Legal Expert Blasts Trump: ‘Kidnapped Our National Security and Is Holding It Hostage’
A former federal prosecutor who worked for the U.S. Government for 30 years is blasting Donald Trump.
Monday morning the former president’s attorneys filed a legal motion opposing the Dept. of Justice’s request to lift a stay that is barring them from investigating the more than 100 classified and top secret documents seized during their execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.
In the motion Trump’s attorneys falsely suggest at least some of the classified documents are not classified and that they belong to him.
The Dept. of Justice is arguing that national security is at risk, suggesting the documents may have been compromised and there may still be more it has not been able to retrieve.
Glenn Kirschner was a prosecutor for the U.S. Army, where he handled, among others, espionage cases. He went on to serve as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the powerful U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Office, and has prosecuted RICO, espionage, and murder cases as well.
“Trump KNOWS what he did w/the classified+national defense documents he stole from the govt & unlawfully concealed at MAL,” Kirschner tweeted, referring to Mar-a-Lago, apparently before Trump’s attorneys filed their motion.
“He KNOWS how he compromised our nation’s security. Yet he refuses to share that info w/the feds. He’s leveraging our nation’s security for personal advantage,” Kirschner, now an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst and host of the podcast “Justice Matters.”
In response to a question Kirschner added, Trump “Kidnapped our national security and is holding it hostage.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trump Repeatedly Told Aides He Wasn’t Leaving White House After Election Loss: ‘I’m Just Not Going to Leave’ – Report
Immediately after losing the 2020 election, Donald Trump at first seemed to recognize Joe Biden’s historic win, but as time went on he became convinced that the election had been stolen and “repeatedly” told aides he would not vacate the White House, according to a new book by the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.
“I’m just not going to leave,” Trump told an aide, Haberman writes, CNN reports.
“We’re never leaving,” Trump told another aide. “How can you leave when you won an election?”
CNN adds that “Trump couldn’t decide which path to follow after his 2020 defeat. Haberman writes that he quizzed nearly everyone about which options would lead to success – including the valet who brought Diet Cokes when Trump pressed a red button on his Oval Office desk.”
And to Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, Trump was overheard saying, “Why should I leave if they stole it from me?”
While CNN does not specify when Trump falsely decided the election had been stolen, in its on-air report Monday morning it included a November 4 clip of Trump infamously saying, “We were getting ready to win this election, frankly, we did win this election.”
Watch below or at this link.
CNN EXCLUSIVE: “I’m just not going to leave… We’re never leaving”
Pres. Trump planned to refuse to vacate the White House after his 2020 election loss.
This is a never-before-reported detail from @maggieNYT‘s new book, CONFIDENCE MAN. pic.twitter.com/4J8RxuGuTD
— New Day (@NewDay) September 12, 2022
News
‘Things Have Just Gotten Real for Stephen Miller’ After Grand Jury Subpoena: Legal Expert
During an appearance very early on MSNBC on Sunday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted that former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller will likely be put in the position of eitherflipping on his former boss or risk perjuring himself before a federal grand jury.
On Friday, CNN reported that Miller — a close Oval Office confidante of the former president — was the recipient of a subpoena from a federal grand jury investigating Trump’s “Save America PAC.”
The report stated, “a federal grand jury is examining the Save America leadership PAC, one of former President Donald Trump’s main political and fundraising vehicles, in an expansion of the criminal investigation into the events surrounding the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.”
According to Kirschner, the abrasive Miller has never received the kind of scrutiny he is about to be subjected to.
“I think one thing we should pay attention to is the difference between a January 6th congressional subpoena, and there have been, I think, more than 1000 witnesses at last count interviewed by the January 6th Congressional committee,” Kirschner explained. “The difference is between that kind of a subpoena and a federal grand jury subpoena, which is what now Stephen Miller has had placed in his hands.”
“Because you can play some games trying to avoid a congressional subpoena and Congress does not have the same tools to enforce its subpoenas and compel testimony,” he added. “But I’ll I tell you what: the Department of Justice does.”
“Things have just gotten real for Stephen Miller and anybody else who has a federal grand jury subpoena,” he elaborated. “I have to believe at the end of the day he will testify truthfully and if not he’ll be looking at a perjury charge in contempt or obstruction of justice charge.”
“If he testifies truthfully about what Donald Trump has done, that could spell additional trouble for Trump,” he added.
Watch below or at this link:
News
‘He Never Let It Go’: Why Trump Might Think His 2024 Campaign Will Save Him
In a deep dive into if and when Donald Trump will finally get around to announcing his 2024 presidential bid, one longtime political analyst poured cold water on a belief by the former president that, by announcing his bid, his legal problems will go away.
As the Guardian’s David Smith wrote, one major roadblock to announcing sooner rather than later is that, once the former president formally jumps in the race, new restrictions on his fundraising — and how the money is spent — will go into effect.
As for the avalanche of legal problems that threaten to overwhelm Trump’s world, noted political analyst Larry Sabato claims anyone who is advising Trump that an announcement will make them go away is dead wrong.
According to political commentator Kurt Bardella, “He’s an attention whore and everything always has to be about Donald. He has to make himself the centre of the universe so he goes out there and plays this little flirtatious ‘will he, won’t he?’ card and it’s just designed to continue to keep that conversation going.”
Sabato said the legal issues are a major roadblock.
With the Guardian’s Smith writing, “It is possible, however, that should Trump’s legal perils reach a critical point of no return, that will be the spur for him to declare his candidacy and make the bogus claim to his supporters that he is the victim of a politically motivated persecution,” the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia’s director told him, “He believes incorrectly that, if he’s a formal candidate, that will somehow protect him from legal charges. It will not. We’ve had quite a number of candidates in American history who got into legal troubles so I don’t know why he thinks that.”
He then added, “Somebody probably said something to him once and he never let it go.”
According to Sabato, Trump’s health may also make a presidential run a nonstarter.
“Nobody knows,” he admitted. “He is very likely to run again but I can see scenarios in which he wouldn’t. He said himself, let’s see how my health is. He hasn’t had the best diet in the world and doesn’t look to me to be in particularly good shape.”
You can read more here.
Image by Matt Johnson/Right Cheer via Flickr and a CC license
