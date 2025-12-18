‘Cult of Personality’: White House Slammed After Announcing New Name for Kennedy Center

The White House came under immediate fire after announcing that the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, chaired by President Donald Trump, voted to rename the iconic cultural institution the Trump-Kennedy Center. It is unclear if the new name is lawful.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote, “I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building.”

“Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation,” she added. “Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future! The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur.”

Less than one month after he was sworn into office, President Trump dismissed the board of the Kennedy Center and installed some of his close confidants, including Richard Grenell and Susie Wiles. He also dismissed board members who had been nominated by President Joe Biden.

“Officials did not immediately cite an authority for the board’s ability to change the institution’s name,” The Washington Post reported on Thursday. It is possible any change would require congressional approval.

Critics were quick to register concerns.

Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman noted, “The building is statutorily named the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Congress did not give the board the authority to change the name.”

Associated Press reporter Mike Sisak observed: “A living memorial to a slain president is being co-opted into a living tribute to the current president.”

Dartmouth political scientist Brendan Nyhan added, “A vast and growing authoritarian cult of personality. Literally un-American in its lack of fealty to the norms of the country going back to Washington himself.”

Spectrum News national political reporter Taylor Popielarz remarked: “First, President Trump:

– Took over the Kennedy Center board

– Named himself chair

– Fired its members

– Installed allies to it

– Hosted the Kennedy Center Honors

Now, the board votes to rename the performing arts center after…Trump.”

U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), an ex officio member of the board, expressed her concerns on social media, and said that she and others were not allowed to speak on the call.

“Participants were not allowed to voice their concerns,” she noted.

For the record. This was not unanimous. I was muted on the call and not allowed to speak or voice my opposition to this move. Also for the record, this was not on the agenda. This was not consensus. This is censorship. https://t.co/D1zGV7xiWV pic.twitter.com/npNvSIy6sV — Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) December 18, 2025

