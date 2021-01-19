Trump to Say ‘The Movement We Started Is Only Just Beginning’ in Often False But Final Remarks as President

President Donald Trump will deliver a final speech Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to tell America that “the movement we started is only just beginning.” He will release a video at 4 PM ET.

CNN’s Jim Acosta says in Trump’s remarks “he takes no responsibility for inciting that mob” that attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempted coup on January 6.

“He does not accept that he lost the election to Joe Biden,” the CNN anchor adds, “which would undercut the lie that he told for weeks and weeks.”

It does not appear Trump will mention Joe Biden’s name, he continued, saying Trump appears to be “carrying on the sore-loserism” he has had since Election Day. “This appears to be the bare minimum one would expect from an outgoing president.”

Trump, according to multiple reports, is also expected to say, “This week, we inaugurate a new Administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”

He reportedly will also say:

“The greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves – a loss of confidence in our national greatness.”

“America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree.”

“We restored American Strength at home—and American leadership abroad.”

“We built the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

“We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before.”

Many of these excerpts are flat-out lies:

UPDATE –

Here’s the video:

This is a breaking news and developing story.