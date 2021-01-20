Trump Destroyed for ‘Puffery and Lies’ in Departing Speech as He Tells America ‘Have a Good Life. We’ll See You Soon’

Dozens of Trump administration aides and officials, including two Cabinet Secretaries, have resigned in response to the President inciting an insurrection that left five people at the U.S Capitol dead. Now one of Trump’s most-devoted aides, Hope Hicks, is reportedly considering resigning within days.

“One of President Trump’s closest confidants and top aides, Hope Hicks, is discussing resigning before he leaves office, according to two people. She has told people if she does, she would likely leave within the next 48 hours. It’s not clear she has made a decision,” CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins reports.

A Hicks exit would be more of a blow to Trump than the type of Chao and DeVos departures we’ve seen so far. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 8, 2021

Hicks, who left the Trump administration in March of 2018, immediately after admitting to then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller she had lied in service to President Donald Trump, returned to the White House almost exactly two years later. But Hicks has a long relationship with Trump, having worked for him and his daughter Ivanka since 2014.

If Hicks does resign “within the next 48 hours” that means she would be leaving a mere 10 days or so before Trump is no longer President. The recent resignations are not being met with praise from the vast majority of Americans, who mostly ask what took them so long. Some see quitting now as mere “reputation washing.”

Indeed, New York magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi says “Hicks has barely been around the president since Election Day. If she resigns, as CNN reports she might, the effect will be mostly symbolic for Trump. He’s already isolated.”

Axios’ Jonathan Swan insists Hicks is not resigning in protest, which Nuzzi confirms.

A source familiar tells me that Hicks started packing up her office, which may have led to some confusion among her colleagues who noticed her doing so. But Hicks is packing up because the Biden admin is 12 days away, not because she’s about to quit. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 8, 2021

But Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs says Hicks may leave early.

Aides say Hope Hicks’ departure, if she chooses to resign early, would be devastating, partly because it would give other staffers permission to leave, hollowing out the West Wing. https://t.co/D9oJP9TDAO — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 8, 2021

MSNBC says she is leaving next week.

Breaking on @MSNBC: Hope Hicks is planning to leave the Trump admin next week — ahead of the inauguration. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 8, 2021

Regardless, many are taking the opportunity to blast Hicks for her role in enabling and perpetuating Trump’s worst impulses.

All of these resignations are nothing more than symbolism, they are not profiles in courage. These people were all enablers for the last four years and they should not be able to redeem their reputations by walking away with 12 days left. — Joyce F (@jycefisher) January 8, 2021

Hope Hicks saw the white nationalist terror attacks in El Paso and Dayton, the president facing impeachment over pressuring an ally to fabricate lies about his political opponent, and family separation and thought… I want to go BACK to the White House. So just ride it out. https://t.co/nyTqOmVAD7 — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 8, 2021

This is such BS. No one has been a bigger enabler than Hope Hicks. No one gained more from making excuses for serving a pathological, lying demagogue. Blood on her hands, too. It doesn’t wash off this easily. https://t.co/7nOdn8C6Ww — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 8, 2021

hope hicks resigning at this point is like eva braun walking out of the bunker and saying “ultimately, he went a little too far at the end.” — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 8, 2021