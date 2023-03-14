News
DeSantis Chooses Far Right Extremist to Hit Back at Biden for Attacking Florida’s ‘Close to Sinful’ Anti-Trans Policies
Governor Ron DeSantis is hitting back at President Joe Biden, who slammed the Sunshine State’s anti-transgender policies as “cruel” and “close to sinful.” The far-right Florida Republican is using a far-right extremist, one has been accused of promoting stochastic terrorism, to make his point.
In a “Daily Show” interview with former Obama White House aide, actor Kal Penn, President Biden denounced Florida’s anti-transgender policies.
“What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, ‘close to sinful,'” President Biden told Penn. “It’s just terrible what they’re doing.”
“It’s not like a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I want to become a man or I want to become a woman,” Biden added. “I mean, what are they thinking about here? They’re human beings, they love, they have feelings, they have inclinations. It’s cruel.”
Governor DeSantis has quickly become an expert at using the powers of his office to target the left and especially minority communities in a massive “culture war” designed to pave the road for a 2024 presidential run.
DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law has been copied by other far-right states, as it causes a massive reworking of the entire state’s public education system, including school libraries that have pulled all books off the shelves as teachers, librarians, and administrators are terrified of being sued.
In January, The Associated Press reported, a DeSantis survey asked “state universities for the number and ages of their students who sought gender dysphoria treatment, including sex reassignment surgery and hormone prescriptions.”
“The survey was released the same day the university presidents voted to support DeSantis’ anti-woke agenda and to reject ‘the progressivist higher education indoctrination agenda’ and committing to ‘removing all woke positions and ideologies by February 1, 2023,’ according to a Department of Education news release,” the AP noted.
In response, sixteen Democratic state attorneys general denounced the request for information on transgender students, noting that “public reports suggest that you may seek to use the information sought to eliminate funding for necessary gender-affirming health care for students.”
One month later, in February, members of Florida’s boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine both – having voted to deny “necessary gender-affirming health care to trans youth,” as The Intercept‘s Natasha Lennard wrote – “responded with a unanimous vote for even tighter restrictions.”
In March, Florida lawmakers filed several anti-LGBTQ bills, upping the total this year in the Sunshine State to 11, according to a tally from the ACLU.
And last year, as GLAAD noted, Gov. DeSantis outright lied about gender-affirming care, saying: “They will actually take a young boy and castrate the boy. They will take a young girl and do a mastectomy, or they will sterilize her because of the gender dysphoria. There is no evidence that this is something that’s effective medical care.”
GLAAD noted: “Longstanding best practices medical care for trans youth does not include surgeries or sterilization on young children. Every major medical association supports gender affirming care as evidence-based, lifesaving care, with growing and consistent research that it improves mental health and wellbeing for transgender and nonbinary youth.”
That’s just a slice of DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ work in his time as governor.
In response to President Biden saying what’s going on in the far-right governor’s state is “terrible,” “cruel,” and “close to sinful,” DeSantis turned to the Twitter account of Libs of TikTok, an extremist anti-LGBTQ social media influencer that promoted the hate-filled “groomer” attacks (as did DeSantis’ former press secretary).
DeSantis could have grabbed and posted the Daily Show’s video clip of President Biden to send his tweet, but he opted instead to send a message of where he stands on LGBTQ rights.
Retweeting the video via Libs of TikTok, DeSantis also reposted his anti-transgender lies:
“It is not ‘sinful’ to prohibit the mutilation of minors,” he tweeted. “It is not acceptable for the federal government to mandate that procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids.”
The federal government is not mandating that “procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids.”
It is not “sinful” to prohibit the mutilation of minors.
It is not acceptable for the federal government to mandate that procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids. https://t.co/YhPrrU5Poi
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 14, 2023
A Trump Indictment Could Come as Early as Wednesday Says Former Top FBI Official
Former President Donald Trump could technically be indicted as early as Wednesday. That doesn’t necessarily mean that he will be. But according to former Justice Department prosecutor and FBI general counsel Andrew Weissmann, it is possible.
Legal analysts think that Michael Cohen is among the last witnesses for the grand jury to pull together all of the details to which others have already testified. While he’s already spent most of Monday before the grand jury, he’ll be back on Wednesday to do it again.
“Something else happened today that makes it, I think, even more imminent,” said Weissmann. “But what I’m getting at is — the thing I was looking for is that we are hearing that defense counsel for Donald Trump went and made a presentation to the prosecutors. Because that’s something that is really routine, any sort of ethical, responsible prosecutor is going to give that opportunity and, frankly, any good defense lawyer is going to take that opportunity. And The New York Times reported that that meeting has occurred already. And the import of that is, I think, when the grand jury presentation is over, it is Alvin Bragg’s decision at that point and there is nothing left. So frankly, that could even be Wednesday, just to put everyone on alert.”
“Wait, hold it. I have to change my schedule here,” MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell interjected.
Weissmann explained that it’s entirely possible that, after the final witness appears and finishes, the grand jury could vote on whether to move forward with indictments. One thing he did say, however, is that Cohen is testifying in the afternoon. So the grand jury could simply adjourn for the day and they’re back again on Monday, March 20.
“If this was a federal court absolutely you can go ahead and do that,” Weissmann said. “Do I think it is more likely that they would do that after the prosecutors have an opportunity to talk to the grand jurors, answer questions they might have, go through the law, present the proposed charges? Do I think it will happen on Wednesday? No, especially after hearing that he’s appearing in the afternoon, so it doesn’t get in the way. I think the next day to sit is the following Monday.”
See the comments from Weissmann and former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal below or at the link here.
News
Trump Falsely Says Mike Pence Is to ‘Blame’ for Violence on January 6
Donald Trump, the one-term ex-president whose actions led to the deadly January 6, 2021 insurrection, says his vice president is actually the one to blame for the violence that day.
“Had he sent the votes back to the legislators,” Trump said, referring to Mike Pence, “they wouldn’t have had a problem with Jan. 6.”
“So in many ways, you can blame him for Jan. 6,” Trump told reporters on a flight to Iowa for a campaign rally, according to HuffPost.
“Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, the states, I believe, number one, you have had a different outcome, Trump reportedly also said, The Washington Post adds. “But I also believe you wouldn’t have had ‘Jan. 6’ as we call it.”
Trump is wrong on all counts.
Legal experts, constitutional scholars, and lawmakers agree that as vice president, Mike Pence had no constitutional authority to “send votes back to the legislators.”
The Post notes that a “pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 following months of false claims by Trump that the election was stolen from him. He also used incendiary and false rhetoric about the election at rally at the Ellipse shortly before the rioters stormed the Capitol.”
On December 19, 2020, Trump sent out a now-infamous tweet, saying, “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,” and added, “Be there, will be wild!”
Trump’s call to arms on Twitter was interpreted as exactly that.
Many posted online that they were ready to die for Trump’s lie and wondered whether the police were willing to die defending Congress and the Vice President against Trump’s mob. pic.twitter.com/OpZa7Hzdkl
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) July 13, 2022
Image: Shutterstock
News
Trump: ‘World War III Is Looming’ and We Are ‘Doomed’ if You Don’t Put Me Back in the White House
Donald Trump is warning if Republicans don’t elect him President again we will have a third World War.
“This is the most dangerous time in the history of our country,” Trump claims in a short video (below). “World War III is looming like never before in the very dark and murky background. Lack of leadership is solely responsible for this unprecedented danger to our beautiful USA and likewise to the world itself. Hopeless Joe Biden is leading us into oblivion. We cannot let it happen. We have to take back the White House, or our country is doomed. Thank you very much.”
The far-right ex-president’s hyperbolic remarks were made in a campaign video, one of several, posted Monday to his Truth Social account.
Earlier this month Trump also threatened the world would see a global war if he were not put back in the White House.
READ MORE: Key Witness in Manhattan DA’s Trump Investigation Says ‘Something Has Changed’ That’s ‘Bigger Than Money’: Report
“This is the final battle. They know it. I know it. You know it. Everybody knows that this is it,” Trump said at CPAC. “Either they win or we win. And if they win, we no longer have a country.”
NBC News reported that “Trump has repeatedly said the country is ‘at the brink of World War III’ and made the case that he is the one to bring it back to peace and prosperity.”
On Monday a grand jury heard from two key witnesses, which are believed to be among the final ones before it decides whether or not to indict the ex-president, a decision which reportedly could come within days.
Watch below or at this link.
