Melania Trump Records Farewell Video Urging Americans to Not ‘Lose Sight of Your Integrity’ – Gets Totally Mocked
Melania Trump is going out the way she came in: apart from her husband.
Americans may remember the First Lady did not move to the White House until the summer of 2017. Now she is leaving Americans with a farewell video, in another break from President Donald Trump. White House aides have been urging the President to record a similar video, as a way to tout his “accomplishments,” but he steadfastly refuses.
Mrs. Trump recorded a nearly seven-minute video in which she brags about her “Be Best” anti-bullying program, calling it a “great success.”
But perhaps in the most hypocritical portion of the video the First lady urges, “Do not lose sight of your integrity and values. Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person, and build good habits into our daily lives.”
She asks Americans to “always choose love over hatred, peace over violence.”
A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021
Earlier in the day the First Lady’s tweet honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. caused “birther” to trend on social media.
Today, as Melania Trump honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., remember that Melania Trump is a birther who spread the racist birther lie.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 18, 2021
And just minutes after the video posted “BeGone” trended on Twitter, thanks to tweets like this:
I’ve never heard such a load of bullshit. BeBest? Just #BeGone. And take that bully husband with you.
— Blanche McIntyre 💙💙💙💙💙 (@MrsBlancheMc) January 18, 2021
The First Lady’s hypocrisy was quickly mocked.
Here’s how some are responding to her video:
First Lady Melania Trump asks Americans in a farewell video to “lead by example” to carry on her Be Best initiative
She didn’t release a statement on the Capitol attack until several days later, & it in part slammed “salacious gossip” & “unwarranted personal attacks” against her https://t.co/UXiQzSKn86
— Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) January 18, 2021
Melania in the summer of 2018: “I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.” https://t.co/7lvPChl7YO https://t.co/Itaq3fAT0D
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 18, 2021
You can farethefuckoff, @FLOTUS. https://t.co/v192N4DpEy
— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) January 18, 2021
good riddance to the worst first lady of all time. https://t.co/dPEF6JVitg
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) January 18, 2021
I REALLY DON’T CARE DO YOU @Scavino45 @JasonMillerinDC https://t.co/kqNUj1Nz3r
— Dr. Ellen Ripley😷🌼 (@TrumpIsTheEnemy) January 18, 2021
She has time to record a video but not to have tea with Dr. Biden? https://t.co/M4aze4w7sb
— Jon “WEAR A MASK” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) January 18, 2021
This is basically a subtweet of her husband that lists many of the reasons he’s an awful human being.#BeBest https://t.co/3GpL4AyvmF
— Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) January 18, 2021
These are your people Melania! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/X1eL6vlDSE
— JJ (@JJRobsh) January 18, 2021
‘Blood on Her Hands’: Hope Hicks Blasted as Biggest Trump ‘Enabler’ Amid Reports She May Resign ‘Within 48 Hours’
Dozens of Trump administration aides and officials, including two Cabinet Secretaries, have resigned in response to the President inciting an insurrection that left five people at the U.S Capitol dead. Now one of Trump’s most-devoted aides, Hope Hicks, is reportedly considering resigning within days.
“One of President Trump’s closest confidants and top aides, Hope Hicks, is discussing resigning before he leaves office, according to two people. She has told people if she does, she would likely leave within the next 48 hours. It’s not clear she has made a decision,” CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins reports.
A Hicks exit would be more of a blow to Trump than the type of Chao and DeVos departures we’ve seen so far.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 8, 2021
Hicks, who left the Trump administration in March of 2018, immediately after admitting to then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller she had lied in service to President Donald Trump, returned to the White House almost exactly two years later. But Hicks has a long relationship with Trump, having worked for him and his daughter Ivanka since 2014.
If Hicks does resign “within the next 48 hours” that means she would be leaving a mere 10 days or so before Trump is no longer President. The recent resignations are not being met with praise from the vast majority of Americans, who mostly ask what took them so long. Some see quitting now as mere “reputation washing.”
Indeed, New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi says “Hicks has barely been around the president since Election Day. If she resigns, as CNN reports she might, the effect will be mostly symbolic for Trump. He’s already isolated.”
Axios’ Jonathan Swan insists Hicks is not resigning in protest, which Nuzzi confirms.
A source familiar tells me that Hicks started packing up her office, which may have led to some confusion among her colleagues who noticed her doing so. But Hicks is packing up because the Biden admin is 12 days away, not because she’s about to quit.
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 8, 2021
But Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs says Hicks may leave early.
Aides say Hope Hicks’ departure, if she chooses to resign early, would be devastating, partly because it would give other staffers permission to leave, hollowing out the West Wing. https://t.co/D9oJP9TDAO
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 8, 2021
MSNBC says she is leaving next week.
Breaking on @MSNBC: Hope Hicks is planning to leave the Trump admin next week — ahead of the inauguration.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2021
Regardless, many are taking the opportunity to blast Hicks for her role in enabling and perpetuating Trump’s worst impulses.
All of these resignations are nothing more than symbolism, they are not profiles in courage. These people were all enablers for the last four years and they should not be able to redeem their reputations by walking away with 12 days left.
— Joyce F (@jycefisher) January 8, 2021
Hope Hicks saw the white nationalist terror attacks in El Paso and Dayton, the president facing impeachment over pressuring an ally to fabricate lies about his political opponent, and family separation and thought… I want to go BACK to the White House.
So just ride it out. https://t.co/nyTqOmVAD7
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 8, 2021
This is such BS. No one has been a bigger enabler than Hope Hicks. No one gained more from making excuses for serving a pathological, lying demagogue. Blood on her hands, too. It doesn’t wash off this easily. https://t.co/7nOdn8C6Ww
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 8, 2021
hope hicks resigning at this point is like eva braun walking out of the bunker and saying “ultimately, he went a little too far at the end.”
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 8, 2021
Hope Hicks went back for a second scoop of enabling authoritarianism. She doesn’t get to slip quietly out the back door now. https://t.co/N4NZ8PuTn8
— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) January 8, 2021
‘I Didn’t Want You at the Last One’: Trump Mocked After Announcing He Won’t Attend Inauguration
Thursday night in a surprising video President Donald Trump came as close to conceding the election as he ever has, announcing he would focus on an orderly transition of power. Part of the process in American democracy is for the outgoing president to show support for the incoming administration – and for democracy – by gracefully attending the presidential inauguration.
Perhaps the greatest recent history example is Hillary Clinton. She attended Donald Trump’s inauguration, although was under no requirement or expectation to do so – she had lost the election to Trump, was not ever elected president, and had not been part of the Obama administration for four years.
Honor is lost on Trump, who tweeted Friday morning he would not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration.
And while few expected him to do so, especially after inciting a deadly violent insurrection just two days ago, Trump, rightfully, is being blasted and mocked.
U.S. Congressman:
We expect you’ll be an ex–President well before then anyway. https://t.co/x7sMSsdY0u
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 8, 2021
Washington Post reporter:
Trump, as expected, declines to honor the country’s tradition of a graceful transfer of power https://t.co/8RrIjybryy
— Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) January 8, 2021
Top voting rights expert:
Trump should watch the inauguration from his jail cell
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 8, 2021
Historian:
I believe the last president to skip his incumbent’s inauguration was Andrew Johnson — incompetent, impeached, sympathetic to Confederate traitors — so this is pretty fitting. https://t.co/iiZTFf7hKP
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 8, 2021
:
CNN commentator:
Donald Trump says he will not attend Biden’s inauguration on January 20th.
First, Trump doesn’t even have the class to congratulate Biden or to mention his name.
Second, Trump belongs in prison and should be removed from office before January 20th. https://t.co/FaMKBWnk0W
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 8, 2021
CNN White House Correspondent:
Teleprompter Trump yesterday: “This moment calls for healing and reconciliation”
Real Trump today: https://t.co/VrW2us0Yos
— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) January 8, 2021
More:
You weren’t invited… https://t.co/TEsPAnb7uX
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 8, 2021
Afraid of getting arrested the second you’re a private citizen again? https://t.co/sm45VbPRF1
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) January 8, 2021
Honestly, I didn’t want you at the last one.
— Jade (@jadeswizzle) January 8, 2021
Don’t think Secret Service would let you in https://t.co/Z6oiVKDXsJ
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) January 8, 2021
Probably worth noting Trump hasn’t yet recognized that a U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed in the rampage he called for. https://t.co/11kR1ciYfH
— Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) January 8, 2021
The smallest man to ever hold the presidency in American history, true to form, until the very end. https://t.co/QdR8YDhwSk
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 8, 2021
Influencers on Instagram.
“Many of you guys have been asking….” https://t.co/Njq3oSYHN9
— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 8, 2021
Betsy DeVos Quits Over Trump’s ‘Rhetoric’ 13 Days Before President’s Term Ends (Updated)
Betsy DeVos, the highly controversial anti-public schools Education Secretary, has resigned with barely 13 days left before President Donald Trump’s term ends. DeVos cited Trump’s “rhetoric” as the “inflection point” that led to her decision to quit, according to a late-breaking story in the Wall Street Journal.
“There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” DeVos reportedly said in her letter of resignation, according to WSJ’s Rebecca Ballhaus.
“We should be highlighting and celebrating your Administration’s many accomplishments on behalf of the American people,” DeVos wrote in her letter.
“Instead we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protesters overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people’s business. That behavior was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”
“Impressionable children are watching all this, and they are learning from us,” she concluded.
DeVos is the second Trump Cabinet Secretary to resign over Trump’s inciting a Capitol Hill coup attempt. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigned earlier Thursday.
DeVos leaves a wake of destruction of America’s public schools system, a massive increase in federal spending on private schools, including religious schools, and America’s minority students far worse off because of her intentional, targeted attacks.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
