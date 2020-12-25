Trump Supporters Melt Down After Poll Shows Half the Country Thinks He’s a Failed President

A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll has found that 50 percent of Americans consider President Donald Trump to be a failure — but his supporters are not buying it.

In fact, the poll not only shows that half the country thinks Trump had a failed presidency, but even bigger majorities are opposed to two high-profile actions he’s reportedly considering taking in the waning days of his presidency.

“Americans overwhelmingly say issuing a preemptive pardon for himself would be an abuse of presidential power, and an even bigger majority, including most Republicans, say he should attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration to demonstrate the peaceful transfer of power,” writes USA Today.

Despite this, Trump supporters are still in deep denial about the unpopularity of the man who lost the 2020 presidential election by more than 7 million votes.

Check out some reactions to the poll below.

