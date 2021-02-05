OPINION
‘Mad His Wife Lost Her Federally Funded Indentured Servants’: Pompeo Decimated for Criticizing Biden Foreign Policy
Abiding by the unwritten rule – for now – even disgraced former President Donald Trump has not criticized his newly-sworn in successor, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just made clear he has no intention of observing such norms, even in the interest of statesmanship.
Unlike most former Trump appointees, Pompeo has a strong government background, yet he has chosen to criticize President Joe Biden just two weeks after leaving office.
Telling the world, “America is back, diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy,” Biden delivered an internationally-acclaimed speech at the U.S. Department of State on Thursday, laying out his foreign policy vision.
Hours later, Pompeo hit the airwaves to attack it.
“I don’t think the American people can afford to go back to eight more years of Barack Obama’s foreign policy. I hope they’ll move forward with a foreign policy, much more like our America First foreign policy,” Pompeo told former GOP Congressman Trey Gowdy, now a Fox News try-out host, as The Hill reported.
Gowdy had time in his 9-minute interview to bring up Benghazi, but no time to ask Pompeo, a likely 2024 presidential candidate, about his highly-controversial “Madison Dinners” – massive, taxpayer-paid, secretive events at the State Dept. filled with more donors than diplomats. He also didn’t ask the former Secretary of State about firing the Inspector General who was investigating him and his alleged misuse of government staff and government funds. Nor about the allegedly improper arms sales Pompeo sidestepped Congress to approve. Gowdy did not even address reports that State Dept. personnel blocked a whistleblower’s charges against Pompeo from being investigated.
But critics on social media were more than happy to remind America about Pompeo’s time in office, and, as The New York Times reported last month, his “dubious legacy.”
Pompeo has no business criticizing Biden about foreign policy. He talked about a “Second Trump term” after Biden was declared the winner of the election. His comments make him part of the insurrection.
— Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) February 5, 2021
No one cares. https://t.co/d6IXvS9cNE
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) February 5, 2021
Mike Pompeo is just mad that his wife lost her Federally funded indentured servants, so now he has to actually take his own dry cleaning in.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 5, 2021
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lied to the world after the November election and said: “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.”
I don’t care what Mike Pompeo thinks about President Biden. After defending Trump, this man has no credibility. pic.twitter.com/Y6IXAKojb9
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 5, 2021
Pres Biden has like 40 years of foreign policy experience. I will trust him. Pompeo was the worst SOS ever.
— marybl (@marybl62) February 5, 2021
Hey Pompeo remember only a short time ago a number of countries told you that you weren’t welcome to visit their countries? 😂😂😂
— MARIE 👏Pres. Biden and Vice Pres. Harris 👏👏👏 (@MY_BORDERCOLLIE) February 5, 2021
The worst Secretary of State in the history of the country Mike Pompeo rebukes Biden’s newly-announced foreign policy. And literally no one cares about his opinion…..
— 🖤🦋Rowan Moon🦋🖤 (@oXxRowanxXo) February 5, 2021
church bells rang throughout Paris when Biden was elected. The western world was jubilant that Trump didn’t get a second term. Part of that joy was in knowing that Pompeo would no longer be secretary of state
— mckeonm (@mckeonmk) February 5, 2021
The only policy Pompeo had was maxing out his expense account
— AliGee 🇺🇸💙 (@alissagal8) February 5, 2021
Rebuke? Isn’t Mike Pompeo the night manager at a Red Lobster now? We care what this smug partisan ham hock has to say? https://t.co/r27j5uziog
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 5, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
The Nearly All White GOP Senate Says It Will Filibuster Biden Homeland Security Pick Alejandro Mayorkas
Announcement Comes Even After – Or Because – DHS Raises Threat Level Over Domestic Violent Extremists
Senate Republicans say they will block – filibuster – the nomination of President Joe Biden’s pick to head the Dept. of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas – barely more than an hour after DHS announced it was raising the threat level due to domestic violent extremists.
“Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence,” DHS announced Wednesday.
If he ever gets confirmed, Alejandro Mayorkas will be the first Jewish person, the first Latino, the first immigrant, and the first Cuban American to lead the Department of Homeland Security.
He’s also been confirmed by the Senate before – three times before – including as a U.S. Attorney, and for two top roles in – you guessed it – the Dept. of Homeland Security.
But now, Mayorkas’s nomination is “problematic” to Senate Republicans.
It’s critical to note that the United States has not had a Senate-confirmed Secretary of Homeland Security for nearly two years – since April 10, 2019, when Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen exited the administration. Every American should be concerned for that reason alone. Trump actually had seven different DHS chiefs, just two were Senate-confirmed. The department desperately needs an excellent leader.
And in addition to Mayorkas being an immigrant, Jewish, Latino, and Cuban American, there’s a lot of background here to grapple with.
First, there Senator Josh Hawley, the Republican of Missouri who will forever be the face of the Senators who supported President Donald Trump’s deadly insurrection. The image of Hawley’s fist in the air as he stood in the street in front of the U.S. Capitol, literally inciting the insurrection, is emblazoned on many Americans’ minds.
Hawley last week continued to make news when he blocked Mayorkas’s nomination in committee. This was his reason: “Mr. Mayorkas has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border given President-elect Biden’s promise to roll back major enforcement and security measures.”
That’s not a reason. The Senate’s role of advice and consent is not predicated on the candidate giving specific details of how they will effect certain outcomes. Imagine if a Republican Senator asked a Supreme Court justice nominee how they will stop abortion, or marriage of same-sex couples.
But there’s a lot more here.
The Republicans in the Senate are now following Hawley’s lead, placing him as their new leader in their war against President Joe Biden. Hawley is a seditious insurrectionist whose own supporters – from major donors to state newspapers and probably the majority of Americans, are calling for him to resign or be expelled from the Senate for inciting the insurrection.
45 of 50 Senate Republicans Tuesday night voted to take no action against former President Trump for inciting the insurrection, an insurrection led by Hawley and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX).
Republicans – including Florida’s Marco Rubio – clearly are not comfortable with a highly-qualified candidate whose life represents so many minorities. For the nearly all white GOP, that’s just a bridge to the 21st century too far to travel.
Democrats will now have just one more reason to kill the filibuster, thanks to the GOP.
OPINION
Fox News Upset Over Biden’s Denouncement of White Supremacy – Because It Might Offend Trump Voters
After the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, Fox News critiqued the 46th president’s speech, taking issue with Biden’s strong denouncement of nativism, racism, and white supremacy – which, they suggested, might offend Trump voters.
Denouncing nativism, racism, and white supremacy was apparently upsetting to Fox News host Martha MacCallum and Fox News contributor Dan Henninger, who is also the deputy editorial page director of The Wall Street Journal.
Trump supporters “might be asking, ‘Why is he bringing up nativism and fear and telling lies for power and profit in the middle of an inaugural speech?'” Henninger asked, as Media Matters reports.
Is President Biden “talking about Donald J. Trump or is he talking about the people who voted for Trump?” he also asked.
“I think a lot of them,” he said, referring to Trump voters, “would be entitled to sit out there and say, ‘I’m not that person.'”
Many Americans would say that voting for a racist, white nationalist, and white supremacist, twice, makes you “that person.”
“And if he is trying to reconcile with the country, it’s one thing for him to be giving his inaugural speech about his grievances with Donald J. Trump, but a lot of people out there who supported Trump and his policies did not agree with some of those ideas,” he added.
It’s important to also note that President Biden – who did not mention Trump – did not support an illegal, seditious, insurrectionist, and unconstitutional attempt to overturn an election, so he is not the one who needs to “reconcile” with the country.
MacCallum added that President Biden “talked about nativism, racism and fear. And, you know, it kind of fits in to the litany of words that we’ve heard about, the ‘deplorables,’ about ‘clinging to guns and religion,’ about ‘cults’ and people being — need to be ‘deprogrammed.'”
For context, here’s are the words President Biden said in his inaugural speech that were so upsetting to Fox News.
“Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, and demonization have long torn us apart,” President Biden said. “The battle is perennial. Victory is never assured. Through the Civil War, the Great Depression, World War, 9/11, through struggle, sacrifice, and setbacks, our “better angels” have always prevailed. In each of these moments, enough of us came together to carry all of us forward. And, we can do so now. History, faith, and reason show the way, the way of unity.”
Separately, he also said: “And now, a rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.”
It’s hard to see how anyone who isn’t a political extremist, white supremacist, or domestic terrorist could take issue with that.
Watch:
Fox News complains that President Biden’s criticism of white supremacy will offend Trump supporters
“Why is he bringing up nativism and fear and telling lies for power and profit in the middle of an inaugural speech?”https://t.co/jHWOyuWLsb pic.twitter.com/Bvbz93X65b
— Media Matters (@mmfa) January 20, 2021
Editor’s note: This article has been reclassified as opinion.
OPINION
Qanon Cultists in Congress Are Wreaking Havoc, Promoting Dangerous Lies: Signorile
This article first appeared in Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter. To see the article in its original location or to subscribe, click here.
Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene must not be given a pass, by the GOP or by the media
Newly elected GOP House representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was suspended Sunday night from Twitter for promoting the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Twitter temporarily suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over election fraud claims https://t.co/dq9UuvkZnv
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 18, 2021
Greene had posted tweets, including a video, in which she promoted claims that the election was stolen from Donald Trump, that there was massive voter fraud, that Dominion machines were breached and just about every other lie that has been pushed by Trump and conspiracy theorists.
Twitter suspended her for 12 hours, demanding she remove the tweets, which she did. But once she was back on Twitter she began attacking the social media company for “silencing” conservatives, claiming this was a “free speech” issue, just like Trump and many other supporters claimed when he and thousands of Qanon-spreading and white supremacist accounts were banned a week and half ago.
The argument is ridiculous as Twitter is a private company that can decide what the rules are regarding its free service. No one has a “right” to use Twitter — or Facebook or any other social media company — and your speech isn’t hindered in any way if you’re banned for not following rules: You can send out a press release, or go yell on a street corner if you like.
And regarding Green, Twitter should go further and ban her, just as it banned Trump and thousands of other accounts. She, like newly-elected GOP Representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado, is a promoter of the Qanon conspiracy, which claims a cabal in the government, largely made up of Democrats and others in the “deep state” are Satanists and pedophiles, and that Trump is on a secret crusade to stop them. This insane conspiracy dove-tails with the election fraud conspiracy and well, it’s complicated — but actually, not, because it’s all nonsense, and dangerous.
Both Greene and Boebert built their followings, and their support in their deep red Trumpist districts, promoting conspiracy theories. Boebert has vilified immigrants, promoted open carry laws — she and her husband own a restaurant called Shooters Grill, where the servers are armed — and, like Greene, defiantly violated coronavirus restrictions and mask mandates. Greene has promoted racist, Islamaphobic, and anti-semitic lies, and, like Boebert, demonizes Democrats as the baby-killing socialist party.
While they’ve both promoted Qanon and “Q,” the unknown person behind the message board account who created the conspiracy, they have tried — failing dismally — to now separate themselves from the cult:
While Greene has walked back her support and said the QAnon candidate label “doesn’t represent me,” she has praised “Q” as a patriot and spread baseless conspiracy theories linked to the movement. And though Boebert has claimed she’s not a follower and worked to distance herself from the conspiracy theorists, she has said of QAnon, “I hope that this is real.”
There’s no question that both House members, who voted to overturn the election results at the Electoral College certification, spurred on the Capitol terror mob, which included well-known Qanon personalities and many followers.
Boebert, who ran an ad in which she vowed to carry a Glock handgun while in Congress, was in what she called a “standoff” last week with the House Sargent-at-Arms, refusing to let her bag be searched after she set off newly installed metal detectors at the entrance to the House chamber — though carrying a gun onto the House floor is prohibited. She barged through the metal detectors, calling the security measures an “atrocity.” It was unclear if her bag was searched.
To read the remainder of this article, visit Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter.
Trending
- 'WE WILL REMEMBER THESE NAMES'3 days ago
‘So Much for Unity’: GOP Senators Voting Against Pete Buttigieg Now Getting Twitter-Slammed as ‘Idiots’ and ‘Bigots’
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS1 day ago
Trump Political Appointee and Anti-LGBTQ Christian Right Activist Sues Biden After Refusing to Resign
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE2 days ago
‘We Will Never Back Down’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Serves Up Defiant Religious Rant Vowing to Only Serve God
- AND BAD TIPPERS2 days ago
‘Scum of the Earth’: DC Waitress Blasts ‘Exhausting, Stingy and Cruel’ Trump Officials She Had to Serve
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS3 days ago
In Newly Surfaced Video Marjorie Taylor Greene Again Attacks David Hogg – This Time as a ‘Very Trained’ Dog
- News3 days ago
Ginni Thomas Apologizes to Husband’s Clerks for Sharing With Them Her ‘Passions’ – Including Support of Trump Coup
- FRAUD3 days ago
Under Investigation for Voter Fraud: Conspiracy Theorist Attorney Who Filed Election Fraud Cases for Trump – Report
- IMPEACHMENT TRIAL3 days ago
Nicolle Wallace: Trump’s Lawyers Are Arguing the Attack on the Capitol Was Already Planned So He Didn’t Start It