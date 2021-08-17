News
Trump in 2020 Praised the Taliban as a Future Counterterrorism Partner: ‘They Will Be Killing Some Very Bad People’
In February of 2020 then-President Donald Trump stood at the podium of the White House press briefing room, announced the U.S. would be withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan, and praised the Taliban – whom he infamously also had invited months earlier to meet with him on Sept. 11 at Camp David – as a future counterterrorism partner. That meeting was scrapped given the historic significance of the date and the invited guests.
On Tuesday Mediaite reported how Trump had “gushed about the prospect of a Taliban-led Afghanistan last year, predicting that once they took over the country, they would devote themselves to killing terrorists.”
The liberal activist group MeidasTouch also made the same point, posting this video on Monday:
Not a single news network has mentioned this. https://t.co/96uQ0q81vI
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 17, 2021
“I’ll be meeting personally with Taliban leaders in the not-too-distant future. And will be very much hoping that they will be doing what they say they are going to be doing. They will be killing terrorists. They will be killing some very bad people. They will keep that fight going,” Trump announced Feb. 29, as Task & Purpose reported that day.
“Now it’s time for somebody else to do that work, and that’ll be the Taliban,” Trump said. “I really believe the Taliban wants to do something to show that we’re not all wasting time.”
“If bad things happen we’ll go back.”
“I’ll say this for the Taliban,” Trump said later that afternoon, The New York Times reported. “They’re great fighters. You know that obviously. They’re great fighters. All you have to do is ask the Soviet Union. Are they great fighters? They are great fighters.
Here’s the full video:
Viral Video Shows LAPD Officer Allegedly Punching Suspect Handcuffed to Ambulance Stretcher
A Los Angeles Police officer on Saturday was caught on video appearing to punch a suspect who was handcuffed to an ambulance gurney. The video has over 900,000 views.
The suspect, one of two arrested in an alleged carjacking, was awaiting “medical transport,” KTLA reports, and had “taunted and spit at the police officers.”
The officer has been suspended, and LAPD began an investigation after learning of the video on Sunday.
“The images in the video are deeply disturbing and while we must wait for the investigation to be completed, the Department will act swiftly in any instance of excessive or unnecessary force,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement.
Watch:
Watch this LAPD officer wind up and throw a punch at a person on a stretcher being put into an ambulance. This is the kind of culture that exists within @LAPDHQ. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/VFshCV4L8A
— People’s City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) August 16, 2021
‘How Many More Generations of America’s Daughters and Sons Would You Have Me Send?’: Biden Defends Afghanistan Pullout
President Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday afternoon, explaining many details most Americans likely have never before heard about the war in Afghanistan, after that nation fell to the Taliban far sooner than most experts expected.
But President Biden made clear he stood “squarely” behind his decision to carry out the agreement then-President Donald Trump made, which ordered U.S. troops to exit Afghanistan in full by May 1.
Pres. Biden addresses nation on Afghanistan following rapid Taliban advances: “I stand squarely behind my decision.” https://t.co/f4cYEyMjRU pic.twitter.com/f1sLYFlySK
— ABC News (@ABC) August 16, 2021
The President made clear Afghanistan fell so quickly because, after investing $1 trillion in that country, the 300,000 fighting forces of the Afghan military – a number larger than the militaries of some NATO countries, decided they did not want to fight the Taliban.
President Biden: “American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.” https://t.co/1iwS8Qcw4z pic.twitter.com/801haF1xwY
— ABC News (@ABC) August 16, 2021
And President Biden asked pointedly, “How many more generations of American daughters and sons would you have me send to fight when the Afghans would not?”
“How many more generations of America’s daughters and sons would you have me send to fight Afghanistan’s civil war, when Afghan troops will not? … I will not repeat the mistakes we made in the past” — President Biden pic.twitter.com/yNONKkJLk5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 16, 2021
‘Rather Than Running Off to Cancun’: CNN HQ Destroys Ted Cruz for Attacking Reporter Risking Her Life in Afghanistan
In a rare move the CNN Communications Dept., which speaks for the company’s top brass, criticized Senator Ted Cruz after the Texas Republican attacked Clarissa Ward, the news organization’s correspondent reporting on the ground from Kabul, Afghanistan.
“Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times,” CNN Communications tweeted, saying Ward “is risking her life to tell the world what’s happening. That’s called bravery. Instead of RTing a conspiracy theorist’s misleading soundbite, perhaps your time would be better spent helping Americans in harm’s way.”
Cruz sits on the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and likely took part in the White House’s Sunday conference call with the Secretaries of State and Defense, so he knows exactly how dangerous the situation is for Ward, and that being a woman makes the situation potentially deadly for her.
Monday afternoon Cruz posted a tweet accusing Ward and CNN of “cheerleading” an “enemy of America,” the Taliban.
He was quickly admonished on social media.
Here’s Cruz’s tweet, including an out-of-context tweet from a right wing conspiracy theorist, and CNN’s response:
Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times, @clarissaward is risking her life to tell the world what’s happening. That’s called bravery. Instead of RTing a conspiracy theorist’s misleading soundbite, perhaps your time would be better spent helping Americans in harm’s way.
— CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 16, 2021
