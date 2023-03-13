BREAKING NEWS
Key Witness in Manhattan DA’s Trump Investigation Says ‘Something Has Changed’ That’s ‘Bigger Than Money’: Report
Jennifer Weisselberg, a key witness in the Manhattan District Attorney’s “hush money” case against Donald Trump, says there’s something different about the investigation that’s “bigger than any taxes, paper, insurance, banks…it’s bigger than money.”
In an exclusive, The Daily Beast reports it spoke with Weisselberg, who is “a one-time Trump family confidant embroiled in a bitter divorce,” and currently the wife of longtime (now former) Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg.
“Asked about the investigation outside the DA’s office at 12:30 p.m., [Jennifer] Weisselberg told The Daily Beast that ‘something has changed and it’s up-leveled.'”
RELATED: ‘Star Witness’: Michael Cohen to Testify Before Grand Jury Against Trump on Monday as Indictment Seems Likely
“It’s bigger than any taxes, paper, insurance, banks, insurance… it’s bigger than money,” she told The Daily Beast.
Jennifer Weisselberg is testifying before the grand jury today, as is former and longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen.
Calling them “problematic” witnesses, The Daily Beast drops a second bombshell, reporting that Trump could be indicted in “days.”
READ MORE: ‘A Non-Starter’: Trump’s Key Defense in ‘Imminent’ Manhattan Indictment Slapped Aside
“The decision by prosecutors to put them on the stand behind closed doors—something they’ve avoided doing for years in previous iterations of this investigation—indicates that Trump could be criminally indicted in the coming days, according to two people close to the investigation.”
Prosecutors giving Trump the opportunity to testify, which he has now declined, is another indication the investigation is coming to a close.
“Typically, an indictment comes just days later.”
In the summer of 2021, before the current District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, had shuttered the case against Trump, Jennifer Wiesselberg told journalist Charles M. Blow that the case was wide-reaching, and even included the Wollman Rink in Manhattan’s Central Park, which Trump rebuilt.
Watch Weisselberg in her 2021 interview below or at this link.
In a stunning claim, #JenniferWeisselberg says on #PRIMEwithCharlesBlow that she is *still* meeting with the DA “to discuss charges on Donald himself.” First I’ve heard of possible charges coming against Trump. Catch the full interview tonight at 10pm ET on @BNCNews. pic.twitter.com/2zfI7LuHRj
— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 2, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Star Witness’: Michael Cohen to Testify Before Grand Jury Against Trump on Monday as Indictment Seems Likely
He was his fixer and his attorney, and now the man who did the dirty work for Donald Trump may be the last nail in the coffin that is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case involving the payoff of a porn star.
The New York Times reports Friday evening that Cohen is set to testify before the grand jury next week, and an indictment could come “possibly as soon as this month.” The Times’ Maggie Haberman on Twitter announces Cohen will appear on Monday.
Cohen went to jail for his service to Trump, facilitating the $130,000 payoff that can be seen as a hush money deal, falsification of business records, and violation of campaign finance law.
Now, as The Times reports, Cohen’s testimony potentially makes him “the last witness.”
“Once he has testified, nearly every crucial player in the hush money matter will have appeared before the grand jury — with the exception of the porn star herself, Stormy Daniels, who may not be called to testify,” The Times adds. “It would be highly unusual for a prosecutor in a high-profile white-collar case to go through a weekslong presentation of evidence — and question nearly every relevant witness — without intending to seek an indictment.”
READ MORE: ‘Lazy’ and ‘Idiotic’: Nikki Haley Slammed for Suggesting Most on Medicaid and Food Stamps Are ‘Sitting on the Couch’
Professor of law, and former U.S. Attorney and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman observes, “The announcement that Michael Cohen will testify before the grand jury next week is another strong sign that Bragg intends to indict as soon as he’s given Trump lawyers the chance to present argument it. You want Cohen, your star witness, & one with some warts, to go in last.”
Bragg reportedly invited Trump to testify before the grand jury, but Cohen predicts he won’t.
MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” discussed the case about an hour before The Times reported on the Cohen testimony report.
“It is not that unusual for a DA, just before they decide to bring charges, to give the target an opportunity to testify here… Michael Cohen is right, that there’s no way on God’s green earth that Donald Trump is gonna go in and testify” – @AWeissmann_ w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/ONl4uW0nv0
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) March 10, 2023
Watch the video above or at this link.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: President Biden Speaks on Great Jobs Report
President Joe Biden will speak from The White House on the February jobs report economists are calling “smoking hot” and “gangbusters.” For the eleventh month in a row the unemployment numbers beat expectations.
The President is expected to speak momentarily.
Watch live below or at this link.
BREAKING NEWS
‘Final Stages’: Top Trump Advisor Hope Hicks Just Met With Manhattan District Attorney’s Office
Hope Hicks, the longtime Donald Trump confidante and his former White House Counselor, met with the Office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Monday afternoon.
“The appearance of Ms. Hicks, who was seen walking into the Manhattan district attorney’s office in the early afternoon, represents the latest sign that the prosecutors are in the final stages of their investigation,” The New York Times reports, noting she “is at least the seventh witness to meet with prosecutors since the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, convened a grand jury in January to hear evidence in the case.”
Former Trump campaign manager and senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway last week testified before the grand jury, the Times notes.
“Two employees of Mr. Trump’s company have also testified, as have two former executives of The National Enquirer who helped broker the hush-money arrangement, as well as a lawyer for the porn star, Stormy Daniels,” says The Times.
Hicks, who admitted to lying for Donald Trump in sworn testimony to federal investigators working for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, had been distraught after the January 6 insurrection. She resigned as Counselor to the President January 12, 2021,
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Illegal US Military Strikes on Mexico
Hicks, it was later reported, on the day of the insurrection texted an aide to Ivanka Trump to say, “we all look like domestic terrorists now.”
“In one day [Trump] ended every future opportunity that doesn’t include speaking engagements at the local proud boys chapter,” Hicks said, as NBC News reported. “And all of us that didn’t have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed.”
Former federal prosecutor Harry Littman on MSNBC Monday evening likened Hicks to Cassidy Hutchinson, suggesting her testimony would be strong and respected.
The Bragg investigation is believed to center around Trump’s payment to Stormy Daniels and other women.
“As the spokeswoman for Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign, Ms. Hicks was responsible for damage control on a number of issues, a role that has attracted the interest of various investigators over the years. In court records from Mr. Cohen’s federal case, the F.B.I. noted that she participated in a phone call with Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen on the same day they learned that Ms. Daniels wanted money for her story. Ms. Hicks also spoke with Mr. Cohen the day after he wired the $130,000 to Ms. Daniels’s lawyer.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Ever-Worsening Spiral of Lies’: Fox News Faces Potential ‘Financial Death Penalty’ Says Former Prosecutor
- 'SPIN AND CONCEALMENT'3 days ago
DeSantis Expected to Run on COVID Results by Saying ‘We Were Right, They Were Wrong’ – Florida Ranks Among the Worst
- 'LEADER OF THE GOP’S GREY POUPON WING'3 days ago
‘Lazy’ and ‘Idiotic’: Nikki Haley Slammed for Suggesting Most on Medicaid and Food Stamps Are ‘Sitting on the Couch’
- BREAKING NEWS3 days ago
‘Star Witness’: Michael Cohen to Testify Before Grand Jury Against Trump on Monday as Indictment Seems Likely
- News1 day ago
‘A Non-Starter’: Trump’s Key Defense in ‘Imminent’ Manhattan Indictment Slapped Aside
- News5 hours ago
Watch Live as President Biden Addresses Administration’s Response to Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
- News2 hours ago
DeSantis and Far-Right Falsely Blame Wokeness and Diversity as Reason Silicon Valley Bank Collapsed (Video)
- News1 hour ago
‘Crippled With Fear’: Duggar Daughter Reveals How She Escaped ‘Unhealthy Version’ of Christianity