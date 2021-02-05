Wall Street Journal: Endorsing the Assassination of the Speaker of the House Is Merely ‘Nutty,’ and ‘Cuckoo Rhetoric’

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board says U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s endorsement of assassinating the Speaker of the House, a former U.S. President, and two former U.S. Secretaries of State is merely “nutty,” and “cuckoo rhetoric.”

“On Thursday, under pressure from all sides, Ms. Greene disavowed her past cuckoo rhetoric,” the WSJ editorial says.

“Everyone agrees Ms. Greene’s past social-media posts were nutty. But it’s a troubling precedent for the House majority party to overrule the committee assignments of the minority, based on a politician’s words before taking office,” the editorial reads.

Really? Not everyone. Most believe they are far worse than “nutty” or “cuckoo.”

Are they unaware of all of the QAnon Congresswoman’s offenses?

Congresswoman Greene is a “backer of the violent and absurd ‘Frazzledrip’ conspiracy theory, which is linked to QAnon and Pizzagate,” Media Matters reports, “and essentially claims that Hillary Clinton and former aide Huma Abedin sexually assaulted a child, filleted her face, wore her face like a mask, and then drank her blood as part of a satanic ritual to ingest something called adrenochrome.”

To the Wall Street Journal Editorial Board, that’s apparently not as big deal, and not deserving of stripping a member of Congress from their committee assignments.

“Greene also liked a meme that was posted to her Facebook page in June 2018 claiming that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Clinton, former President Barack ‘Obama and their Democrat friends … can’t have Trump repeal DACA as it would show DACA was used by them … for human trafficking pedophilia in high places and organ harvesting,'” Media Matters also reported.

Again, no big deal to the WSJ Editorial Board.

Those are just a few of the many vile and offensive beliefs Greene has promoted.

The sub-head of the Editorial Board’s editorial reads: “House Republicans fail to oblige the Democratic desire for GOP civil war.”

That is what the WSJ, part of Rupert Murdoch’s vast right wing propaganda machine, including Fox News (now facing a $2.7 billion lawsuit) is worried about.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, who has co-authored several investigative articles into Rep. Greene, says the WSJ is “sanitizing” the QAnon Congresswoman: