Melania Trump Records Farewell Video Urging Americans to Not ‘Lose Sight of Your Integrity’ – Gets Totally Mocked

Melania Trump is going out the way she came in: apart from her husband.

Americans may remember the First Lady did not move to the White House until the summer of 2017. Now she is leaving Americans with a farewell video, in another break from President Donald Trump. White House aides have been urging the President to record a similar video, as a way to tout his “accomplishments,” but he steadfastly refuses.

Mrs. Trump recorded a nearly seven-minute video in which she brags about her “Be Best” anti-bullying program, calling it a “great success.”

But perhaps in the most hypocritical portion of the video the First lady urges, “Do not lose sight of your integrity and values. Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person, and build good habits into our daily lives.”

She asks Americans to “always choose love over hatred, peace over violence.”

A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021

Earlier in the day the First Lady’s tweet honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. caused “birther” to trend on social media.

Today, as Melania Trump honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., remember that Melania Trump is a birther who spread the racist birther lie. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 18, 2021

And just minutes after the video posted “BeGone” trended on Twitter, thanks to tweets like this:

I’ve never heard such a load of bullshit. BeBest? Just #BeGone. And take that bully husband with you. — Blanche McIntyre 💙💙💙💙💙 (@MrsBlancheMc) January 18, 2021

The First Lady’s hypocrisy was quickly mocked.

Here’s how some are responding to her video:

First Lady Melania Trump asks Americans in a farewell video to “lead by example” to carry on her Be Best initiative She didn’t release a statement on the Capitol attack until several days later, & it in part slammed “salacious gossip” & “unwarranted personal attacks” against her https://t.co/UXiQzSKn86 — Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) January 18, 2021

Melania in the summer of 2018: “I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.” https://t.co/7lvPChl7YO https://t.co/Itaq3fAT0D — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 18, 2021

good riddance to the worst first lady of all time. https://t.co/dPEF6JVitg — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) January 18, 2021

She has time to record a video but not to have tea with Dr. Biden? https://t.co/M4aze4w7sb — Jon “WEAR A MASK” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) January 18, 2021

This is basically a subtweet of her husband that lists many of the reasons he’s an awful human being.#BeBest https://t.co/3GpL4AyvmF — Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) January 18, 2021