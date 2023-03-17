Local, State, Federal Law Enforcement Preparing for Possible Trump Indictment ‘As Early as Next Week’: Report

Local, state, and federal law enforcement and security agencies are preparing for a possible indictment of Donald Trump, as early as next week, including “conducting preliminary security assessments” according to an exclusive report from NBC News.

Officials “are discussing potential security plans in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court, at 100 Centre Street, in case Trump is charged in connection with an alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and travels to New York to face any charges.”

The grand jury is expected to meet on Monday, and could potentially vote on whether or not to indict Trump that day. It will be up to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to decide if Trump will be charged, and what those charges would be.

The NBC News report appears to focus on New York City, stating the NYPD, New York State Court Officers, U.S. Secret Service, FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office are among those preparing for the possibility of an indictment, which would be the first in this nation’s history of a former President.

On Wednesday, professor of law and former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, “I think an indictment probably is feeling like next week might be the time.”

This is a breaking news and developing story.

