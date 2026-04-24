News
Trump Believes He’s a ‘Savior’ Sent by God and Will Never Cede Power: Stoddard
President Donald Trump has little intention of leaving the White House says veteran political analyst A.B. Stoddard, arguing that he believes he is a “savior” and will either try to find some way to run for another term, cancel the election, or do something else radical.
“I don’t think he has any intention of leaving,” Stoddard told columnist Bill Kristol.
She believes there are “two paths” for Trump.
“He does not want to fall apart in public,” Stoddard said, adding that he will be forced to “make a calculation at some point.”
Asking if Trump can “serve and walk across stages, make speeches, be as visible as he wants to be, which he really needs?” she noted that the president “needs to be on camera as many days a week as he can.”
“I think he will make the calculation that he cannot run again if he’s feeling that he’s aging too quickly” for another term, she said.
READ MORE: ‘What Evil Looks Like’: Columnist Says Trump Presides Over a ‘Circus of Death and Chaos’
“He has no intention, I believe, of having any kind of successor that’s not in his family. So he’s either going to find a way to try to run for [another] term, or cancel the election, or do something very radical,” which is “not beyond him,” she said.
Stoddard says she could see Trump trying to pass his presidency off to his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, his son, Donald Trump Jr. or his daughter, Ivanka Trump — but not Eric Trump. And he’s not going to walk away from the money he is making now — the most he’s ever made in his life.
It’s “absolute lunacy” to think that he is going to walk away from “the two things that soothe his demons,” which are “adulation and money.”
“I genuinely believe, Bill, that he believes that he is some kind of, you know, savior,” Stoddard declared.
“I mean, it’s always about how he was brought here by God,” she continued. “I don’t know that he has [the] specifics down, but he certainly believes he is special, and he craves that, that central, you know, all the attention has to be on him.”
She also said that had Trump lost the 2016 election to Hillary Clinton and never been president, he would have “just sat on Fox three days a week, just bashing her.”
She concluded that she cannot see Trump just going off “like an old man into the sunset.”
A.B. Stoddard: “I don’t think Trump has any intention of leaving…He’s either going to find a way to try to run for second term or cancel the election or pass it off to Don Jr….The idea that he’s going to give up [the adulation and money] is lunacy.” pic.twitter.com/313ZSZQR0o
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 24, 2026
READ MORE: Pope Leo: Church Should Focus More on Justice and Less on Same-Sex Blessings
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Trump Disavows Prediction Markets — His Family Has Financial Ties to Them: NYT
President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters that he was “never much in favor” of prediction markets. “I don’t like it conceptually. It is what it is. I’m not happy with any of that stuff.”
“Well, you know, the whole world unfortunately has become somewhat of a casino,” Trump, a former casino owner, told reporters. “And you look at what’s going on all over the world, in Europe and every place they’re doing these betting things.”
“I’m not happy with any of these sites,” Trump said. “They have predictive markets — it’s a crazy world, it’s a much different world than it was.”
And yet, Trump and some of his family members stand to benefit financially from those very markets, according to The New York Times.
“The president’s publicly traded media company unveiled its own prediction market product last year,” the Times reports. “And the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has ties to two of the industry’s top firms, including Polymarket.”
READ MORE: ‘Now Do Hanging’ Republican Demands After DOJ Announces Firing Squads for Executions
Ethics experts the Times consulted say Trump’s public statements directly contradict his family’s financial interests in the industry.
Despite Trump’s admonition, new regulations are not expected. Last year, the Trump administration “backed away from enforcement efforts against Polymarket, and it is unclear whether regulators will adopt any new oversight measures.”
The Times reports that the White House “has warned staff not to wager on government decisions, but his family’s involvement with these firms undermines the president’s message.”
U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) who is sponsoring legislation to ban government officials from betting on prediction markets using classified information, has raised concerns about national security risks. Chances that the bill would pass through a GOP-majority Congress are uncertain.
“It’s too politically dicey,” she said. “There is not a single important issue of the day where I don’t feel the shadow of Trump and his sons.”
Q: “People suspect that there’s insider trading happening on these prediction markets around the war. Are you concerned?”
Trump: “The whole world, unfortunately, has become somewhat of a casino.” pic.twitter.com/gESZk6GF2Z
— The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 23, 2026
READ MORE: Trump Believes He’s a ‘Savior’ Sent by God and Will Never Cede Power: Stoddard
Image via Reuters
News
‘Now Do Hanging’ Republican Demands After DOJ Announces Firing Squads for Executions
A Republican member of Congress is calling for death row prisoners to be hanged after the U.S. Department of Justice announced it will move to expedite death row executions, including — for the first time in federal civilian history — by adding firing squads. The DOJ also said it will readopt lethal injections.
Declaring that it has a “solemn duty to seek, obtain, and implement lawful capital sentences,” the DOJ said in a statement that it will work to clear the way for the Department to “carry out executions once death-sentenced inmates have exhausted their appeals.”
The Department called the executions critical steps “to deterring the most barbaric crimes, delivering justice for victims, and providing long-overdue closure to surviving loved ones.”
The DOJ said it “has rescinded the Biden-Garland moratorium on federal executions and has authorized seeking death sentences against 44 defendants.”
Before leaving office, President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates to life in prison.
READ MORE: Trump Believes He’s a ‘Savior’ Sent by God and Will Never Cede Power: Stoddard
“The prior administration failed in its duty to protect the American people by refusing to pursue and carry out the ultimate punishment against the most dangerous criminals, including terrorists, child murderers, and cop killers,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Justice is once again enforcing the law and standing with victims.”
“Now do hanging,” demanded U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, Republican of Tennessee.
Burchett last year suggested that House Republicans might offer convicted sex trafficker and Epstein partner Ghislaine Maxwell the possibility of a reduced sentence in exchange for her testimony.
In 2023, after the mass shooting deaths of three nine-year-olds and three adults at a Nashville Christian elementary school, Burchett told reporters nothing could be done.
“We’re not gonna fix it. Criminals are going to be criminals,” he told reporters.
READ MORE: Trump Found His New Favorite Reason to Void 2020
Image via Reuters
News
Trump Found His New Favorite Reason to Void 2020
During an overnight social media spree, President Donald Trump suggested that the Southern Poverty Law Center — the civil rights organization his Justice Department indicted this week on fraud charges — may have cost him the 2020 election, and that the results should be voided if the allegations prove true.
“The Southern Poverty Law Center, one of the greatest political scams in American History, has been charged with FRAUD,” the president wrote at 1:13 a.m.
“This is another Democrat Hoax, along with Act Blue, and many others,” he said, referring to the popular Democratic fundraising platform.
“If it is true, the 2020 Presidential Election should be permanently wiped from the books and be of no further force or effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
The president did not explain how or why the SPLC possibly committing fraud could have any effect on the 2020 election, but earlier this week he also floated the 2020 allegation.
READ MORE: Pope Leo: Church Should Focus More on Justice and Less on Same-Sex Blessings
Trump told reporters, “now they’re finding out that the 2020 election was totally rigged,” and asked, “how do you defend what just happened, where your southern law, whatever it is, has given money to the KKK?”
“They’re supposed to protect people,” he said of the SPLC, “and they’re paying all these people, crooked as can be, millions of dollars, millions of dollars, going all to all these people that they’re supposed to be protecting from, but they’re actually supporting them, because they want to have companies that they can protect, and because they want to rig elections.”
“That was all a rigged election,” he continued. “All of the things were Charlottesville, all of the stuff that they did, and you won’t bring that up,” he said, chastising a reporter.
The New York Post reports that DOJ prosecutors are “claiming $3 million worth of donated funds was secretly funneled to groups,” including the Ku Klux Klan and others, between 2014 and 2023.
READ MORE: How Trump Is Doubling Down on His ‘God Complex’: Columnist
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News4 days ago
The Supreme Court Is at War — With Itself: Columnist
- News4 days ago
Amid ‘Confusion and Disorder’ Prosecutors ‘Hit the Brakes’ on Brennan Probe: Report
- News4 days ago
Breaking From Trump Republican Says Families Are ‘Struggling’ — But Points Finger at Biden
- News2 days ago
Pope Leo: Church Should Focus More on Justice and Less on Same-Sex Blessings
- News4 days ago
‘Dropping Like Flies’: Which of Trump’s Cabinet Secretaries Will Be Next?
- News3 days ago
‘Weak, Stupid, and Bad’: Trump Slams Conservative Supreme Court Justices in Wild Rant
- News3 days ago
Trump: ‘Extraordinarily Brilliant’ — Yet Stumped by Virginia’s ‘Rigged’ Referendum
- News3 days ago
Why Trump’s Blockade Is ‘Unlikely to Work’: Military Expert