Connect with us

News

Viral Video Shows LAPD Officer Allegedly Punching Suspect Handcuffed to Ambulance Stretcher

Published

on

A Los Angeles Police officer on Saturday was caught on video appearing to punch a suspect who was handcuffed to an ambulance gurney. The video has over 900,000 views.

The suspect, one of two arrested in an alleged carjacking, was awaiting “medical transport,” KTLA reports, and had “taunted and spit at the police officers.”

The officer has been suspended, and LAPD began an investigation after learning of the video on Sunday.

“The images in the video are deeply disturbing and while we must wait for the investigation to be completed, the Department will act swiftly in any instance of excessive or unnecessary force,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a statement.

Watch:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

News

‘How Many More Generations of America’s Daughters and Sons Would You Have Me Send?’: Biden Defends Afghanistan Pullout

Published

1 day ago

on

August 16, 2021

By

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday afternoon, explaining many details most Americans likely have never before heard about the war in Afghanistan, after that nation fell to the Taliban far sooner than most experts expected.

But President Biden made clear he stood “squarely” behind his decision to carry out the agreement then-President Donald Trump made, which ordered U.S. troops to exit Afghanistan in full by May 1.

The President made clear Afghanistan fell so quickly because, after investing $1 trillion in that country, the 300,000 fighting forces of the Afghan military – a number larger than the militaries of some NATO countries, decided they did not want to fight the Taliban.

And President Biden asked pointedly, “How many more generations of American daughters and sons would you have me send to fight when the Afghans would not?”

 

 

Continue Reading

News

‘Rather Than Running Off to Cancun’: CNN HQ Destroys Ted Cruz for Attacking Reporter Risking Her Life in Afghanistan

Published

1 day ago

on

August 16, 2021

By

In a rare move the CNN Communications Dept., which speaks for the company’s top brass, criticized Senator Ted Cruz after the Texas Republican attacked Clarissa Ward, the news organization’s correspondent reporting on the ground from Kabul, Afghanistan.

“Rather than running off to Cancun in tough times,” CNN Communications tweeted, saying Ward “is risking her life to tell the world what’s happening. That’s called bravery. Instead of RTing a conspiracy theorist’s misleading soundbite, perhaps your time would be better spent helping Americans in harm’s way.”

Cruz sits on the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and likely took part in the White House’s Sunday conference call with the Secretaries of State and Defense, so he knows exactly how dangerous the situation is for Ward, and that being a woman makes the situation potentially deadly for her.

Monday afternoon Cruz posted a tweet accusing Ward and CNN of “cheerleading” an “enemy of America,” the Taliban.

He was quickly admonished on social media.

Here’s Cruz’s tweet, including an out-of-context tweet from a right wing conspiracy theorist, and CNN’s response:

Continue Reading

News

‘You’d Be Wetting Your Pants’: Internet Blasts Ted Cruz for Calling CNN Reporter in Kabul a Taliban ‘Cheerleader’

Published

1 day ago

on

August 16, 2021

By

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is under fire after attacking CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward who is on the ground in Kabul reporting of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

The Texas Republican Senator is accusing Ward and CNN of “cheerleading” an “enemy of America,” the Taliban, as the reporter bravely stands among the terrorists who are known for executing women for violations of Sharia law, so she can do her job.

Cruz retweeted MAGA conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, who some call “Pizza Jack” for his support of the dangerous “PizzaGate” conspiracy theory. Cruz is also accused of retweeting a “deceptively edited” and “out of context” clip.

The full clip is nearly seven minutes long:

The Daily Beast’s editor at large reminds everyone of what Ward is facing:

Here’s what others are saying:

Cruz was repeatedly reminded if his fleeing from Texas as the state lost power this past winter.

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.