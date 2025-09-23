‘Stark Raving Mad’: Trump Declares UN Speech ‘Very Well Received’ — Diplomats Disagree

Shortly after concluding his widely panned 57-minute speech to the United Nations, President Donald Trump declared it was “very well received,” but members of the foreign diplomatic corps and others appeared to disagree.

Calling his address to the UN “meandering,” The New York Times wrote: “Boasting about his record and assailing the U.N. as ineffective in a nearly hourlong address, he sought to portray himself as the only leader who could solve the world’s problems.”

The headline at Axios tells the tale: “Trump’s middle finger to the UN: ‘Your countries are going to hell’.”

“With a few exceptions, Trump garnered very little applause from the leaders and diplomats in the room,” the news outlet reported.

READ MORE: ‘Delusional’: Trump Mocked for Nixing Dem Talks Over Bizarre ‘Transgender Operations’ Claim

Indeed, some diplomats reportedly were angered by the American President’s remarks.

Washington Post global affairs columnist Ishaan Tharoor reported: “A senior foreign diplomat posted at the UN texts me: ‘This man is stark, raving mad. Do Americans not see how embarrassing this is?'”

Former U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica, Luis Moreno, responded, writing: “I speak to a lot of foreign diplomats, journalists, officials and just plain folks. They are simply astounded and speechless on how one man has turned us into a punchline. A very dangerous and reckless one. Americans need to wake up.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and professor of political science Michael McFaul remarked: “Trumps UN speech will appeal to his MAGA base, but no one else. Missed opportunity.”

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who serves on the Foreign Relations Committee, observed: “Trump just embarrassed our country in front of the entire world at the UN. We heard America in Retreat. For all our partners who still believe in the rule of law, freedom, human rights, and democracy, we need you to step up and lead. It will demand all our collective action.”

The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols, a retired U.S. Naval War College professor and Russia expert, added: “I would say that it’s a dangerous thing to show the world that the American president is clearly suffering from some kind of disordered emotional issue, but by this point, there’s not a country on the planet that didn’t already know it.”

READ MORE: ‘Red Flag’: Stephen Miller Accused of ‘Reviving Fascist Rhetoric’ at Kirk Memorial

Image via Reuters