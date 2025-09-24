News
Vance: FCC Chairman’s Kimmel Threat Was Just a ‘Joke’
Correction: The headline has been changed to accurately reflect Brendan Carr’s title
Vice President JD Vance is claiming that threats made by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr toward ABC and its parent company, Disney — threats that were supported by President Donald Trump’s remarks — were merely a “joke.”
Carr has control over broadcasters’ licenses, a fact obviously clear to Disney/ABC when he suggested to right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel should be taken off the air.
Johnson posted video of his interview with Carr, and wrote:
“Chairman Brendan Carr calls Kimmel’s malicious lies … ‘truly sick’ and says they should result in Kimmel’s immediate suspension and may lead to ABC losing its broadcast license.”
READ MORE: Podcaster Factchecks Vance After VP Uses Crude Epithet to Attack Him
“Chairman Carr confirms the agency has a ‘strong case’ to hold Kimmel, ABC, and Disney accountable for spreading dangerous, politically motivated misinformation.”
He quoted Carr as saying: “This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney. We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”
“They have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest.”
“The FCC could make a strong argument that this is sort of an intentional effort to mislead the American people about a very core fundamental fact, a very important matter.”
According to the Vice President, however, Carr made his remarks in a tweet as a “joke.”
READ MORE: ‘Red Flag’: Stephen Miller Accused of ‘Reviving Fascist Rhetoric’ at Kirk Memorial
On Wednesday, asked if he can square his “fervent belief in free speech with what’s going on now with Jimmy Kimmel and the FCC pressure,” the Vice President responded: “Well, look, on the free speech conversation, I’m pretty sure that Jimmy Kimmel was back on the air last night, and to the extent that he’s not back on the air, it’s because he’s not funny and has terrible ratings.”
“This is not a federal government problem,” Vance said. “Well, people will say is, ‘well, you know, didn’t the FCC commissioner put a tweet out that said something bad?'”
“Well, compare that,” Vance insisted, “the FCC commissioner making a joke on social media — what is the government action that the Trump administration has engaged in to kick Jimmy Kimmel or anybody else off the air?”
“Zero,” Vance insisted, despite what has been described as a threat to ABC.
“What government pressure have we brought to bear to tell people that they’re not allowed to speak their mind? Zero.”
“We believe in free speech in the Trump administration. We are fighting every single day to protect it,” Vance insisted, less than 24 hours after President Trump appeared to threaten legal or other action against ABC for putting Kimmel back on the air Tuesday night.
Vance: People will say, “Didn’t FCC commissioner put a tweet out that said something bad?” Compare that, the FCC commissioner making a joke… What is the government action that the Trump admin has engaged in to kick Kimmel or anybody else off the air? Zero. pic.twitter.com/5LFPJlotKR
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Stark Raving Mad’: Trump Declares UN Speech ‘Very Well Received’ — Diplomats Disagree
Image via Reuters
News
Podcaster Factchecks Vance After VP Uses Crude Epithet to Attack Him
Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau, now a political commentator and podcaster, responded strongly to JD Vance with a searing set of factchecks after the Vice President used a vulgar remark to insult him.
Shortly after news broke that a gunman had shot three people at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Dallas, the Vice President quickly framed the story as an attack on law enforcement, despite the victims being detainees — a fact he neglected to mention. Two of the three have died. All were detainees, not ICE agents or law enforcement.
“The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families,” Vance wrote on social media.
READ MORE: ‘Maybe Some’: Jordan Concedes Trump’s Latest ABC Threat Was Government Pressure
Later, the FBI claimed a bullet casing found had the words “Anti-ICE” written on it.
Many were quick to rebuke the Vice President, among them Favreau, who wrote: “The Vice President is not a reliable source of information. This is now the fifth or sixth time he’s posted a political take contradicted by facts from his own law enforcement agencies.”
Vance then countered: “The gunman had anti-ICE messaging carved on the bullets he used. What, precisely, did I get wrong, dips–?”
That’s when Favreau unleashed his lengthy response, noting some of the instances when Vance rushed to judgment rather than wait for a more full set of facts.
“Not sure why it’s so difficult to give people the full story,” Favreau wrote, “detainees were murdered by a sniper, and “anti-ICE” was found on a bullet. This seems to happen quite a bit with you.
He quoting Vance saying: “It is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far-Left.”
READ MORE: ‘Red Flag’: Stephen Miller Accused of ‘Reviving Fascist Rhetoric’ at Kirk Memorial
“Not a statistical fact,” Favreau explained, “not even what the single online poll you cited says.”
He continued, writing: “You threatened George Soros’ Open Society Foundation based on a lie that they funded a Nation article you didn’t like. They did no such thing.”
“You got another community note after accusing the Wall Street Journal of fabricating the existence of Trump’s birthday note to Epstein…because Congress obtained the letter.”
“You accused me of not reading a court document that you cited as proof that Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a ‘convicted MS-13 gang member.’ He is not, the document didn’t say that, and your tweet ended up as evidence in a trial the government lost.”
“I could go on, but you get the point. Have a blessed day.”
READ MORE: ‘Weak and Losing’: Trump’s Threat Against ABC Over Kimmel Return Slammed
Image via Reuters
News
‘Maybe Some’: Jordan Concedes Trump’s Latest ABC Threat Was Government Pressure
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) acknowledged that President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night threat against ABC, over reinstating late-night host Jimmy Kimmel amounted to — at least in part — government pressure. Congressman Jordan serves as the chairman of the Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.
“I think we’re going to test ABC out on this,” Trump wrote as part of a social media post. “Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative.”
CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Jordan, “You tell me whether you think this sounds like coercion or not,” before reading Trump’s remarks.
READ MORE: ‘Weak and Losing’: Trump’s Threat Against ABC Over Kimmel Return Slammed
“Well, I mean,” Jordan began, “I don’t think you can you can say this is, uh, this is the pressure from the government, because ABC put him back on.”
Trump’s remarks came after ABC reinstated Kimmel.
“So how is that? How is that the government’s taking them off the air when in fact, the ABC themselves, Disney, made the decision?” he asked.
Sorkin pressed on, saying, “there’s pressure, but it may not be successful pressure, but it’s pressure from the government.”
“Um, yeah,” Jordan replied. “I guess you can, you can say, maybe some, but I don’t, I don’t think that’s what drove it. I think this was a business decision.”
When asked about his fellow Republicans, including U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, denouncing the FCC’s tactics against Disney/ABC, saying government shouldn’t be in the business of regulating speech, Jordan was more specific.
READ MORE: UN Suggests Trump’s Own Team Triggered Escalator and Teleprompter Problems: Report
“Fair enough,” he said. “Uh, and, look, I’m I think we should be defending your right to speak —most important right we have under the First Amendment.”
“I always say, if you can’t speak, you can’t practice your faith, you can’t share your faith, you can’t petition your government, you don’t have a free press.”
“So the right to speak is so important,” Jordan concluded.
In addition to Cruz, Senators Rand Paul(R-KY), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and other Republicans have expressed concern.
SORKIN: Let me read you what Trump wrote and you tell me if it sounds like coercion. ‘I think we’re gonna test ABC out. Last time I went after them they gave me $16m. This one sounds even more lucrative.’
JIM JORDAN: Well, I mean, I don’t think you can say this is pressure from… pic.twitter.com/gKbbXgQMb3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Red Flag’: Stephen Miller Accused of ‘Reviving Fascist Rhetoric’ at Kirk Memorial
Image via Reuters
News
‘Weak and Losing’: Trump’s Threat Against ABC Over Kimmel Return Slammed
When Disney/ABC suspended late-night host Jimmy Kimmel last week, Trump supporters quickly rallied to the President’s defense, insisting that Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr had not threatened the media company and that President Donald Trump was uninvolved in either the FCC’s actions or Disney’s decision. His critics — and even some prominent supporters — disagreed.
The President last night strongly suggested in a social media post that the critics were correct.
Back in July, Trump suggested that several late-night hosts should, or would, be fired — among them, Kimmel.
“The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after CBS canceled Stephen Colbert’s show. “These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!”
READ MORE: UN Suggests Trump’s Own Team Triggered Escalator and Teleprompter Problems: Report
The President’s supporters — some perhaps mindful of the First Amendment implications of a sitting president pressuring for a talk show’s cancellation and of the FCC chairman’s threats against Disney/ABC — have been insisting the suspension (or “cancellation”) was nothing more than a business decision driven by ratings and profits.
The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins wrote one week ago: “A lot of the people currently mocking government-censorship concerns about the Kimmel suspension seem genuinely to have missed that the FCC Chair straightforwardly threatened ABC over his monologue: ‘We can do this the easy way or the hard way.’”
Trump FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatens ABC and Disney over Jimmy Kimmel’s Charlie Kirk comments:
“We can do this the easy way or the hard way… There’s actions we can take on licensed broadcasters. It’s long past the time that… Comcast and Disney say ‘We’re not gonna run Kimmel… pic.twitter.com/Zk86HS74wW
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 17, 2025
On Tuesday night, President Trump lashed out, appearing to threaten ABC with some form of action after it decided to end Kimmel’s suspension.
READ MORE: ‘Red Flag’: Stephen Miller Accused of ‘Reviving Fascist Rhetoric’ at Kirk Memorial
“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,” Trump wrote on his social media website Tuesday night. “The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there. Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the Network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE. He is yet another arm of the DNC and, to the best of my knowledge, that would be a major Illegal Campaign Contribution. I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”
Kimmel’s first show back, Tuesday night, reportedly drew massive viewership on YouTube, according to CNN, after the two largest ABC affiliate owners, Sinclair and Nexstar, refused to air the show.
Sarah Longwell, founder and publisher of The Bulwark, on Wednesday responded to Trump’s latest threat, writing: “It’s important to remember that anyone who argued that ABC wasn’t acting at the behest of government pressure is both a liar and a fool.”
Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias also weighed in on the President’s comment: “A lot of right-wing people keep trying to explain that what’s going on with Trump and Kimmel isn’t the government trying to censor network television but Trump keeps clarifying that’s exactly what’s happening.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted the President’s threat on Wednesday:
“This is a test of democracy,” Leader Schumer told MSNBC. “That is what dictatorships do. That is what autocracies do. And Trump seems to have this penchant that anyone he doesn’t agree with, he wants to shut up. That’s a dagger to the heart of America.”
The New Republic’s Greg Sargent looked at Trump’s remarks from a different angle:
“Trump’s explosion of rage last night over ABC’s reinstatement of Jimmy Kimmel shouldn’t be greeted with fear and weepy hand-wringing. It should be seen as a sign that his authoritarian designs are running into very deep resistance and that he’s weak and losing on many fronts.”
READ MORE: ‘Advancing a Divisive Feminist Agenda’: Pentagon Axes 74-Year Old Committee
Image via Reuters
