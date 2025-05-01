Democrats Call for Hegseth’s Ouster After Trump Demotes National Security Advisor

Democrats are calling on President Donald Trump to fire Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, blasting the Commander-in-Chief for waiting an entire month to act on SignalGate—widely regarded as the most serious national security breach of his current presidency, and one of the worst since his previous term. On Thursday, Trump responded by effectively demoting National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, nominating him to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

“They’re firing the wrong guy,” Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters, The New York Times reported on Thursday. “They should be firing Hegseth.”

Secretary Hegseth remains under fire for his role in Signalgate. The Defense chief reportedly shared sensitive and classified information with non-authorized personnel, including his wife, his brother, and his attorney.

Last month, The New York Times reported that sources said that “the information Mr. Hegseth shared on the Signal chat included the flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets targeting the Houthis in Yemen — essentially the same attack plans that he shared on a separate Signal chat the same day that mistakenly included the editor of The Atlantic.”

“Trump is ousting his National Security Advisor Mike Waltz,” noted House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. “Next up? The woefully unqualified Secretary of Defense must resign or be fired immediately.”

“It took more than a month for Trump to hold anyone accountable for the Signalgate fiasco,” observed U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA). “Next up should be Pete Hegseth.”

Also responding to the Waltz news, U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) wrote: “Now do Hegseth.”

“Waltz is out,” said U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA). “Hegseth, you’re next.”

“Pete Hegseth should be next,” wrote U.S. Senator Peter Welch (D-VT).

It appears that despite President Trump’s admonishment, and his suggestion to not use Signal, Waltz and other top Trump national security officials continue to do so:

Outgoing national security adviser ⁦@MikeWaltz47⁩ using Signal at a cabinet meeting this week with ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩. ⁦@Reuters⁩ photo by ⁦@evelynpix⁩ pic.twitter.com/Dr0P4YEeJy — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) May 1, 2025

But according to Fox News, Secretary Hegseth’s job is safe.

Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin on-air announced that “for now, we understand that the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, who shared sensitive, some say classified attack plans on that signal group chat is safe.”

Hegseth “was at the White House today in the Rose Garden, and other National Security Council officials brought in by National Security advisor, Mike Walz will likely be out soon, we’re told, as threats of U.S. Military action against Iran increase. 48 days ago, the U.S. Began an open ended military campaign to destroy the Hootis, and Iranian back proxy that’s been firing missiles at shipping targets in the Red Sea.”

“Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth,” Griffin added, “warned Iran in a late night tweet that its deadly support for the Houthies won’t go unanswered. Warning of military consequences in all caps, a message that sounded like an ultimatum eliciting partisan reaction from the hill.”

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) wrote, “If anyone should get canned, it’s Hegseth.”

The powerful Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) added: “Reminder that Pete Hegseth is still serving in an incredibly important job that he has repeatedly shown he cannot do.”

Image via Reuters