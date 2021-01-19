Connect with us

Trump to Say ‘The Movement We Started Is Only Just Beginning’ in Often False But Final Remarks as President

President Donald Trump will deliver a final speech Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to tell America that “the movement we started is only just beginning.” He will release a video at 4 PM ET.

CNN’s Jim Acosta says in Trump’s remarks “he takes no responsibility for inciting that mob” that attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempted coup on January 6.

“He does not accept that he lost the election to Joe Biden,” the CNN anchor adds, “which would undercut the lie that he told for weeks and weeks.”

It does not appear Trump will mention Joe Biden’s name, he continued, saying Trump appears to be “carrying on the sore-loserism” he has had since Election Day.  “This appears to be the bare minimum one would expect from an outgoing president.”

Trump, according to multiple reports, is also expected to say, “This week, we inaugurate a new Administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”

He reportedly will also say:

“The greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves – a loss of confidence in our national greatness.”

“America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree.”

“We restored American Strength at home—and American leadership abroad.”

“We built the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

“We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before.”

Many of these excerpts are flat-out lies:

UPDATE –
Here’s the video:

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

Melania Trump Records Farewell Video Urging Americans to Not ‘Lose Sight of Your Integrity’ – Gets Totally Mocked

Published

1 day ago

on

January 18, 2021

By

Melania Trump is going out the way she came in: apart from her husband.

Americans may remember the First Lady did not move to the White House until the summer of 2017. Now she is leaving Americans with a farewell video, in another break from President Donald Trump. White House aides have been urging the President to record a similar video, as a way to tout his “accomplishments,” but he steadfastly refuses.

Mrs. Trump recorded a nearly seven-minute video in which she brags about her “Be Best” anti-bullying program, calling it a “great success.”

But perhaps in the most hypocritical portion of the video the First lady urges, “Do not lose sight of your integrity and values. Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person, and build good habits into our daily lives.”

She asks Americans to “always choose love over hatred, peace over violence.”

Earlier in the day the First Lady’s tweet honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. caused “birther” to trend on social media.

And just minutes after the video posted “BeGone” trended on Twitter, thanks to tweets like this:

The First Lady’s hypocrisy was quickly mocked.

Here’s how some are responding to her video:

Continue Reading

‘Blood on Her Hands’: Hope Hicks Blasted as Biggest Trump ‘Enabler’ Amid Reports She May Resign ‘Within 48 Hours’

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 8, 2021

By

Dozens of Trump administration aides and officials, including two Cabinet Secretaries, have resigned in response to the President inciting an insurrection that left five people at the U.S Capitol dead. Now one of Trump’s most-devoted aides, Hope Hicks, is reportedly considering resigning within days.

“One of President Trump’s closest confidants and top aides, Hope Hicks, is discussing resigning before he leaves office, according to two people. She has told people if she does, she would likely leave within the next 48 hours. It’s not clear she has made a decision,” CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins reports.

Hicks, who left the Trump administration in March of 2018, immediately after admitting to then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller she had lied in service to President Donald Trump, returned to the White House almost exactly two years later. But Hicks has a long relationship with Trump, having worked for him and his daughter Ivanka since 2014.

If Hicks does resign “within the next 48 hours” that means she would be leaving a mere 10 days or so before Trump is no longer President. The recent resignations are not being met with praise from the vast majority of Americans, who mostly ask what took them so long. Some see quitting now as mere “reputation washing.”

Indeed, New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi says “Hicks has barely been around the president since Election Day. If she resigns, as CNN reports she might, the effect will be mostly symbolic for Trump. He’s already isolated.”

Axios’ Jonathan Swan insists Hicks is not resigning in protest, which Nuzzi confirms.

But Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs says Hicks may leave early.

MSNBC says she is leaving next week.

Regardless, many are taking the opportunity to blast Hicks for her role in enabling and perpetuating Trump’s worst impulses.

 

Continue Reading

‘I Didn’t Want You at the Last One’: Trump Mocked After Announcing He Won’t Attend Inauguration

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 8, 2021

By

Thursday night in a surprising video President Donald Trump came as close to conceding the election as he ever has, announcing he would focus on an orderly transition of power. Part of the process in American democracy is for the outgoing president to show support for the incoming administration – and for democracy – by gracefully attending the presidential inauguration.

Perhaps the greatest recent history example is Hillary Clinton. She attended Donald Trump’s inauguration, although was under no requirement or expectation to do so – she had lost the election to Trump, was not ever elected president, and had not been part of the Obama administration for four years.

Honor is lost on Trump, who tweeted Friday morning he would not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration.

And while few expected him to do so, especially after inciting a deadly violent insurrection just two days ago, Trump, rightfully, is being blasted and mocked.

U.S. Congressman:

Washington Post reporter:

Top voting rights expert:

Historian:

:

CNN commentator:

CNN White House Correspondent:

More:

Continue Reading

