‘Vile Racist’: Trump Promotes Unhinged Anti-Birthright Citizenship Screed

President Donald Trump used his Truth Social platform Wednesday to amplify a racist, anti-immigrant screed attacking birthright citizenship that calls India and China — two of America’s most critical strategic partners — “hellhole” nations, discusses defying the Supreme Court, and urges federal prosecution of the country’s leading civil liberties organization.

The attack, a transcript from a “Savage Nation” podcast, details right-wing radio host Michael Savage’s response to recent Supreme Court arguments in Trump v. Barbara — a case in which the ACLU is challenging Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship.

In it, Savage says what was “quite noticeable” to him “was that the person bringing the arguments in favor of flooding America with illegal aliens to change the demographics forever was a Chinese American who looks to me like the classic ACLU attorney. Very smart, very evil, and very devious. The ACLU is the head of the snake. They have been forever, and there they were again trying to turn America into a cesspool.”

In his nearly 1,800 word invective, Savage argues that a baby born in the U.S. “becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet.”

Savage claims America “is being overrun with Chinese coming here just to drop a baby on our shores to then bring in the entire family.”

“You don’t have to go too far to see that. English is not spoken here anymore,” Savage claims. “That there’s almost no loyalty to this country amongst the immigrant class coming in today, which was not always the case. No, they’re not like the European Americans of today and their ancestors. The Irish integrated, the Italians integrated, the Polish integrated the Lithuanians, the Romanians, the Russians. They all integrated and became Americans in the melting pot. The idea of the melting pot is long over.”

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“How about some common sense in a bankrupt nation. ACLU Attorney Wang is pushing to destroy our national identity, turn us into a colony of China, but it’s not limited to China, it’s also India.”

He calls the ACLU “the most dangerous criminal organization in the history of America.”

“I would say that the ACLU has done more damage to this nation than Iran has ever done directly to this nation,” Savage claims. “The ACLU has done more damage to our borders, language and culture than Iran has done. The ACLU and their cockamamie lawyers have done more damage to America than the Mullahs in Iran have done to this nation. Why can’t they be taken down under the RICO statutes?”

“President Trump,” Savage concludes, “one last appeal to you today. Please bust the ACLU under RICO statutes before there’s nothing left of this nation to save.”

Despite the post’s incendiary nature, criticism from American political figures and critics was sparse. The majority of responses on social media appeared to come from Indian users and news outlets, who widely condemned the post — underscoring the diplomatic stakes of a sitting American president amplifying language that attacks two of Washington’s critical strategic partners.

The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson responded by declaring, “Donald Trump is insane,” and Republican former U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger wrote simply, “Vile racist.”

The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols wrote that Trump is “Moving on from the Pope to *another* group of 1+ billion people.”

“We are sorry. He is a global disgrace,” wrote columnist Sophia A. Nelson.

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Image via Reuters