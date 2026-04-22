How Trump’s Corruption Is Like a Thermonuclear Bomb: NYT Columnist

Calling President Donald Trump “corrupt” is like calling a thermonuclear device a “bomb” — technically true, but it misses the magnitude entirely, argues New York Times opinion writer Jamelle Bouie.

Trump’s corruption is “so vast as to be a new phenomenon in American politics. The president and his family have leveraged his office to the tune of nearly $4 billion. They have received hundreds of millions of dollars from a network of branded cryptocurrency assets,” Bouie explains — for starters.

Citing a Wall Street Journal report, Bouie details the events surrounding Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brother and national security adviser to the president of the United Arab Emirates.

“Tahnoon’s investment fund purchased a half-billion dollar stake in the Trump family’s crypto fund, World Liberty Financial, just days before Trump’s second inauguration. Tahnoon has since successfully lobbied the White House for U.A.E. access to America’s most advanced A.I. chips, with a large portion going to Tahnoon’s A.I. company,” Bouie writes.

There are also Trump’s pardons.

Crypto firm Binance’s founder Changpeng Zhao, convicted in 2023 for violating the Bank Secrecy Act, donated software to Trump’s World Liberty Financial to launch its own cryptocurrency. He lobbied for — and was granted — a pardon from Trump, “raising the possibility that Zhao could recover his court-ordered fines — $4.3 billion to the U.S. government as punishment for allowing criminal actors to use Binance for a broad array of illicit transactions, including child sex abuse, illegal narcotics and terrorism.”

Later, another investment firm tied to Tahnoon announced it would buy a $2 billion stake in Binance, “using the cryptocurrency provided by World Liberty Financial. This deal could net the Trump family up to $80 million a year in interest.”

There are also Trump’s “monuments” — to himself, such as his ballroom, presidential library, and triumphal arch, which Bouie says “appear to be little more than state-sanctioned opportunities for graft.”

Trump has collected hundreds of millions of dollars for the projects, from wealthy donors and large corporations. In one case, tens of millions of dollars appear to be unaccounted for, Bouie writes, citing a report in The New Republic.

Then there is Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS. Trump’s lawyers are in settlement talks, which Bouie calls “tantamount to presidential looting of the treasury, little different than if he had stolen the money outright.”

Bouie also walks through presidential administrations history looking for evidence of similar corruption. He asks, “do we see anything like the self-dealing and naked personal enrichment of Trump and his family?” and concludes, “No, we do not.”

Bouie concludes with a warning.

To America’s founders, “corruption was poison, a cancer that ate at the foundations of self-government. A state so stricken was bound to succumb to political death.”

Image via Reuters