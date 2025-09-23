News
‘Stark Raving Mad’: Trump Declares UN Speech ‘Very Well Received’ — Diplomats Disagree
Shortly after concluding his widely panned 57-minute speech to the United Nations, President Donald Trump declared it was “very well received,” but members of the foreign diplomatic corps and others appeared to disagree.
Calling his address to the UN “meandering,” The New York Times wrote: “Boasting about his record and assailing the U.N. as ineffective in a nearly hourlong address, he sought to portray himself as the only leader who could solve the world’s problems.”
The headline at Axios tells the tale: “Trump’s middle finger to the UN: ‘Your countries are going to hell’.”
“With a few exceptions, Trump garnered very little applause from the leaders and diplomats in the room,” the news outlet reported.
READ MORE: ‘Delusional’: Trump Mocked for Nixing Dem Talks Over Bizarre ‘Transgender Operations’ Claim
Indeed, some diplomats reportedly were angered by the American President’s remarks.
Washington Post global affairs columnist Ishaan Tharoor reported: “A senior foreign diplomat posted at the UN texts me: ‘This man is stark, raving mad. Do Americans not see how embarrassing this is?'”
Former U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica, Luis Moreno, responded, writing: “I speak to a lot of foreign diplomats, journalists, officials and just plain folks. They are simply astounded and speechless on how one man has turned us into a punchline. A very dangerous and reckless one. Americans need to wake up.”
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and professor of political science Michael McFaul remarked: “Trumps UN speech will appeal to his MAGA base, but no one else. Missed opportunity.”
U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, observed: “Trump just embarrassed our country in front of the entire world at the UN. We heard America in Retreat. For all our partners who still believe in the rule of law, freedom, human rights, and democracy, we need you to step up and lead. It will demand all our collective action.”
The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols, a retired U.S. Naval War College professor and Russia expert, added: “I would say that it’s a dangerous thing to show the world that the American president is clearly suffering from some kind of disordered emotional issue, but by this point, there’s not a country on the planet that didn’t already know it.”
READ MORE: ‘Red Flag’: Stephen Miller Accused of ‘Reviving Fascist Rhetoric’ at Kirk Memorial
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Delusional’: Trump Mocked for Nixing Dem Talks Over Bizarre ‘Transgender Operations’ Claim
President Donald Trump was to meet with Democratic Minority Leaders from the House and Senate ahead of the impending September 30 deadline to avert a federal government shutdown, but minutes before his speech to the United Nations he announced he was putting those talks on hold based on what he claimed are the Democrats’ “unserious and ridiculous” demands.
Despite the Republicans having majority control over the House and Senate, Trump claimed Democrats “are threatening to shut down the Government of the United States.”
In a lengthy and rambling social media post, he falsely alleged their demands for votes to keep the government open include: “over $1 Trillion Dollars in new spending to continue free healthcare for Illegal Aliens,” “force Taxpayers to fund Transgender surgery for minors,” “have dead people on the Medicaid roles,” “allow Illegal Alien Criminals to steal Billions of Dollars in American Taxpayer Benefits,” “try to force our Country to again open our Borders to Criminals and to the World,” “allow men to play in women’s sports,” and, “essentially create Transgender operations for everybody.”
READ MORE: Rubio: Trump to Berate ‘Feckless’ UN for Not Allowing Him to Redevelop Its Headquarters
Trump also claimed Democrats are trying to eliminate the $50 Billion Dollar Rural and Vulnerable Hospital Fund, a concession Republicans agreed to when the ramifications of their $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and Medicare became public.
After repeating his claims and making multiple attacks on them left, Trump concluded, “I’ll be happy to meet with them if they agree to the Principles in this Letter. They must do their job! Otherwise, it will just be another long and brutal slog through their radicalized quicksand.”
Democrats are attempting to negotiate with their congressional Republican colleagues and President Trump to re-add healthcare subsidies back into the federal government funding legislation that had been stripped out by the GOP.
Earlier this month, CNBC reported that the enhanced subsidies for the Affordable Care Act’s insurance premiums “are set to expire at the end of 2025 if Congress doesn’t intervene.”
READ MORE: ‘Fight Like Hell Not to Take It’: Trump Tells Pregnant Women to Abstain From Tylenol
“The disappearance of these enhanced premium tax credits — a so-called ‘subsidy cliff‘ — would cause average premiums to rise by about 75%, according to KFF, a nonpartisan health policy research group.”
Critics blasted the President’s remarks.
“This is delusional but you don’t have to read the whole thing,” wrote U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT). “Boils down to: he’s shutting down the government because he thinks he’s a king.”
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries responded to Trump’s message, writing: “Trump Always Chickens Out. Donald Trump just cancelled a high stakes meeting in the Oval Office with myself and Leader Schumer. The extremists want to shut down the government because they are unwilling to address the Republican healthcare crisis that is devastating America.”
READ MORE: ‘Red Flag’: Stephen Miller Accused of ‘Reviving Fascist Rhetoric’ at Kirk Memorial
Image via Reuters
News
Rubio: Trump to Berate ‘Feckless’ UN for Not Allowing Him to Redevelop Its Headquarters
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, previewing President Donald Trump’s upcoming address to the United Nations on Tuesday, said the President’s remarks would be shaped by his lingering, long-standing resentment over the 80-year-old institution’s decision decades ago to reject him for the redevelopment of its Manhattan headquarters.
According to a 2017 CNN report, in 2001, Trump was “passed over for the job, which infuriated the billionaire developer, who’d by then made his name as New York’s most famous (and infamous) real estate magnate.”
“Who is in charge at the United Nations?” Trump wrote in his book, “Think Like a Millionaire.”
“Could they be as incompetent in world affairs as they are at simple numbers? Does anyone else find this situation as alarming as I do?” he asked.
READ MORE: ‘Fight Like Hell Not to Take It’: Trump Tells Pregnant Women to Abstain From Tylenol
Secretary Rubio on Tuesday told Fox News that President Trump “will point to his own history with the UN going back to his time here as a developer. Where he actually offered to fix the UN building, and instead, they chose to go in another direction, wasted a bunch of money, and really didn’t achieve, on the building’s perspective, what needed to happen.”
“I think it’s emblematic of how feckless the UN has become as an organization,” Rubio said of the decades-old incident.
“It’s just a place where once a year, a bunch of people meet and give speeches and write out a bunch of letters and statements, but not a lot of good, important action is happening,” the secretary lamented. “So, again, the UN has a lot of potential, but it’s not living up to it right now.”
READ MORE: ‘Not Unifying’ and ‘Wrong’: GOP Congressman Questions ‘Moral Clarity’ of Trump White House
As he delivers his remarks, Trump may also remember his first address before the august body, in 2018 during his first term as president when the diplomats broke out in laughter over his self-congratulatory claim that his administration had “accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”
CNN reported that Trump’ remarks were met with “mocking laughter.”
On Tuesday, Trump is expected to share his “vision for the world”, according to CNN.
Marco Rubio previews Trump’s speech to the UN: “You can anticipate that the president will point to his own history with the UN going back to his time as a developer. He actually offered to fix the UN building and instead they decided to go in a different direction, wasted a… pic.twitter.com/fbILn2ABcI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Fan the Flames’: White House Pushes Antifa Terror Label and ‘Transgender Violence’ Claim
News
‘Fight Like Hell Not to Take It’: Trump Tells Pregnant Women to Abstain From Tylenol
President Donald Trump advised pregnant women to abstain from using Tylenol after the administration made an unproven claim about the pain reliever’s key ingredient, acetaminophen, and autism. No study has demonstrably shown a link. The president also made unproven and false claims about childhood vaccines, admitting at one point that his vaccine recommendation is “based on what I feel.”
“The bulk of scientific literature suggests no causal link between autism and exposure to acetaminophen in the womb, and Tylenol is widely considered the safest treatment for pain and fever during pregnancy,” CNBC reported.
Trump in a press conference told pregnant women, “if you can’t tough it out, if you can’t do it… That’s what you’re gonna have to do. You take a Tylenol, but it’ll be very sparingly.”
The President suggested that “ideally,” the decision to take Tylenol should be “a doctor’s decision, ’cause I think you shouldn’t take it, and you shouldn’t take it during the entire pregnancy.”
READ MORE: ‘Not Unifying’ and ‘Wrong’: GOP Congressman Questions ‘Moral Clarity’ of Trump White House
“I just recommend strongly that you don’t use Tylenol, unless it’s absolutely necessary,” he said, adding that it should be taken only if “you can’t tough it out.”
“I just want to say it like it is. Don’t take Tylenol. Don’t take it,” Trump insisted. “Fight like hell not to take it.”
The President also “raised unfounded concerns about vaccines,” the Associated Press reported. “Any concern that vaccines could be linked to autism has been long debunked, stress scientists and leading advocacy groups for people with autism.”
“So, ideally, a woman won’t take Tylenol, and on the vaccines, it would be good instead of one visit where they pump the baby loaded up with stuff,” Trump continued. “You do it over a period of four times or five times.”
Trump described the childhood vaccines process, which is a series of shots taken over a period of years, as “it looks like they’re pumping into a horse. You have a little child, a little fragile child, and you get a vat of 80 different vaccines, I guess, 80 different blends, and they pump it in,” he said, falsely.
“The MMR,” Trump added, referring to the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella vaccine, “I think should be taken separately. This is based on what I feel.”
READ MORE: ‘Fan the Flames’: White House Pushes Antifa Terror Label and ‘Transgender Violence’ Claim
“The three should be taken separately,” he added. “It seems to be that when you mix them, there could be a problem,” he added, without citing any evidence.
Public health experts point to two reasons why childhood vaccines should be taken together. First, to ensure a child gets all the vaccines necessary with no missed doses due to miss appointments, and two, to ensure a child is protected as early as possible.
Critics blasted the President.
“Medical advice from the president who urged Americans to inject disinfectant,” wrote The Atlantic’s David Frum.
Trump: “Asceda — well, let’s see how we say that. Ascenem — enophin. Acetaminophen. Is that okay?” pic.twitter.com/EVp7IGSksk
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Red Flag’: Stephen Miller Accused of ‘Reviving Fascist Rhetoric’ at Kirk Memorial
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News4 days ago
‘We Won’t Stand for It’: Dems Rip Trump Official Considering Raising Social Security Age
- News4 days ago
Grocery Price Surges Are Relative Says New Trump Fed Official
- News1 day ago
‘Red Flag’: Stephen Miller Accused of ‘Reviving Fascist Rhetoric’ at Kirk Memorial
- News19 hours ago
‘Fight Like Hell Not to Take It’: Trump Tells Pregnant Women to Abstain From Tylenol
- News22 hours ago
‘Fan the Flames’: White House Pushes Antifa Terror Label and ‘Transgender Violence’ Claim
- News21 hours ago
‘Not Unifying’ and ‘Wrong’: GOP Congressman Questions ‘Moral Clarity’ of Trump White House
- News2 hours ago
‘Delusional’: Trump Mocked for Nixing Dem Talks Over Bizarre ‘Transgender Operations’ Claim
- News8 minutes ago
‘Stark Raving Mad’: Trump Declares UN Speech ‘Very Well Received’ — Diplomats Disagree