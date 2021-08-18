News
Top GOP Senate Candidate From Ohio Falsely Claims US Postal Service Is Unconstitutional and Vows to Eliminate It
Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel spoke Saturday at a “Party In The Park,” an annual event hosted by Ohioans for Concealed Carry in Powell, Ohio, where he once again declared that if elected to office, he’ll work to ensure that Americans with “Judeo-Christian values” are “instilling God” in all aspects of society.
“In this country right now, we’re in a fight,” Mandel said. “We’re in a fight against the radical left, who are trying to take away our guns. We’re in a fight against the secular left, which is trying to take God out of all aspects in our life. My feeling is we shouldn’t be watering down our Judeo-Christian values; we should be doubling down on those Judeo-Christian values and instilling God in all aspects of the classroom, of work, and of society.”
“When I get to Washington, I’m going to make decisions with two documents in hand,” he added. “With the Bible in one hand and the Constitution in the other.”
Following his remarks, Mandel took questions from the audience, including one from an attendee who called for the abolition of the U.S. Postal Service because he was upset about having “to wait for our neighbor to bring our mail over.”
Mandel sympathized, falsely claiming that the existence of the U.S. Postal Service is unconstitutional and vowing to work to eliminate it if he’s elected to Congress.
“I agree that [it’s] completely incompetent and could never stand up in the private sector,” Mandel said. “But there’s a bigger issue here. And this is what I’m going to do when I get to Washington: I’m going to post on the wall of my office the United States Constitution, and right next to it, I’m going to post an organizational chart of the federal government. And for every agency, sub-agency, bureau, department—all these departments we’ve never even heard of in the bowels of the federal government—I’m going to work with people like [Sen.] Rand Paul and [Reps.] Thomas Massie and Jim Jordan and others to try to eliminate all these departments that are never called for in the Constitution.”
“We need warriors going to Washington to cut their funding and eliminate them whole hog,” Mandel declared.
Given Mandel’s supposed reverence for the Constitution, one would assume that he’d be familiar with Article 1, Section 8, which explicitly gives Congress, among other things, the power to “establish post offices and post roads.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Joint Chiefs Chairman Blasts News Reports: ‘Nothing Indicated Collapse’ of Afghanistan in 11 Days
The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under both President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden on Wednesday hit back against pundits and news media reports claiming the intelligence community had warned Afghanistan could fall to the Taliban in a matter of days.
“There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army in this government in 11 days,” General Mark Milley said in a news briefing Wednesday afternoon.
“Let me make one comment on the intelligence, because I’m seeing all over the news that there were warnings of a rapid collapse,” General Milley told reporters.
“I have previously said from this podium, and in sworn testimony before Congress, that the intelligence clearly indicated, multiple scenarios were possible. One of those was an outright Taliban takeover, following a rapid collapse of the Afghan security forces and the government. Another was a civil war, and a third was a negotiated settlement. However, the timeframe of rapid collapse that was widely estimated and ranged from weeks to months and even years following our departure. There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army in this government in 11 days.”
Watch:
Gen. Mark Milley: “The timeframe of a rapid collapse; that was widely estimated and ranged from weeks to months and even years following our departure. There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days.” pic.twitter.com/hafKNpCc7x
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 18, 2021
Pennsylvania School Board Bans Critical Race Theory by Passing ‘Patriotism Amendment’
The Mars Area, Pennsylvania School Board voted unanimously to pass a “Patriotism Amendment” to the district’s mission statement Tuesday night in a move that is designed to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory.
The new statement adds to the district’s mission to promote “Informed, Engaged and Patriotic Citizens,” as the Cranberry Eagle reports.
The addition prohibits “the teaching of concepts that assign fault, blame, or guilt to people solely because of race, sex and religion,” and opposes materials that “indoctrinate” students in “a single social, or political, ideology and/or theory, or promote one race, religion or sex above others.”
Now also banned is any teaching of the 1619 Project, and any conspiracy theories.
“Patriotism is not controversial. Period,” board member Dayle Ferguson, who introduced the “Patriotism Amendment,” said, WESA reports.
According to the school board’s agenda the amendment to the mission statement was passed by waiving the 30-day review period.
The amendment passed 7-0, with two members absent.
Video of the meeting below:
Photo of school board members via Mars Area School Board website
Trump in 2020 Praised the Taliban as a Future Counterterrorism Partner: ‘They Will Be Killing Some Very Bad People’
In February of 2020 then-President Donald Trump stood at the podium of the White House press briefing room, announced the U.S. would be withdrawing all troops from Afghanistan, and praised the Taliban – whom he infamously also had invited months earlier to meet with him on Sept. 11 at Camp David – as a future counterterrorism partner. That meeting was scrapped given the historic significance of the date and the invited guests.
On Tuesday Mediaite reported how Trump had “gushed about the prospect of a Taliban-led Afghanistan last year, predicting that once they took over the country, they would devote themselves to killing terrorists.”
The liberal activist group MeidasTouch also made the same point, posting this video on Monday:
Not a single news network has mentioned this. https://t.co/96uQ0q81vI
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 17, 2021
“I’ll be meeting personally with Taliban leaders in the not-too-distant future. And will be very much hoping that they will be doing what they say they are going to be doing. They will be killing terrorists. They will be killing some very bad people. They will keep that fight going,” Trump announced Feb. 29, as Task & Purpose reported that day.
“Now it’s time for somebody else to do that work, and that’ll be the Taliban,” Trump said. “I really believe the Taliban wants to do something to show that we’re not all wasting time.”
“If bad things happen we’ll go back.”
“I’ll say this for the Taliban,” Trump said later that afternoon, The New York Times reported. “They’re great fighters. You know that obviously. They’re great fighters. All you have to do is ask the Soviet Union. Are they great fighters? They are great fighters.
Here’s the full video:
