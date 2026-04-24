Trump Found His New Favorite Reason to Void 2020

During an overnight social media spree, President Donald Trump suggested that the Southern Poverty Law Center — the civil rights organization his Justice Department indicted this week on fraud charges — may have cost him the 2020 election, and that the results should be voided if the allegations prove true.

“The Southern Poverty Law Center, one of the greatest political scams in American History, has been charged with FRAUD,” the president wrote at 1:13 a.m.

“This is another Democrat Hoax, along with Act Blue, and many others,” he said, referring to the popular Democratic fundraising platform.

“If it is true, the 2020 Presidential Election should be permanently wiped from the books and be of no further force or effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The president did not explain how or why the SPLC possibly committing fraud could have any effect on the 2020 election, but earlier this week he also floated the 2020 allegation.

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Trump told reporters, “now they’re finding out that the 2020 election was totally rigged,” and asked, “how do you defend what just happened, where your southern law, whatever it is, has given money to the KKK?”

“They’re supposed to protect people,” he said of the SPLC, “and they’re paying all these people, crooked as can be, millions of dollars, millions of dollars, going all to all these people that they’re supposed to be protecting from, but they’re actually supporting them, because they want to have companies that they can protect, and because they want to rig elections.”

“That was all a rigged election,” he continued. “All of the things were Charlottesville, all of the stuff that they did, and you won’t bring that up,” he said, chastising a reporter.

The New York Post reports that DOJ prosecutors are “claiming $3 million worth of donated funds was secretly funneled to groups,” including the Ku Klux Klan and others, between 2014 and 2023.

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Image via Reuters