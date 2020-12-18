OPINION
Supreme Court Tries to Wait Out Trump’s Presidency – ‘Ducks’ Attempt to Exclude Undocumented From Census: Report
The U.S. Supreme Court just handed down a 6-3 ruling on President Donald Trump’s unconstitutional attempt to exclude undocumented persons from being included in the Census. The Court sent the case back down to a lower court that originally disagreed with the administration’s claim it had the right to not include those without citizenship or other official status from being counted when Congress redraws districts.
“This ruling will likely render the case moot, as the Trump administration likely misses the deadline for submitting alternative apportionment numbers,” election law expert Rick Hasen writes.
But NBC News is calling it “a win for Trump.”
Regardless, the ruling does not let the conservative justices off the hook. The U.S. Constitution clearly states all “persons” residing with the nation’s borders are to be counted.
Here’s the word salad they came up with as the majority opinion – ignoring the very unambiguous language the founders included in the Constitution.
“At present, this case is riddled with contingencies and speculation that impede judicial review. The President, to be sure, has made clear his desire to exclude aliens without lawful status from the apportionment base. But the President qualified his directive by providing that the Secretary should gather information ‘to the extent practicable’ and that aliens should be excluded ‘to the extent feasible,'” they wrote.
“Any prediction how the Executive Branch might eventually implement this general statement of policy is ‘no more than conjecture’ at this time.”
As if President Trump has not acted exactly as he’s threatened to most of the time.
With just 33 days until Joe Biden is sworn in as the nation’s 46th president, conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court are still pretending that predicting what Trump will do is just “conjecture,” when he repeatedly threatens to do something.
The three liberals on the Court clearly are doing their jobs, concluding that “the Government acknowledges it is working to achieve an allegedly illegal goal, this Court should not decline to resolve the case simply because the Government speculates that it might not fully succeed.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
Expert Says If Trump Pardons Julian Assange It Would Be a ‘Quid Pro Quo’ and a ‘Crime’
“Russia, If You’re Listening”
President Donald Trump will pardon Julian Assange, claims Mark Burns, the man TIME described as Trump’s “top pastor.” And while the rumor has not been confirmed by any news source, national security and civil liberties expert Dr. Marcy Wheeler says if Trump does pardon the Wikileaks founder it would be a “quid pro quo” and a “crime.”
BREAKING: President Trump will pardon Julian Assange.
— Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) December 14, 2020
Dr. Wheeler is an independent journalist who has reported extensively on the Trump-Russia connection. The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan says she “writes a well-regarded national security blog,” and reports Wheeler was “a witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of President Donald Trump’s possible connections to Russia.”
Wheeler responded to Burn’s claim, saying: “If true, this will represent a crime unto itself, a payment of a quid pro quo entered into before Trump was elected,” and added an unequivocal charge, calling a pardon “the completion of a conspiracy with Russia.”
It doesn’t matter. Trump has already committed an overt act in this quid pro quo, so there is literally no way to separate an Assange pardon from it. He can pardon Snowden to own the libs. But an Assange pardon will be the completion of a conspiracy with Russia.
— Dr. emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 14, 2020
She also blasted both Trump and Trump’s supporters, who are literally praying for Assange to be pardoned.
“So congratulations to Julian Assange, by buying your freedom by making Trump president, which has nothing to do with journalism.”
And she went one step further, to prove her point:
For the Assange apologists bitching about this, if you don’t believe me about this, then you must assume that Randy Credico lied under oath.
— Dr. emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 14, 2020
Assange’s Wikileaks published thousands of hacked emails from the DNC, emails allegedly provided by Russia, before the 2016 election. He denies they were provided by Russia, but experts, including Special Counsel Robert Mueller, disagree. The publication of the emails clearly was designed to harm Hillary Clinton and to help Donald Trump become president.
In 2019 The Washington Post, reporting on the Mueller investigation, made clear Russia was behind the Wikileaks emails:
“The Trump Campaign showed interest in WikiLeaks’ releases of hacked materials throughout the summer and fall of 2016,” Mueller’s investigators wrote. The anti-secrecy website [Wikileaks] became the major outlet for Russia’s pilfered material, and Trump campaign staffers were engaged in discussions about pending leaks and how to capitalize on them, Mueller found.
Then, of course, there is Trump’s infamous “Russia, if you’re listening” call to action:
Stunning at the time, given all we know now Trump’s words are a steaming indictment, only proving definitively Dr. Wheeler’s charge an Assange pardon by Trump would “represent a crime unto itself, a payment of a quid pro quo entered into before Trump was elected.”
OPINION
Trump Spirals Further Into Fury – This Time Targeting the Supreme Court in a Pressure Campaign
President Donald Trump Friday afternoon followed up his morning tweetstorm with an attack targeting the U.S. Supreme Court. Trump is now trying to pressure the nine justices to take up the “far-fetched” and “baseless” Texas case, supported by 17 other attorneys general, that would literally void the votes of millions of Americans in four states Trump lost.
Legal experts on both sides of the aisle have called the case ridiculous and say it has no chance, but that isn’t stopping Trump (who also had a “disgraced white supremacist” attorney file a motion to allow him to join the case.)
“If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!” Trump tweeted, in an exceptionally false attempt to force the Court to take the case.
He then tweeted this lie, claiming Democrats will pack the court with 25 new justices – something no one has ever even remotely suggested. Trump can’t keep his lies straight, though. Just hours earlier he claimed the number – again, ripped from his imagination – was 26, not 25.
If the two Senators from Georgia should lose, which would be a horrible thing for our Country, I am the only thing that stands between “Packing the Court” (last number heard, 25), and preserving it. I will not, under any circumstances, Pack the Court!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
For the record, President-elect Joe Biden has said he is not interested in expanding the court, even a little, despite the clear necessity of doing so.
Trump is engaging in a dangerous attempt to very publicly make a “deal” with the court – his corruption generally is done out in the open (“Russia, if you’re listening”). His amateurish attempts to subvert democracy are fortunately going no where – except on to the very long list of potential crimes a future Attorney General likely will soon compile – if the FBI isn’t already.
OPINION
Trump Is on a Killing Spree Unparalleled by Any President in 131 Years: Signorile
This article first appeared in Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter. To see the article in its original location or to subscribe, click here.
A rush of federal executions during the transition — of mostly Black men — unparalleled by any president in 131 years
While much of the country was swept up in the horrors of the escalating coronavirus pandemic, or focused on the unprecedented assault on the election by Donald Trump and his GOP enablers, the U.S. government has been carrying out more executions than at any time since the federal death penalty was reinstated by the Supreme Court in 1988.
Last night 40-year old Brandon Bernard was executed after the Supreme Court refused to halt his death by lethal injection. He’d been convicted of being an accomplice to a crime in Texas at age 18. The three liberal justices dissented, with Justice Sonja Sotomayor writing in her opinion:
Today, the Court allows the Federal Government to execute Brandon Bernard, despite Bernard’s troubling allegations that the Government secured his death sentence by withholding exculpatory evidence and knowingly eliciting false testimony against him.
Jessica Schulberg at HuffPost covered the story and the aftermath:
Bernard, who is Black, was sentenced to death by a nearly all-white jury in 2000 for his role in a botched car-jacking that ended in the killing of married couple Todd and Stacie Bagley. Bernard was not present when his friends abducted the Bagleys and he was not the one to shoot them dead. Christopher Vialva, the man who shot the Bagleys in the head, was executed in September. Prosecutors claimed Bernard was the one who set the car on fire with the Bagleys inside, although the government’s cooperating witness admitted at trial that he didn’t actually see who lit fire to the car.
At 18 years old, Bernard was just barely legally eligible for the death penalty. The teens who participated in the crime and were under 18 received more lenient sentences, even those who were more culpable than Bernard in the Bagleys’ deaths. Two have completed their 20-year sentences; a third is serving a 35-year sentence.
In 2018 Bernard’s lawyers found evidence that was covered up by government prosecutors and would have helped his case, as Justice Sotomayor noted. A majority of the jurors who sentenced him have now said it would have changed their minds. But Bernard was turned away by courts from presenting that evidence before being put to death.
The Justice Department, with Trump’s urging, had scheduled 13 executions beginning in July, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the federal death penalty’s reinstatement in 1988, there had only been three federal executions, all under George W. Bush’s administration — one of them Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. There had been no federal executions since 2003.
Bernard is one of five men — four of them Black — to be scheduled to be executed by the federal government since Trump lost the election. With the scheduled execution of Alfred Bourgeois today, Trump will have executed more people in a year than any president in 131 years. No president in more than a century has carried out executions after losing an election and during the lame duck period, traditionally a time when most major actions are put off until the next administration.
To read the remainder of this article, visit Michelangelo Signorile’s Substack newsletter.
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
Trending
- POLITICIZING THE PANDEMIC2 days ago
Ivanka Trump and Kellyanne Conway Sent ‘Dictates’ to CDC to Downplay COVID Severity Say Former Trump Appointees
- GRIFTER3 days ago
McEnany Walks Away, Refuses to Answer When Reporter Accuses Her of Hypocrisy: ‘You Spread Disinformation Every Day’
- 'FOLLOW THE FACTS'3 days ago
A Judge Has Just Ordered the Trump Org to Hand Over More Documents to the New York Attorney General
- BLIND FAITH3 days ago
Franklin Graham Finally Admits Trump Lost But His Followers Insist He’s ‘Not Hearing What God Is Really Doing’
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT2 days ago
Trump Hasn’t Fired FBI Director Chris Wray Yet Because WH Counsel ‘Strongly’ Warned It Could Put Him in Legal Jeopardy
- 'WE DO NOT APOLOGIZE TO TRAITORS AND SEDITIONISTS'1 day ago
‘Triggered’ Marco Rubio Blasted for Hypocrisy After Criticizing Biden Official’s ‘Accurate’ Description of Republicans
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS3 days ago
Ex-Texas Cop Accused of Violent Attempt to Prove Voter Fraud Was Hired by Anti-LGBTQ Activist’s GOP Group
- DEPRAVED INDIFFERENCE2 days ago
‘Crimes Against Humanity’: Medical Experts Explode Over Trump Official Pushing Herd Immunity Saying ‘We Want Them Infected’