Key Witness in Manhattan DA’s Trump Investigation Says ‘Something Has Changed’ That’s ‘Bigger Than Money’: Report

Jennifer Weisselberg, a key witness in the Manhattan District Attorney’s “hush money” case against Donald Trump, says there’s something different about the investigation that’s “bigger than any taxes, paper, insurance, banks…it’s bigger than money.”

In an exclusive, The Daily Beast reports it spoke with Weisselberg, who is “a one-time Trump family confidant embroiled in a bitter divorce,” and currently the wife of longtime (now former) Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg.

“Asked about the investigation outside the DA’s office at 12:30 p.m., [Jennifer] Weisselberg told The Daily Beast that ‘something has changed and it’s up-leveled.'”

“It’s bigger than any taxes, paper, insurance, banks, insurance… it’s bigger than money,” she told The Daily Beast.

Jennifer Weisselberg is testifying before the grand jury today, as is former and longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Calling them “problematic” witnesses, The Daily Beast drops a second bombshell, reporting that Trump could be indicted in “days.”

“The decision by prosecutors to put them on the stand behind closed doors—something they’ve avoided doing for years in previous iterations of this investigation—indicates that Trump could be criminally indicted in the coming days, according to two people close to the investigation.”

Prosecutors giving Trump the opportunity to testify, which he has now declined, is another indication the investigation is coming to a close.

“Typically, an indictment comes just days later.”

In the summer of 2021, before the current District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, had shuttered the case against Trump, Jennifer Wiesselberg told journalist Charles M. Blow that the case was wide-reaching, and even included the Wollman Rink in Manhattan’s Central Park, which Trump rebuilt.

