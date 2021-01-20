BYE
Trump Destroyed for ‘Puffery and Lies’ in Departing Speech as He Tells America ‘Have a Good Life. We’ll See You Soon’
President Donald Trump was destroyed for his final remarks to the American people Wednesday morning, just before he boarded Air Force One for the very last time.
“Have a good life. We’ll see you soon,” Trump told America, after speaking for several minutes in off-the-cuff remarks CNN’s Jake Tapper described as “puffery and lies.” As Air Force One taxied for takeoff Tapper called it a “planeload of grievances and grudges.”
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer called Trump’s speech “repulsive,” and the event a “totally inappropriate campaign rally.”
Here’s how some are responding to Trump’s departing speech:
Like watching my first beheading video, I was amazed at every turn https://t.co/ODuUSUqqiq
— James Miller (@Millermena) January 20, 2021
“Have a good life. We’ll see you soon.”
The final words of a failed, twice-impeached president.
— Sean Eldridge (@SeanEldridge) January 20, 2021
And he goes into the pages of history, played off stage by the sound of YMCA by The Village People a song about…(checks notes)…uhhhh we’ll be back after this pic.twitter.com/fO40j0jN2j
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 20, 2021
Donald Trump has fled the scene of the crime
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 20, 2021
Just total gibberish pic.twitter.com/jg6Fsjujuu
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 20, 2021
What a contrast. Maskless Donald Trump and Melania Trump wave goodbye to fans at pep rally at Joint Base Andrews while President-elect Biden and Dr. Jill Biden leave Blair House with masks to go to church. pic.twitter.com/MT5rOLzis8
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 20, 2021
“We will back in some form … have a good life,” says Trump, befor he’s serenaded off the stage one last time as president by the thumping beat of “YMCA” pic.twitter.com/daAN2J23wO
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021
He just couldn’t leave office without calling it the “China virus” one last time. FFS.
— Dr. Saskia Popescu (@SaskiaPopescu) January 20, 2021
What a juxtaposition…
As Air Force One departs Joint Base Andrews with President and Mrs. Trump aboard, the Bidens are in church with masks on, and in the company of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/SypmbbH5iM
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 20, 2021
Trump’s message — don’t screwup the great things i’ve built. Completely divorced from reality.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 20, 2021
Goodbye, birther trash. And your birther trash husband.
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) January 20, 2021
Trump to Say ‘The Movement We Started Is Only Just Beginning’ in Often False But Final Remarks as President
President Donald Trump will deliver a final speech Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to tell America that “the movement we started is only just beginning.” He will release a video at 4 PM ET.
CNN’s Jim Acosta says in Trump’s remarks “he takes no responsibility for inciting that mob” that attacked the U.S. Capitol in an attempted coup on January 6.
“He does not accept that he lost the election to Joe Biden,” the CNN anchor adds, “which would undercut the lie that he told for weeks and weeks.”
It does not appear Trump will mention Joe Biden’s name, he continued, saying Trump appears to be “carrying on the sore-loserism” he has had since Election Day. “This appears to be the bare minimum one would expect from an outgoing president.”
Trump, according to multiple reports, is also expected to say, “This week, we inaugurate a new Administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”
WH has sent out excerpts from Trump’s video address which will be released at 4p. In the excerpts Trump says: “This week, we inaugurate a new Administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous.”
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 19, 2021
He reportedly will also say:
“The greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves – a loss of confidence in our national greatness.”
“America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree.”
“We restored American Strength at home—and American leadership abroad.”
“We built the greatest economy in the history of the world.”
“We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before.”
Many of these excerpts are flat-out lies:
Excerpts from @POTUS farewell speech, as just released by the @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/57kJiji3RR
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 19, 2021
UPDATE –
Here’s the video:
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Melania Trump Records Farewell Video Urging Americans to Not ‘Lose Sight of Your Integrity’ – Gets Totally Mocked
Melania Trump is going out the way she came in: apart from her husband.
Americans may remember the First Lady did not move to the White House until the summer of 2017. Now she is leaving Americans with a farewell video, in another break from President Donald Trump. White House aides have been urging the President to record a similar video, as a way to tout his “accomplishments,” but he steadfastly refuses.
Mrs. Trump recorded a nearly seven-minute video in which she brags about her “Be Best” anti-bullying program, calling it a “great success.”
But perhaps in the most hypocritical portion of the video the First lady urges, “Do not lose sight of your integrity and values. Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person, and build good habits into our daily lives.”
She asks Americans to “always choose love over hatred, peace over violence.”
A Farewell Message from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/WfG1zg2mt4
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 18, 2021
Earlier in the day the First Lady’s tweet honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. caused “birther” to trend on social media.
Today, as Melania Trump honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., remember that Melania Trump is a birther who spread the racist birther lie.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 18, 2021
And just minutes after the video posted “BeGone” trended on Twitter, thanks to tweets like this:
I’ve never heard such a load of bullshit. BeBest? Just #BeGone. And take that bully husband with you.
— Blanche McIntyre ????? (@MrsBlancheMc) January 18, 2021
The First Lady’s hypocrisy was quickly mocked.
Here’s how some are responding to her video:
First Lady Melania Trump asks Americans in a farewell video to “lead by example” to carry on her Be Best initiative
She didn’t release a statement on the Capitol attack until several days later, & it in part slammed “salacious gossip” & “unwarranted personal attacks” against her https://t.co/UXiQzSKn86
— Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) January 18, 2021
Melania in the summer of 2018: “I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a fucking break.” https://t.co/7lvPChl7YO https://t.co/Itaq3fAT0D
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 18, 2021
You can farethefuckoff, @FLOTUS. https://t.co/v192N4DpEy
— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) January 18, 2021
good riddance to the worst first lady of all time. https://t.co/dPEF6JVitg
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) January 18, 2021
I REALLY DON’T CARE DO YOU @Scavino45 @JasonMillerinDC https://t.co/kqNUj1Nz3r
— Dr. Ellen Ripley?? (@TrumpIsTheEnemy) January 18, 2021
She has time to record a video but not to have tea with Dr. Biden? https://t.co/M4aze4w7sb
— Jon “WEAR A MASK” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) January 18, 2021
This is basically a subtweet of her husband that lists many of the reasons he’s an awful human being.#BeBest https://t.co/3GpL4AyvmF
— Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) January 18, 2021
These are your people Melania! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/X1eL6vlDSE
— JJ (@JJRobsh) January 18, 2021
‘Blood on Her Hands’: Hope Hicks Blasted as Biggest Trump ‘Enabler’ Amid Reports She May Resign ‘Within 48 Hours’
Dozens of Trump administration aides and officials, including two Cabinet Secretaries, have resigned in response to the President inciting an insurrection that left five people at the U.S Capitol dead. Now one of Trump’s most-devoted aides, Hope Hicks, is reportedly considering resigning within days.
“One of President Trump’s closest confidants and top aides, Hope Hicks, is discussing resigning before he leaves office, according to two people. She has told people if she does, she would likely leave within the next 48 hours. It’s not clear she has made a decision,” CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins reports.
A Hicks exit would be more of a blow to Trump than the type of Chao and DeVos departures we’ve seen so far.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 8, 2021
Hicks, who left the Trump administration in March of 2018, immediately after admitting to then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller she had lied in service to President Donald Trump, returned to the White House almost exactly two years later. But Hicks has a long relationship with Trump, having worked for him and his daughter Ivanka since 2014.
If Hicks does resign “within the next 48 hours” that means she would be leaving a mere 10 days or so before Trump is no longer President. The recent resignations are not being met with praise from the vast majority of Americans, who mostly ask what took them so long. Some see quitting now as mere “reputation washing.”
Indeed, New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi says “Hicks has barely been around the president since Election Day. If she resigns, as CNN reports she might, the effect will be mostly symbolic for Trump. He’s already isolated.”
Axios’ Jonathan Swan insists Hicks is not resigning in protest, which Nuzzi confirms.
A source familiar tells me that Hicks started packing up her office, which may have led to some confusion among her colleagues who noticed her doing so. But Hicks is packing up because the Biden admin is 12 days away, not because she’s about to quit.
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 8, 2021
But Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs says Hicks may leave early.
Aides say Hope Hicks’ departure, if she chooses to resign early, would be devastating, partly because it would give other staffers permission to leave, hollowing out the West Wing. https://t.co/D9oJP9TDAO
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 8, 2021
MSNBC says she is leaving next week.
Breaking on @MSNBC: Hope Hicks is planning to leave the Trump admin next week — ahead of the inauguration.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2021
Regardless, many are taking the opportunity to blast Hicks for her role in enabling and perpetuating Trump’s worst impulses.
All of these resignations are nothing more than symbolism, they are not profiles in courage. These people were all enablers for the last four years and they should not be able to redeem their reputations by walking away with 12 days left.
— Joyce F (@jycefisher) January 8, 2021
Hope Hicks saw the white nationalist terror attacks in El Paso and Dayton, the president facing impeachment over pressuring an ally to fabricate lies about his political opponent, and family separation and thought… I want to go BACK to the White House.
So just ride it out. https://t.co/nyTqOmVAD7
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 8, 2021
This is such BS. No one has been a bigger enabler than Hope Hicks. No one gained more from making excuses for serving a pathological, lying demagogue. Blood on her hands, too. It doesn’t wash off this easily. https://t.co/7nOdn8C6Ww
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 8, 2021
hope hicks resigning at this point is like eva braun walking out of the bunker and saying “ultimately, he went a little too far at the end.”
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 8, 2021
Hope Hicks went back for a second scoop of enabling authoritarianism. She doesn’t get to slip quietly out the back door now. https://t.co/N4NZ8PuTn8
— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) January 8, 2021
