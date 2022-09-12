Legal Expert Blasts Trump: ‘Kidnapped Our National Security and Is Holding It Hostage’

A former federal prosecutor who worked for the U.S. Government for 30 years is blasting Donald Trump.

Monday morning the former president’s attorneys filed a legal motion opposing the Dept. of Justice’s request to lift a stay that is barring them from investigating the more than 100 classified and top secret documents seized during their execution of a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago.

In the motion Trump’s attorneys falsely suggest at least some of the classified documents are not classified and that they belong to him.

The Dept. of Justice is arguing that national security is at risk, suggesting the documents may have been compromised and there may still be more it has not been able to retrieve.

Glenn Kirschner was a prosecutor for the U.S. Army, where he handled, among others, espionage cases. He went on to serve as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the powerful U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Office, and has prosecuted RICO, espionage, and murder cases as well.

“Trump KNOWS what he did w/the classified+national defense documents he stole from the govt & unlawfully concealed at MAL,” Kirschner tweeted, referring to Mar-a-Lago, apparently before Trump’s attorneys filed their motion.

“He KNOWS how he compromised our nation’s security. Yet he refuses to share that info w/the feds. He’s leveraging our nation’s security for personal advantage,” Kirschner, now an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst and host of the podcast “Justice Matters.”

In response to a question Kirschner added, Trump “Kidnapped our national security and is holding it hostage.”

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license