportunity to testify, which he has now declined, is another indication the investigation is coming to a close.
“Typically, an indictment comes just days later.”
‘Star Witness’: Michael Cohen to Testify Before Grand Jury Against Trump on Monday as Indictment Seems Likely
He was his fixer and his attorney, and now the man who did the dirty work for Donald Trump may be the last nail in the coffin that is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case involving the payoff of a porn star.
The New York Times reports Friday evening that Cohen is set to testify before the grand jury next week, and an indictment could come “possibly as soon as this month.” The Times’ Maggie Haberman on Twitter announces Cohen will appear on Monday.
Cohen went to jail for his service to Trump, facilitating the $130,000 payoff that can be seen as a hush money deal, falsification of business records, and violation of campaign finance law.
Now, as The Times reports, Cohen’s testimony potentially makes him “the last witness.”
“Once he has testified, nearly every crucial player in the hush money matter will have appeared before the grand jury — with the exception of the porn star herself, Stormy Daniels, who may not be called to testify,” The Times adds. “It would be highly unusual for a prosecutor in a high-profile white-collar case to go through a weekslong presentation of evidence — and question nearly every relevant witness — without intending to seek an indictment.”
READ MORE: ‘Lazy’ and ‘Idiotic’: Nikki Haley Slammed for Suggesting Most on Medicaid and Food Stamps Are ‘Sitting on the Couch’
Professor of law, and former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman observes, “The announcement that Michael Cohen will testify before the grand jury next week is another strong sign that Bragg intends to indict as soon as he’s given Trump lawyers the chance to present argument it. You want Cohen, your star witness, & one with some warts, to go in last.”
Bragg reportedly invited Trump to testify before the grand jury, but Cohen predicts he won’t.
MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” discussed the case about an hour before The Times reported on the Cohen testimony report.
“It is not that unusual for a DA, just before they decide to bring charges, to give the target an opportunity to testify here… Michael Cohen is right, that there’s no way on God’s green earth that Donald Trump is gonna go in and testify” – @AWeissmann_ w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/ONl4uW0nv0
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) March 10, 2023
Watch the video above or at this link.
