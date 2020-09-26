'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'
“Armed Militias to Intimidate Voters”: Donald Trump Jr.’s New Ad Recruits GOP “Army” to “Secure” Election
The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., appears in a social media video ad asking people to join an “army” to stop the “radical left” and their plan to “steal” the election. Nevermind, that Trump Sr. has already refused to ensure a peaceful transfer of power if he loses and has also said he can only lose if the vote is rigged.
Here’s the ad itself:
Stark language in Don Jr.’s new “defend your ballot” ad: “We need every able-bodied man and woman to join Army for Trump’s election security operation…we need you to help us watch them” pic.twitter.com/qJwaQApptr
— Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) September 25, 2020
In the ad, Trump Jr. says:
“The radical left are laying the groundwork to steal this election from my father, President Donald Trump. They are planting stories that President Trump will have a landslide lead on election night but will lose when they finish counting the mail-in ballots. Their plan is to add millions of fraudulent ballots that can cancel your vote and overturn the election. We cannot let that happen.”
“We need every able-bodied man and woman to join Army for Trump’s election security operation at defendyourballot.com. We need you to help us watch them, not just on Election Day but also during early voting and at the counting boards. President Trump is going to win. Don’t let them steal it. Go to defendyourballot.com and enlist today.”
These posts, by a president’s son, should rank among the most worrisome threats to American democracy in our history. Calling for an “army” to prevent the election from being stolen?!? This should be disowned by the GOP—but we know it won’t be. https://t.co/9dCqOc2eXB
— Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) September 25, 2020
While the actual website DefendYourBallot.com is just a Trump campaign get out the vote effort that doesn’t actually instruct supporters to monitor polling places or post offices, one tech culture website said the “ads incite armed militias to intimidate voters.” Keep in mind, Trump Sr. has already promised to deploy thousands of law enforcement officials to polling places on Election Day, a move that will discourage voting by people with a distrust of police.
Considering the numerous armed protesters at anti-lockdown rallies during the start of the COVID-19 epidemic and Trump Sr.’s repeated lie that Democrats want to abolish the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms, it’s easy to see how Donald Jr.’s appeal could inspire right-wing gun nuts to “monitor” polling places and post offices by scaring voters, poll workers, and postal delivery people by challenging anything that looks even remotely suspicious to them.
“Cutting corners everywhere”: Engineers say parts of Trump’s wall will fall months after it was built
A new engineering report set to be filed in federal court has said that Republican President Donald Trump’s privately constructed 3-mile border fence, built in 2020 by North Dakota-based Fisher Sand and Gravel, will fall down due to extensive erosion in a matter of months if it’s not fixed and maintained.
The wall was built by the nonprofit “We Build the Wall”, a group that’s currently under federal investigation for illegally spending most of the $25 million it raised to help President Donald Trump build a wall along the U.S./Mexico border.
Fisher Sand and Gravel company president Tommy Fisher, a regular Fox News guest, had called his company’s fence the “Lamborghini” of border walls. However, Alex Mayer, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso told the Texas Tribune. “It’s not a Lamborghini, it’s a $500 used car…. It seems like they are cutting corners everywhere.”
Mark Tompkins, an environmental engineer hired by the National Butterfly Center wildlife refuge to examine the wall for a lawsuit alleging that Trump’s wall is destroying the local ecology, said that heavy rains, flooding, and erosion common to the Rio Grande Valley — where the wall is located — will likely cause it to tumble in a matter of months.
“When extreme flow events, laden with sediment and debris, completely undermine the foundation of the fence and create a flow path under the fence or cause a segment of the fence to topple into the river, unpredictable and damaging hydraulics will occur,” Tompkins wrote in a court affidavit.
A second report by the Millennium Engineers Group found that “gaps up to three feet wide and waist-deep, concrete cracking, construction flaws” caused by “substandard construction material” will cause the wall to fall soon as well.
Fisher has said that the reports’ findings are normal post-construction issues. The Trump Administration has given Fisher’s firms $2 billion in federal contracts to build more border wall segments.
Trump wasted half a billion on 10,000 ventilators that won’t arrive until September 2022
A new report from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform found that the Trump Administration repeatedly delayed an Obama-era order from the health-technology company Philips for 10,000 ventilators, wasting half-a-billion dollars for machines that won’t even arrive until September 2022.
According to the report, in 2014, the Obama Administration signed a contract with Philips to add 10,000 ventilators to the nation’s stockpile by June 2019. Though Philips delayed the fulfillment until November 2019, had they been held to that deadline, the nation would have had plenty of ventilators for when the coronavirus epidemic started in March 2020.
However, the Trump Administration granted Philips three extensions.
“On January 21, 2020, when the first coronavirus case was reported in the United States,” the report states, “Philips approached the Trump Administration about accelerating the delivery of ventilators under its existing contract. The Trump Administration ignored this opportunity, and for six weeks, it did not respond to Philips’ offer.”
When Peter Navarro — Assistant to the President, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy — and other senior officials in the White House negotiated a new contract with Philips, they ended up scrapping the Obama-era terms and agreed to pay almost five-times the price set under those terms.
While Philips had sold ventilators to other purchasers for prices as low as $9,327 per unit, the Trump Administration ended up paying $50,000 per unit.
“The documents show that the Administration accepted Philips’ first offer without even trying to negotiate a lower price,” the report reads.
The ventilators may arrive after a vaccine for the illness does. In the meanwhile, the U.S. has surpassed over 156,000 coronavirus deaths.
This revelation comes just a day after Vanity Fair revealed that the Trump White House scrapped a national testing plan for the epidemic, thinking that coronavirus would mostly kill of blue states voters and the administration could then blame Democratic governors for it.
‘Where Is the Law?’: Internet Trashes Trump as He Feeds Off Anger Over Ivanka’s Illegal Goya Endorsement With One of His Own
Outrage was immediate when First Daughter and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump endorsed Goya Foods in a tweet late Tuesday night. Government ethics experts says it clearly violated federal law. Worse, it came just days after the CEO of Goya praised President Donald Trump from the Rose Garden at the White House, saying the country is “truly blessed” to have Trump as president.
Moments ago, clearly smelling the widespread outrage, President Donald Trump did a Goya Foods endorsement of his own.
View this post on Instagram
Many Americans are furious, especially given the coronavirus pandemic that Trump is ignoring.
He’s busy selling Goya.
Priorities, you know.
True story, sadly. pic.twitter.com/AmamW8me8Z
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 15, 2020
It’s appalling that the current president of the USA is actively promoting the products of a for-profit company & doing so from the White House – literally! And as is always the case, there are no consequences for this grossly unethical conduct.https://t.co/z1Kc7seX6K pic.twitter.com/Aa33AqOQWV
— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 15, 2020
@OfficeGovEthics What the Trump family office has done with the Goya brand is illegal, I am a federal employee and this is unacceptable, anyone else would’ve been fired on the spot! #WTF
— MCT (@maocaldastolson) July 15, 2020
Jesus fucking Christ, can’t we end this shit already? We’re living inside of a parody and it’s not cute or funny at all anymore. https://t.co/RLLjXtyiFK
— PUT AN ANTI-RACIST SKULL ON IT 💀 (@DreadGazeebo) July 15, 2020
The president and his daughter are committing ethics violations and nobody will do anything about it b/c the attorney general is too busy looking for peaceful protesters to gas and even tweeting about it feels like a giant waste of time b/c Trump is also getting people killed.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 15, 2020
Trump shares photo with Goya Foods products after Ivanka faces criticism https://t.co/Vh7RgQBNTV YOUR POS PRESIDENT ADVERTISING FOR GOYA FOODS. LIKE ALL ELSE HE HAS DONE TOTALLY ILLEGAL. WHERE IS THE LAW????
— George Weinkotz (@george124) July 15, 2020
As if she’s ever seen a can of black beans before. trump himself did a photo “ad” for Goya also. None of them have the slightest concept of what “illegal” means.#PhonyJoni
— Matt (@Giant_Cyclone) July 15, 2020
Exactly. All talk but no action. Trump is also endorsing Goya with their products spread all over the Oval Office desk. This is illegal. Action needs to be taken NOW!
— Cher Davis (@cherdavis1000) July 15, 2020
@realDonaldTrump @TheJusticeDept It’s illegal for you and daddy to do this while in office. You want to do this then quit your job and go work for Goya. I have never seen such a corrupt administration and family. pic.twitter.com/qyfYnBUueC
— Rosemary (@Rosemar61825725) July 15, 2020
