'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'
Trump Is Already Planning a 2024 Run Just So Biden Won’t Get All the Press Attention
President Donald Trump is reportedly discussing launching his 2024 re-election campaign kickoff event on January 20 just to overshadow President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Yes, really.
The Daily Beast has cited three officials who Trump has reportedly discussed the idea with. He is assessing which big-dollar donors would support his bid and which political underlings would remain loyal to him just to benefit from whatever happens.
“Trump’s scheming about a future White House run is both an implicit recognition that he views his own current legal efforts as longshots and a reflection of his inherent desire to maintain political power and public attention,” The Daily Beast writes.
According to Bloomberg News, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, reportedly told Trump, “If you do that—and I think I speak for everybody in the room—we’re with you 100 percent.”
Trump still has yet to officially concede. On Thursday he told reporters, “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud.” Trump has been unable to prove his repeated claims of “massive fraud” in over 30 lawsuits which have either failed, been dismissed or withdrawn by his own re-election campaign.
Unfortunately for Trump, two comedians have already snatched up DonaldJTrump2024.com and are using the site to repeatedly call Trump a loser. They offered to give Trump the URL if he’ll concede and call himself a sad loser via Twitter.
Trump Willing to Defund the Military to Protect Treasonous Confederate Traitors
President Donald Trump is looking to cement his racist legacy on his way out of the White House by vetoing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a massive annual defense spending bill, simply because it contains a popular, bipartisan provision to rename military bases that were named after treasonous Confederate military leaders who fought against the federal government and spilled American blood for the “right” to own, rape, torture and kill Black slaves.
Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Congress agreed to the provision and so did former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who Trump fired on November 9.
While some Trump loyalists, like Republican Senate Armed Services Committee member Senator James Inhofe of Oklahoma, have said that Trump’s threat should get legislators to consider dropping the provision, three dozen Senate Democrats recently wrote a letter urging that the provision remain.
“Millions of servicemembers of color have lived on, trained at, and deployed from installations named to honor traitors that killed Americans in defense of chattel slavery,” the letter says. “Renaming these bases does not disrespect our military – it honors the sacrifices and contributions of our servicemembers in a way that better reflects our nation’s diversity and values. We know who these bases were named for and why they were named. It is long past the time to correct this longstanding, historic injustice. We must not shrink from our solemn duty in his moment.”
Trump’s veto may not matter anyway for two reasons: First, the bill could still pass through Congress with veto-proof majorities and second, Biden (who supports renaming the bases) could easily require a renaming of the bases through an executive order as soon as he becomes president in Januaray, making the change happen much faster than congressional legislation would have.
Weirdly, the NDAA usually is approved by congress and the president each year for the last 50 years without any issue. Trump shows that he’s willing to shoot himself, the miitary and veterans in the foot by vetoing the bill as its blockage would essentially deny a pay raise for troops, prevent funding for female-specific uniforms and body armor, and end “funding to support quality of life for service members and their families, including measures this year to support education for military children with special needs whose families have to frequently change school districts,” according to NBC News.
Georgia GOP Protestors Scream “Traitors” and “Death to Tyrants” While Demanding Trump Win Election
A video of Republican protestors in Georgia features people screaming “Death to tyrants!”, “Treason!” and “Traitors” while threatening to “finish” any Republican legislators who don’t try to stop President-elect Joe Biden from taking his rightful seat on Inauguration Day.
In the video, the main speaker with a megaphone announces, “Any Republican that allows this to happen is complicit and we will finish you.” He adds, “Any Republicans that are easily bullied into compliance by the left, we will finish you.”
“We will not accept anything less than a Donald Trump victory,” he continues. “We will accept nothing less than Donald Trump for another four years.”
He specifies that he means to “finish” these legislators by rallying Trump supporters to withdraw their support and end their political careers, but the cries of “Death to tyrants!” “Treason!” and “Traitors!” strikes an ominous undertone of potential political violence.
Specifically, protestors name Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp who recently promised to certify Georgia’s vote in Biden’s favor and Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney who has recognized Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.
The video is evidence of the danger of Trump’s continued, unsubstantiated claims that widespread voter fraud caused him to lose the election.
Not only is Trump stoking political outrage to help anger American conservatives and cast Biden as an illegitimate leader, he is also, as actor Edwrd Norton pointed out, likely trying to create a smokescreen while evading potential civil and criminal charges after leaving the White House.
People Worry That Trump Will Resign and Have Pence Pardon His Federal Crimes Before 2021
An opinion columnist at The Hill has predicted that after pardoning people in his inner circle, “Trump will resign from the presidency before his term officially ends, and he will be pardoned by Vice President Pence, when Pence becomes president.”
Columnist Brent Budowsky explains, “A presidential pardon by Pence would not offer protection from cases originating in states, but those cases will be far more manageable if they are not sunk into a morass of federal cases that only a federal pardon can protect him from.”
Without a federal pardon, Budowsky continues, Trump will almost certainly spend his coming years stuck in federal cases that not only threaten his freedom, but also his ability to secure lucrative multibillion-dollar business deals capitalizing off of his presidency and media savvy.
However, Trump would remain on the hook for criminal investigations on the state level.
