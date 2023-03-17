News
Trump Spent $600,000 on a Study to Prove His Election Fraud Claims Were True. It Did the Exact Opposite. He Never Released It.
Donald Trump repeatedly lied in public and in private about what he claimed – with made up numbers – was extensive election fraud, and went as far as to spend more than $600,000 to commission a study that would prove his allegations true. The expensive and extensive report did the exact opposite, exponentially deflating his lies. He never released the report, and to his day has continued to lie about election fraud.
The Washington Post obtained a copy of the report, publishing some of its findings and comparing them to lies Trump told.
“So dead people voted, and I think the number is close to 5,000 people,” Trump told Brad Raffensperger in his infamous January 2, 2021 telephone call demanding the Georgia Republican Secretary of State “find” him an additional 11,780 votes.
“And they went to obituaries,” Trump continued, beefing up his false claims. “They went to all sorts of methods to come up with an accurate number, and a minimum is close to about 5,000 voters.”
READ MORE: Ben Shapiro Slammed for Suggesting It’s Better to Send Kids to Child Services Than Give Them Free School Lunches
That was not only false, it was a lie.
5000 dead voters did not cast a ballot. Not even close. Trump’s own report put the likely potential number at 23.
“Researchers paid by Trump’s team had ‘high confidence’ of only nine dead voters in Fulton County, defined as ballots that may have been cast by someone else in the name of a deceased person. They believed there was a ‘potential statewide exposure’ of 23 such votes across the Peach State — or 4,977 fewer than the ‘minimum’ Trump claimed.”
In court documents, Trump’s lawyers, trying to overturn Nevada’s election results stated, The Post writes, “1,506 ballots were cast in the names of dead people and 42,284 voted twice. Trump lost the Silver State by about 33,000 votes.”
In reality, the number of dead voters casting ballots was closer to 20.
READ MORE: ‘Extremely Wide Net’: DOJ Subpoenas Dozens of Mar-a-Lago Staffers and Trump Insiders in Classified Documents Probe – Report
Trump’s own researchers “had ‘high confidence’ that 12 ballots were cast in the names of deceased people in Clark County, Nev., and believed the ‘high end potential exposure’ was 20 voters statewide — some 1,486 fewer than Trump’s lawyers said.”
Instead of 42,284 people voting twice, Trump’s report put the low end probability at 45 double votes, and the high end at 9,063.
The U.S. Dept. of Justice obtained emails, reports, and interviews showing Trump’s own campaign officials “analyzing, and often discrediting, claims that Trump was making publicly.”
Read The Post’s full report here.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Can’t Take a Joke’: Mike Pence Doubles Down on His Homophobic Attack Against Pete Buttigieg (Video)
Mike Pence is doubling down on his homophobic and misogynistic attack against Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, his husband, and their infant children, just hours after Chasten Buttigieg accused the former Trump vice president of hypocrisy for not practicing what he preaches.
Last weekend Pence, who frequently calls himself “a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican – in that order,” gave a speech at the closed-door annual Gridiron Club Dinner, mockingly saying to attendees that Secretary Buttigieg took “maternity leave” after the couple adopted twins, but it was the country, he claimed, that suffered “postpartum depression.” Buttigieg is the nation’s first out gay Cabinet member. The White House has requested an apology from Pence.
Asked about his remarks on Thursday, Pence, weighing a White House run, defended them.
READ MORE: Local, State, Federal Law Enforcement Preparing for Possible Trump Indictment ‘As Early as Next Week’: Report
“Well, the Gridiron Dinner is a roast,” he told WMUR (video below), “and I had a lot of jokes directed to me.”
“I directed a lot of jokes to Republicans and Democrats. The only thing I can figure, Pete Buttigieg not only can’t do his job but he can’t take a joke.”
On Thursday, Chasten Buttigieg visited the co-hosts of ABC’s “The View,” and was asked about the attack. He said he was not expecting an apology from Pence.
“The thing about what he said is, it flies in the face of what he says he is. He says he’s a family values Republican,” Buttigieg said.
“So I don’t think he’s practicing what he preaches,” he continued. “But it’s part of a much bigger trend: attacking families. And it wasn’t just about attacking the LGBTQ community, because someone wrote this [joke] and he checked it and purposely said, ‘maternity leave’ rather than ‘paternity leave,’ but also, it’s a bigger conversation about the work that women do in families, right? Taking a swipe at all women in all families, and expecting that women would stay at home and raise children I think is a pretty misogynistic view, especially from a man who just last year said that we should be supporting more people who adopt.”
Buttigieg had criticized Pence earlier about the attack, and explained to “The View,” that “it doesn’t make you a snowflake to tell someone that they’ve made a mistake.”
READ MORE: International Criminal Court Issues War Crimes Arrest Warrant for Putin as Trump, DeSantis Accused of ‘Support’ for Russian President
“And you know, I spoke up for two reasons. One, I’m always going to stick up for my family, especially my kid,” he said, noting that their son was in the ICU when Secretary Buttigieg was on paternity leave.
“The other reason I spoke up is because, like I mentioned, we all have an obligation to hold people accountable for when they say something wrong, especially when it’s misogynistic, especially when it’s homophobic. And I just don’t take that when it when it’s directed at my family, and I don’t think anybody else would, especially when you bring a very small medically fragile child into it.”
Watch the former vice president below or at this link.
Former VP @Mike_Pence pushes back on criticism following his remarks at the Gridiron dinner, in which he joked that Transportation Secretary @PeteButtigieg went on “maternity leave.”
“Pete Buttigieg not only can’t do his job, but he can’t take a joke,” Pence told @WMUR9. pic.twitter.com/PP14DWxwOh
— Arielle Mitropoulos WMUR (@AMitropsWMUR) March 17, 2023
News
Trump Organization Exposed as ‘A Potpourri of Criminal Activity’: Former Watergate Prosecutor
Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman told CNN on Friday that the probe into former President Donald Trump’s hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels is likely to encompass a vast web of fraudulent Trump business practices.
In debating the merits of prosecuting Trump for the illegal hush-money payments ahead of the 2016 election, Akerman outlined how prosecutors could make the case about much more than Trump trying to save himself from personal embarrassment by paying to cover up a past affair.
In particular, he tied it to evidence that’s been uncovered by New York Attorney General Letitia James in her civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization in which she has alleged it has engaged for decades in fraudulent financial shenanigans.
“The entire organization is… a potpourri of criminal activity with false financial statements every year, where they increase the values of property in order to get more money from the government under taxes,” he said. “They committed bank fraud by increasing the values of various assets within the Trump Organization. Donald Trump took the Fifth Amendment over 400 times when questioned by the attorney general!”
READ MORE: Trump Media auditor and business partner go silent as Russia money laundering probe revealed
Taken all this together, said Akerman, and a skilled prosecutor could use the payment to Daniels as an indictment of “the complete activity of…that organization, and how Donald Trump ran it by falsifying the records.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
Watch: Chasten Buttigieg Says He’s Not Expecting an Apology From Mike Pence Over Homophobic ‘Joke’
Chasten Buttigieg says Mike Pence is not practicing what he preaches, calling out the former Trump vice president’s hypocrisy of portraying himself as a man of “family values” while attacking his husband, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and their infant twins – and he says he’s not waiting around for an apology.
Last weekend Pence gave a speech at the closed door Gridiron Club Dinner, saying the Secretary of Transportation had taken “maternity leave” but it was America who got “postpartum depression.” Pence has been highly criticized for both the homophobia and misogyny of his remarks.
“The thing about what he said is, it flies in the face of what he says he is. He says he’s a family values Republican,” Buttigieg said on ABC’s “The View” Thursday (video below.)
“So I don’t think he’s practicing what he preaches,” Buttigieg continued. “But it’s part of a much bigger trend: attacking families. And it wasn’t just about attacking the LGBTQ community, because someone wrote this [joke] and he checked it and purposely said, ‘maternity leave’ rather than ‘paternity leave,’ but also, it’s a bigger conversation about the work that women do in families, right? Taking a swipe at all women in all families, and expecting that women would stay at home and raise children I think is a pretty misogynistic view, especially from a man who just last year said that we should be supporting more people who adopt.”
RELATED: Chasten Buttigieg Accuses Mike Pence of Using Couple’s Twins as a ‘Punchline’ in Homophobic Attack
Earlier in the segment, asked if the former vice president has been in touch to apologize, Buttigieg said, “no,” and added, “I think it’s not ‘woke,’ you know, to say that something is homophobic or misogynistic. It doesn’t make it ‘woke,’ it doesn’t make you a snowflake to tell someone that they’ve made a mistake.”
“And you know, I spoke up for two reasons. One, I’m always going to stick up for my family, especially my kid,” he continued, to applause from the audience. “I know we all struggle to find a balance between work and family life and I’ve never seen someone work harder than my husband to find that balance. But I think Republican or Democrat, we can all agree that when your child, our prematurely born child, barely five pounds, when your kid is connected to a ventilator, you don’t want to be anywhere but at their bedside. So watching Gus in the hospital, for anyone who has ever experienced having a child in the ICU, when their the tiny little hand is gripping around your finger.”
“You know, I would watch Pete have to peel Gus’ fingers back and duck into the little bathroom in his room so he could do a Zoom with a virtual background so nobody would see that he’s in the hospital.”
READ MORE: Ben Shapiro Slammed for Suggesting It’s Better to Send Kids to Child Services Than Give Them Free School Lunches
“The other reason I spoke up is because, like I mentioned, we all have an obligation to hold people accountable for when they say something wrong, especially when it’s misogynistic, especially when it’s homophobic. And I just don’t take that when it when it’s directed at my family, and I don’t think anybody else would, especially when you bring a very small medically fragile child into it.”
Watch below or at this link.
.@Chasten Buttigieg responds to what the White House called a “homophobic joke” made by former Vice Pres. Pence aimed at his husband @SecretaryPete for taking paternity leave: “It flies in the face of what he says he is — he says he’s a ‘family values’ Republican.” pic.twitter.com/SDYTPen905
— The View (@TheView) March 16, 2023
Trending
- News2 days ago
Steve Bannon’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Arrested by FBI
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Florida Bill Mandates Teaching ‘Benefits of Monogamous Heterosexual Marriage’ and Bans Girls From Discussing Menstruation
- '50 BIKE RACKS'1 day ago
‘Like a Starving Animal’: Reports About DeSantis’ Odd Social Habits Emerge Ahead of Primary Race
- News2 days ago
George Santos: Drag Queen, Congressman, Yacht Broker – FBI Investigating Role in $19 Million Sale Between Donors
- News3 days ago
DeSantis Chooses Far Right Extremist to Hit Back at Biden for Attacking Florida’s ‘Close to Sinful’ Anti-Trans Policies
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
That Republican Who Says There Are No Hungry Kids Because He Never Met One? He Also Spread Lies About Kids Identifying as Cats
- News1 day ago
Ben Shapiro Slammed for Suggesting It’s Better to Send Kids to Child Services Than Give Them Free School Lunches
- News2 days ago
Parallels Between Trump Media Loans and Infamous Trump Tower Meeting Drawn by Reporter