‘Ridiculous and Weak’: Trump’s ‘Triple Sabotage’ Mocked as Fox Hypes Escalatorgate
In a 358-word early Wednesday evening diatribe, President Donald Trump lashed out at the United Nations once again, attacking the 80-year-old institution for three issues — two of which it has said were the result of his own team’s actions.
These were not matters of the august body’s mission to end world hunger or foster global peace. Instead, the President of the United States fumed because the escalator stalled as he and the First Lady stepped on to ride toward the blue, green, and gold General Assembly Hall — where he would soon deliver a speech derided by the foreign press as “deranged,” “staggering,” and “incoherent,” meticulously fact-checked and debunked by U.S. reporters, yet lauded by Fox News, right-wing media, and Republican allies.
President Trump also expressed anger that his teleprompter stopped in mid-sentence, forcing him to deliver his remarks from paper.
On Wednesday in his Truth Social rant, the President added an additional grievance to his list: he claimed his speech could only be heard in the great hall if attendees were wearing the ubiquitous earpiece interpreter translation devices.
Calling these three issues “sinister,” “a real disgrace,” “sabotage,” and even “triple sabotage,” Trump described the escalator ride, declaring that it “came to a screeching halt.”
“It stopped on a dime. It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly or, it would have been a disaster.”
As video showed, and Fox Business noted, the First Lady appeared unfazed. Pausing and looking back at her husband, she simply walked up the escalator.
Trump pointed to a piece in The Times of London that claimed some UN workers had joked about turning the escalator off for Trump, but according to multiple reports, the culprit was a member of Trump’s own team.
Nevertheless, Trump called for the perpetrators to be “arrested!”
He then complained about his teleprompter, explaining, “as I stood before a Television crowd of millions of people all over the World, and important Leaders in the Hall, my teleprompter didn’t work. It was stone cold dark. I immediately thought to myself, ‘Wow, first the escalator event, and now a bad teleprompter. What kind of a place is this?'”
Telling his supporters, “I’m sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary General, and I demand an immediate investigation,” Trump lashed out again at the UN: “No wonder the United Nations hasn’t been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do.”
Fox Business once again jumped on the bandwagon on Thursday morning, declaring the escalator stopping put the President in danger.
Host Maria Bartiromo told viewers that Trump “wants answers after the escalator stopped as soon as he and the First Lady stepped on it.”
In contrast to Trump’s diatribe, Bartiromo remarked, “Look how great Melania was. She’s unfazed. She walks on it, it stops, she turns around to the president, and she just leads the president up and walks.”
Bartiromo then declared, “this could have been a massive, massive issue,” with “the president being frozen there in one place, makes him vulnerable.”
She appeared to be suggesting he could have been a sitting (or standing) target.
“The UN reports,” Bartiromo continued, “that they’ve had, they ordered a thorough investigation, and are, quote, ready to cooperate in full transparency, with relevant U.S. Authorities.”
But the UN has also stated that the escalator being stopped happened after a member of Trump’s team, a videographer, at the top of the escalator may have accidentally tripped a safety device.
“The escalator had stopped after a built-in safety mechanism on the comb step was triggered at the top of the escalator,” UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said, according to NBC News. “The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects accidentally being caught and stuck in or pulled into the gearing. The videographer may have inadvertently triggered the safety function described above.”
NBC added that a United Nations official “told NBC News that the White House was responsible for operating Trump’s teleprompter.”
Sarah Longwell, founder and publisher of The Bulwark, remarked, “Trump not being able to go up an escalator is definitely more important than the things going up in voter’s lives: grocery prices, insurance premiums, inflation, consumer goods impacted by tariffs, etc. But sure, Escalator-gate!”
Former Obama official Tommy Vietor asked, “Do the Trump stooges pushing this line not realize that it makes him look ridiculous and weak?”
Former Hillary Clinton advisor Zac Petkanas observed: “People can’t afford to pay for groceries and small businesses are failing thanks to the Republican tariffs. But Fox News is focused on Trump having to walk up some stairs and the White House is focused on building a $200 million ballroom. They just have the wrong priorities.”
The Atlantic’s Dr. Norman Ornstein, a political scientist, snarked: “Wow, walking up an escalator! That alone is worth a Nobel prize!”
In a video posted to social media, Katherine Clark, the Democratic Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, remarked: “I’ll tell you what triple sabotage is. One, it is making life harder and more expensive with his policies on the American people. Two, it is his attitude of the beatings will continue on working people until their morale improves. And three, he is now threatening to shut down government in order to take away your healthcare. Think about that.”
Maria Bartiromo: “The escalator stopped as soon as he and the first lady stepped on it. Look at how great Melania was. She’s unphased. She walks on it … but this could’ve been a massive, massive issue. The president being frozen there in one place makes him vulnerable.” pic.twitter.com/1zDc4dAvaM
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘Maoist’ ‘Soviet’ ‘Communist’: As Trumpism 2.0 Takes Shape, Experts Endeavor to Define It
In the 105 days since Donald Trump began his second term as President, political observers and experts have been working to define and explain what Trumpism 2.0 is—and what it is not.
For some, the “not” is obvious. Critics suggest the United States is no longer a fully functioning democracy, but a nation sliding toward authoritarianism. Under Trump, they say, this is not a country growing stronger—or moving toward a brighter future.
That may explain the increasingly stark language used by his critics. One likened his recent televised Cabinet meeting to “something that frankly I would’ve expected out of North Korea.” Another said, “I didn’t sign up to live in the f—— Soviet Union,” in response to Trump’s claim that “a beautiful baby girl that’s 11 years old” doesn’t need 30 dolls or 250 pencils. “They can have three dolls or four dolls… they can have five” pencils. Others argue that Trumpism is now “primarily about the acquisition of power—power for its own sake.”
Political observers, experts, scholars, and critics are increasingly focused on signs of Trumpism’s extremism, authoritarianism, fascistic demagoguery, and even its apparent support for movements some say verge on fascism itself.
The current Trump administration “is supportive of a German political party that is the direct successor to National Socialism”—Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party—national security attorney Mark Zaid warned on Sunday. He appeared to be referring to Alternative for Germany (AfD), which German authorities have officially designated a “right-wing extremist endeavor.” Germany’s state media outlet, DW, recently published a video titled: “How much of a neo-Nazi party is the German AfD?”
The Atlantic’s James Surowiecki, author of “The Wisdom of Crowds,” on Monday pointed to a Wall Street Journal op-ed by Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Surowiecki remarked: “Trump says he will set the prices for all imported goods. He tells us we’ll have 5 pencils and like it. Now we have the Treasury Secretary talking about preventing the ‘spiritual degradation of the working class.’ Trumpism is becoming perversely, farcically Maoist.”
Noah Smith, the former Bloomberg opinion columnist, made that “Soviet Union” remark, above, in response to Trump’s comments to NBC News “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker in an interview that aired on Sunday—the same comments that Surowiecki cited.
Trump: “I don’t think a beautiful baby girl that’s 11 years old needs to have 30 dolls. I think they can have three dolls or four dolls … they don’t need to have 250 pencils. They can have five.” pic.twitter.com/H9nBN0Eh2q
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2025
Those remarks—Trump defending his tariff war and the expected results, namely, higher prices and fewer available goods—appear to have hit a nerve.
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, now a Professor of Political Science at Stanford, added: “This is just incredible — a billionaire telling working people they need to reduce their consumption. This is the opposite of the free market. Sounds a lot like communism to me. Soviet leaders also dictated to consumers their limited choices.”
He also noted: “Soviet communist leaders also dictated the consumption patterns of their citizens.”
“Enjoy MAGA Maoism,” remarked political writer and former congressional speechwriter Rotimi Adeoye, also commenting on Trump’s “dolls and pencils” utterance. And Adeoye pointed to his recent Washington Post piece:
“What we’re seeing is a kind of MAGA Maoism, remixed for the algorithm age. Like the Chinese Cultural Revolution, it glorifies physical labor as moral purification, only now the purification is from the supposed “wokeness” of desk work, filtered through TikTok, X and Twitch. It’s not about creating jobs. It’s about creating vibes: strong men doing hard things, reshared until they become ideology.”
Professor of Political Science Robert E. Kelly noted that “MAGA loves to call its opponents ‘communists,’ but this is literally a neo-Marxist critique of consumerism.”
“The Department of Central Planning and Child Rearing has figured out the optimal number of dolls and pencils each child should have to make beautiful Republic,” snarked Professor of Economics and Public Policy, Justin Wolfers.
And The Atlantic’s David Frum, quipped: “One serving per person, no second helpings, until we have won the great patriotic war against Chinese pencil exporters.”
Frum added: “Second-term Trump messages: ‘America’s over-indulged 11 year old girls own too many pencils.’ And also: ‘I’m not sure whether president needs to obey the Constitution.'”
CNN senior reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere on Sunday noted: “In the space of 48 hours, the President of the United States has tweeted an image of himself as the new pope, said he doesn’t know if he has to abide by the Constitution, cited multiple completely false statistics, and announced that he wants to reopen a prison closed in 1963.”
Trump’s comment about his duty to uphold the Constitution—”I don’t know“—drew tremendous anger.
Trump on Jan. 20: “I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Trump today: “I don’t know.” https://t.co/C6zMRC79mn
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) May 4, 2025
“The thing is that he’s being honest here,” Surowiecki observed. “He doesn’t know, because he’s totally incurious, doesn’t care about policy other than tariffs, and doesn’t have any interest in or knowledge of American constitutional law.”
Then there is the latest theater of Trump’s tariff war: the film industry.
The President of the United States has decided that any film “produced” outside of the U.S. will also be subjected to his tariffs.
“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death,” Trump claimed. “Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”
Professor Wolfers sounded the alarm.
“Given that this White House leaks about everything,” Wolfers, who is frequently seen on cable news, wrote, “and there was no chatter about movie tariffs, it seems likely that policy reshaping the lives of millions of Americans was made by an old man sitting alone in a room with a remote in his left hand, aided by no expert advice.”
“The party of small government would like you to watch fewer foreign films,” he also snarked.
And calling it “a very dangerous escalation,” Wolfers noted: “Tariffs have not traditionally been applied to services, and the United States is a massive net exporter of services. We would be extremely vulnerable to any service-based retaliation.”
Self-described “Tech policy wonk” Michael Nelson, formerly of Georgetown University, labeled Trump’s film tariffs “Deranged. #EconomicSuicide.”
Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA), who made the “North Korea” comparison above, has repeatedly warned about what he sees as corruption in the Trump administration.
“It seems like ages ago that Donald Trump turned the South Lawn into a car showroom to boost the profits of Elon Musk’s sputtering Tesla business. But it was just over a month ago. That’s the kind of daily, open corruption that’s just another day in this administration,” Senator Warner wrote on Friday.
Earlier last week, he summed up his thoughts on the Trump administration: “Corruption in plain sight and tanking the economy. This is what the Trump administration has been all about.”
Some, like The New York Times’ conservative opinion writer David Brooks, say simply that Trumpism is all about power.
Trumpism, Brooks wrote, “is primarily about the acquisition of power — power for its own sake. It is a multifront assault to make the earth a playground for ruthless men, so of course any institutions that might restrain power must be weakened or destroyed. Trumpism is about ego, appetite and acquisitiveness and is driven by a primal aversion to the higher elements of the human spirit — learning, compassion, scientific wonder, the pursuit of justice.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
He Wanted Hulk Hogan to Run for Senate — Now Scott Jennings Thinks He May Meet That Bar
CNN opinion contributor Scott Jennings, who this week appeared onstage at a Trump rally, says he would be all in if President Donald Trump asked him to run for U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky seat. Jennings, a vocal Trump supporter, previously floated professional wrestler Hulk Hogan as a replacement for outgoing Senator Marco Rubio.
“If Marco Rubio does in fact become Secretary of State,” Jennings said on CNN last November, “we’re gonna need a new senator from the state of Florida. And we need someone with Rubio’s national security credentials. Now, there’s one Floridian who can do it. He stood up to the Russians and the Iranians in the 1980s when he defeated the Iron Sheik and Nikolai Volkov, two of America’s most lethal foes. He is a real American. He fights for the rights of every man. He knows that courage is the thing that keeps us free. Ladies and gentlemen, I announce—Ron DeSantis, get on it—Hulk Hogan for U.S. Senate.”
Jennings has been called a “supervillain” and “cable TV’s ubiquitous MAGA Man of the Moment,” by The Daily Beast. His job on the cable TV network appears to be to start fights—and finish them—in defense of President Trump.
That favor may now be returned.
“If the president wants me, I’ll run,” Jennings reportedly has said, according to The Daily Beast. “If he wants somebody else, I’ll support that candidate.”
Jennings may be Trump’s latest choice to fill a congressional seat — or perhaps a job in the White House, as he and the President teased out on Friday:
Something big is coming. Stay tuned 👀 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wVr6foNWoW
— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 2, 2025
Kentucky Republican political insiders say Jennings is a definite possibility to run for McConnell’s seat. The former Republican Leader is retiring and not running for re-election. Some note that Jennings’ website certainly looks like a political candidate’s. “Conservative Ideas. Middle America values. Fearless strategy,” it reads.
Critics are not amused.
“CNN is still standing by Scott Jennings,” wrote The Washington Post’s media reporter Jeremy Barr. “On the one hand, it’s great to have on-air contributors who are ‘close to the action.’ On the other hand, networks generally want them to maintain even an iota of distance to give their commentary more credibility.”
“Scott’s relationship with Trump has always been interesting,” Barr added. “He was once harshly critical of him and as recently as 2022 he said on CNN ‘We need a new nominee.’ But he tends to come back to Trump’s camp when he’s in power or about to be.”
Barr pointed to a piece he wrote last October: “How Scott Jennings became CNN’s go-to GOP pundit — and pugilist.”
“So his being a belligerent a-h— on CNN was all about angling for a job in the Trump administration,” wrote advocacy journalist Lauren Windsor. “Do better, @CNN.”
Jennings: If Marco Rubio does, in fact, become secretary of state, we will need a new senator from the state of Florida. We do need someone with Rubio’s national security credentials and there is one Floridian who can do it… Hulk Hogan for US Senate pic.twitter.com/dxKC9PH42Q
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 13, 2024
As US Economy Shrinks Trump Appears Unaware of Crisis: ‘This Is Biden’s Stock Market’
To mark his first 100 days in office — “100 Days of Greatness,” he called it — President Donald Trump threw himself a celebration rally in the swing state of Michigan on Tuesday, declaring he has returned America to a “golden age.”
“The arena was surrounded by banners that read, ‘Investing in America,’ ‘Jobs! Jobs! Jobs!,’ ‘The Golden Age,’ ‘Buy American, Hire American’ and ‘The American Dream is Back,'” The Guardian reported. “Trump’s supporters held signs with slogans such as: ‘Make America Great Again’ and ‘Golden Age of America.'”
On Wednesday, the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported that the American economy shrank in the first three months of 2025, the first time it has done so in nearly three years.
READ MORE: ‘Prices Go Up’: Economist Mocks Treasury Secretary’s ‘Empty Shelves’ Position
“Real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2025 (January, February, and March), according to the advance estimate released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2024, real GDP increased 2.4 percent.”
Get details about how the U.S. economy performed in the first quarter of 2025:https://t.co/qHGf5n47pp pic.twitter.com/figOjv6N86
— BEA News (@BEA_News) April 30, 2025
Economic experts had predicted 3% GDP growth for the first quarter, (some more, some less, but in that neighborhood) before Trump’s tariffs.
Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo breaks the news to her viewers that GDP contracted in the first quarter:pic.twitter.com/LiGaS92x4l
— David Badash (@davidbadash) April 30, 2025
Economists and financial experts are pointing to President Donald Trump’s policies, including his tariff war, as the reason for the contraction.
“Real GDP down. Consumption down. Prices up. It’s very easy to criticize what is happening right in front of your eyes when you’re not in a woke cult,” observed Spencer Hakimian, founder and chief investment officer of the hedge fund Tolou Capital Management.
Hakimian pinned the blame for the economy contracting directly on Trump’s policies.
And pointing to the BEA’s numbers, Hakimian added, “Welcome to the recession.”
While the official “we are in a recession” declaration has not yet been made, some are doing so already, given the multiple forecasts predicting a recession, and some saying a recession is the current best possible outcome America (and possibly the global economy) will see this year.
Conservative commentator David Frum of The Atlantic responded to the economic news.
“Trump pushed the US economy into decline by his ignorance and malice, enabled and abetted by advisers who were variously obnoxious, stupid, cowardly, and/or crazy,” said Frum, a former George W. Bush speechwriter.
Despite the declarations of experts, President Trump quickly denied responsibility for any economic pain, and, appeared to not understand the issue.
Forty-three minutes after the economic news — a contraction of gross domestic product — had been announced, Trump declared the “stock market” problem was not his but his predecessor’s.
“This is Biden’s Stock Market, not Trump’s,” the President claimed on Truth Social. “I didn’t take over until January 20th. Tariffs will soon start kicking in, and companies are starting to move into the USA in record numbers. Our Country will boom, but we have to get rid of the Biden ‘Overhang.’ This will take a while, has NOTHING TO DO WITH TARIFFS, only that he left us with bad numbers, but when the boom begins, it will be like no other. BE PATIENT!!!”
The issue is not the stock market—although the markets tanked upon news of an economic contraction—but the actual economy.
“CEOs of major retail giants warned last week that prices would rise and shelves would soon fall empty if the president didn’t reverse course,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday. “The S&P 500 is down 8 percent since Trump’s inauguration—its worst run during a president’s first 100 days in office in more than 50 years. Some financial analysts worry the U.S. is heading toward recession.”
The President appears to be in denial.
During his first 100 days interview with ABC News, which aired Tuesday evening, senior national correspondent Terry Moran told Trump tourism is down.
Trump refused to believe him, despite the facts that prove this have been freely available for weeks.
Economist Justin Wolfers, a professor of economics and public policy, posted charts showing tourism “cratering,” along with video of Trump insisting tourism is up.
https://t.co/VFn7LMWtaR pic.twitter.com/Ee9QfjByfs
— Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) April 30, 2025
Despite all the economic data and expert predictions, despite what we now see as an economic contraction, and some say a looming recession, President Trump is steadfast in his position.
ABC’s Moran told the President, “with the economy, the number one issue for so many people, for just about everybody. It — it’s one of the main reasons that you’re back in this office. And now we have this trade war with China that — that Moody’s and other analysts say is gonna cost American families thousands of more dollars per year. And there is a lot of concern out there. People are worried, even some people who voted for you, sayin’, ‘I didn’t sign up for this.’ So how do you answer those concerns?”
“Well,” Trump replied, “they did sign up for it, actually.”
MORAN: Even some people who voted for you are saying, ‘I didn’t sign up for this.’ So how do you answer those concerns?
TRUMP: Well, they did sign up for it actually pic.twitter.com/PqfmqlmSeJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
