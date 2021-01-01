OPINION
‘Unforgivably Evil’: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Blasts Trump for ‘Intentionally’ Taking Actions That Killed Hundreds of Thousands
Emmy Award winning MSNBC host Chris Hayes on New Year’s Eve blasted President Donald Trump for intentionally putting his own self interest over the lives of Americans and taking actions that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.
He called the President’s decisions on the coronavirus pandemic “unforgivably evil.”
“Donald Trump repeatedly and intentionally took action after action with the explicit effect of getting tens, even hundreds of thousands, of people killed in pursuit of what he viewed as his own personal interest. It may not be a crime in a legal sense, but it’s unforgivably evil,” Hayes wrote on Twitter.
MSNBC political analyst Mehdi Hasan added, “it may also be a crime in a legal sense.”
Hayes also linked to a New York Times article titled, “Trump’s Focus as the Pandemic Raged: What Would It Mean for Him?”
He commented: “And the entire superstructure of Republican Party politics colluded with this evil and helped usher in the deadliest year in American history.”
OPINION
Trump Supporters Melt Down After Poll Shows Half the Country Thinks He’s a Failed President
A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll has found that 50 percent of Americans consider President Donald Trump to be a failure — but his supporters are not buying it.
In fact, the poll not only shows that half the country thinks Trump had a failed presidency, but even bigger majorities are opposed to two high-profile actions he’s reportedly considering taking in the waning days of his presidency.
“Americans overwhelmingly say issuing a preemptive pardon for himself would be an abuse of presidential power, and an even bigger majority, including most Republicans, say he should attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration to demonstrate the peaceful transfer of power,” writes USA Today.
Despite this, Trump supporters are still in deep denial about the unpopularity of the man who lost the 2020 presidential election by more than 7 million votes.
Check out some reactions to the poll below.
The “glass half full” news media never miss a chance to attack the current president, and never will do so. Can’t they even be kind to Mr. Trump at Christmastime? I guess that’s just too much to ask. They’re just plain evil.
— James Banzer (@jjbanzer) December 24, 2020
With all Media hate, disrespect and intolerance for America? Trump is ‘flying high’ in Freedom’s Breeze!
The only failure would be failure to deal with America’s Traitors in plain sight.
— Brian A Russell (@britektire) December 24, 2020
And 79% of Americans see our media as traitors
— President elect Louis Vigo, Phd (@louisvigo) December 24, 2020
I think he will be judged as one of the best. He saved us from Hillary. Talk about a mess, she would have been awful. I’m afraid that Ahab and Jezebel will be trouble. They are for ID politics They should choose people that are qualified, not b/c of skin or sexual preference.
— Alpha Centauri (@edbailey1957) December 24, 2020
So there is only 1000 people in America lol ? How does 1000 voters represent all of America ?
— Robert Ricardo (@rricardo40) December 24, 2020
Best president ever, with about 50 percent brainwashed by the worst media ever.
— Ms Sticky (@mujikins27) December 24, 2020
You mean the bubble -dwelling woke cry-baby crowd? ?
— Soraya Hughes (@GretaSoraya) December 24, 2020
Only because the media elites will write BS and call it history!
— Skip Conway (@skipway66) December 24, 2020
I am sure that statement is true. The same idiot 50% that vote for the communists.
— Papa G (@BamaStryker) December 24, 2020
No do the failed media??????
— STEVE?????? (@SteveSSBoss) December 24, 2020
OPINION
Supreme Court Tries to Wait Out Trump’s Presidency – ‘Ducks’ Attempt to Exclude Undocumented From Census: Report
The U.S. Supreme Court just handed down a 6-3 ruling on President Donald Trump’s unconstitutional attempt to exclude undocumented persons from being included in the Census. The Court sent the case back down to a lower court that originally disagreed with the administration’s claim it had the right to not include those without citizenship or other official status from being counted when Congress redraws districts.
“This ruling will likely render the case moot, as the Trump administration likely misses the deadline for submitting alternative apportionment numbers,” election law expert Rick Hasen writes.
But NBC News is calling it “a win for Trump.”
Regardless, the ruling does not let the conservative justices off the hook. The U.S. Constitution clearly states all “persons” residing with the nation’s borders are to be counted.
Here’s the word salad they came up with as the majority opinion – ignoring the very unambiguous language the founders included in the Constitution.
“At present, this case is riddled with contingencies and speculation that impede judicial review. The President, to be sure, has made clear his desire to exclude aliens without lawful status from the apportionment base. But the President qualified his directive by providing that the Secretary should gather information ‘to the extent practicable’ and that aliens should be excluded ‘to the extent feasible,'” they wrote.
“Any prediction how the Executive Branch might eventually implement this general statement of policy is ‘no more than conjecture’ at this time.”
As if President Trump has not acted exactly as he’s threatened to most of the time.
With just 33 days until Joe Biden is sworn in as the nation’s 46th president, conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court are still pretending that predicting what Trump will do is just “conjecture,” when he repeatedly threatens to do something.
The three liberals on the Court clearly are doing their jobs, concluding that “the Government acknowledges it is working to achieve an allegedly illegal goal, this Court should not decline to resolve the case simply because the Government speculates that it might not fully succeed.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
OPINION
Expert Says If Trump Pardons Julian Assange It Would Be a ‘Quid Pro Quo’ and a ‘Crime’
“Russia, If You’re Listening”
President Donald Trump will pardon Julian Assange, claims Mark Burns, the man TIME described as Trump’s “top pastor.” And while the rumor has not been confirmed by any news source, national security and civil liberties expert Dr. Marcy Wheeler says if Trump does pardon the Wikileaks founder it would be a “quid pro quo” and a “crime.”
BREAKING: President Trump will pardon Julian Assange.
— Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) December 14, 2020
Dr. Wheeler is an independent journalist who has reported extensively on the Trump-Russia connection. The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan says she “writes a well-regarded national security blog,” and reports Wheeler was “a witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of President Donald Trump’s possible connections to Russia.”
Wheeler responded to Burn’s claim, saying: “If true, this will represent a crime unto itself, a payment of a quid pro quo entered into before Trump was elected,” and added an unequivocal charge, calling a pardon “the completion of a conspiracy with Russia.”
It doesn’t matter. Trump has already committed an overt act in this quid pro quo, so there is literally no way to separate an Assange pardon from it. He can pardon Snowden to own the libs. But an Assange pardon will be the completion of a conspiracy with Russia.
— Dr. emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 14, 2020
She also blasted both Trump and Trump’s supporters, who are literally praying for Assange to be pardoned.
“So congratulations to Julian Assange, by buying your freedom by making Trump president, which has nothing to do with journalism.”
And she went one step further, to prove her point:
For the Assange apologists bitching about this, if you don’t believe me about this, then you must assume that Randy Credico lied under oath.
— Dr. emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 14, 2020
Assange’s Wikileaks published thousands of hacked emails from the DNC, emails allegedly provided by Russia, before the 2016 election. He denies they were provided by Russia, but experts, including Special Counsel Robert Mueller, disagree. The publication of the emails clearly was designed to harm Hillary Clinton and to help Donald Trump become president.
In 2019 The Washington Post, reporting on the Mueller investigation, made clear Russia was behind the Wikileaks emails:
“The Trump Campaign showed interest in WikiLeaks’ releases of hacked materials throughout the summer and fall of 2016,” Mueller’s investigators wrote. The anti-secrecy website [Wikileaks] became the major outlet for Russia’s pilfered material, and Trump campaign staffers were engaged in discussions about pending leaks and how to capitalize on them, Mueller found.
Then, of course, there is Trump’s infamous “Russia, if you’re listening” call to action:
Stunning at the time, given all we know now Trump’s words are a steaming indictment, only proving definitively Dr. Wheeler’s charge an Assange pardon by Trump would “represent a crime unto itself, a payment of a quid pro quo entered into before Trump was elected.”
