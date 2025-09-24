Podcaster Factchecks Vance After VP Uses Crude Epithet to Attack Him

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, now a political commentator and podcaster, responded strongly to JD Vance with a searing set of factchecks after the Vice President used a vulgar remark to insult him.

Shortly after news broke that a gunman had shot three people at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas, the Vice President quickly framed the story as an attack on law enforcement, despite the victims being detainees — a fact he neglected to mention. Two of the three have died. All were detainees, not ICE agents or law enforcement.

“The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families,” Vance wrote on social media.

Later, the FBI claimed a bullet casing found had the words “Anti-ICE” written on it.

Many were quick to rebuke the Vice President, among them Favreau, who wrote: “The Vice President is not a reliable source of information. This is now the fifth or sixth time he’s posted a political take contradicted by facts from his own law enforcement agencies.”

Vance then countered: “The gunman had anti-ICE messaging carved on the bullets he used. What, precisely, did I get wrong, dips–?”

That’s when Favreau unleashed his lengthy response, noting some of the instances when Vance rushed to judgment rather than wait for a more full set of facts.

“Not sure why it’s so difficult to give people the full story,” Favreau wrote, “detainees were murdered by a sniper, and “anti-ICE” was found on a bullet. This seems to happen quite a bit with you.

He quoting Vance saying: “It is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far-Left.”

“Not a statistical fact,” Favreau explained, “not even what the single online poll you cited says.”

He continued, writing: “You threatened George Soros’ Open Society Foundation based on a lie that they funded a Nation article you didn’t like. They did no such thing.”

“You got another community note after accusing the Wall Street Journal of fabricating the existence of Trump’s birthday note to Epstein…because Congress obtained the letter.”

“You accused me of not reading a court document that you cited as proof that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a ‘convicted MS-13 gang member.’ He is not, the document didn’t say that, and your tweet ended up as evidence in a trial the government lost.”

“I could go on, but you get the point. Have a blessed day.”

