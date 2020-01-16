NOPE NOPE NOPE
Donald Trump Jr. Spreads Debunked Conspiracy Theory: Former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch Was ‘Monitoring’ Me
Donald Trump Jr. is making a wild accusation: former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was “monitoring” him.
Dan Bongino, a conspiracy theory spreading Trump sycophant, took to Twitter Wednesday to falsely claim: “Why was Marie Yovanovitch monitoring me, and others, when we began exposing her role in the Ukrainian collusion scandal with the Obama administration and the Democrats? Has she truthfully answered that question yet?”
There is no Ukrainian collusion scandal with the Obama administration and the Democrats.
The president’s eldest son chimed in to spread the false narrative and to also attack Yovanovitch, claiming, “She was doing the same to me apparently and other private citizens. Media wouldn’t cover a rogue Ambasador monitoring American citizens.” (Typo is Jr’s.)
She was doing the same to me apparently and other private citizens. Media wouldn’t cover a rogue Ambasador monitoring American citizens… I wonder why??? https://t.co/BvSVJE6wfw
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 16, 2020
But Trump Jr’s claim was long ago debunked.
“Trump’s media allies have latched onto their most ridiculous claim yet,” The Daily Beast reported in October, in an article titled, “Pro-Trump ‘Enemies List’ Smear Flops.”
Related: Trump Jr Posts Photos of His Assault Rifle Bearing Ancient ‘Symbol of War With Islam’ Now ‘Used by White Supremacists’: Experts
This comes directly after bombshell – and credible – evidence apparently shows that Yovanovitch’s every movement was being tracked, and even after stunning text messages between former Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas and a Trump donor were revealed. Those texts appear as threats to Yovanovitch, as MSNBC’s Chris Hayes noted:
But the whole thing feels extremely menacing and threatening and maybe sheds some light on why Yovanovitch herself experienced this period as full of menace and threats.
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 15, 2020
House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel on Wednesday announced he is investigating the alleged, jaw-dropping threats against Ambassador Yovanovitch.
Group of Vulnerable House Democrats Are Trying to Censure – and Not Impeach – President Trump
Despite all the likely illegal acts President Donald Trump has committed, despite the high crimes and misdemeanors he is being charged with – a list that in reality could have been exponentially larger – a small group of vulnerable House Democrats is actually trying to block the impeachment of this president and instead vote to censure him.
Calling it a “longshot idea,” Politico reports nearly all of the small group of Democrats serve in districts won by Trump in 2016. They are willing to do the wrong thing to keep their seats.
“The group of about 10 lawmakers included Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.), Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.), and Ben McAdams (D-Utah.),” Politico reports.
“I think it’s certainly appropriate and might be a little more bipartisan, who knows,” Rep. Schrader said Tuesday.
Democrats can afford to lose up to 18 votes and still pass the Articles of Impeachment, so the five to ten Democrats floating censure over impeachment won’t be able to block the historic vote, but it does call into question if they’re putting their jobs over their clear duty to their country.
There are also two House Democrats who will not vote to impeach Trump: Reps. Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) and Jeff Van Drew (D-N.J.).
Image of Rep. Gottheimer: New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen via Flickr
Trump Tweets Comments From ‘Fox & Friends’ Contributor Who Right Now Is Getting Mocked for His ‘Stupid’ Remarks
As he does nearly every day, President Donald Trump spent his “executive time” on Wednesday watching his favorite TV show, “Fox & Friends.” And as he does many mornings he tweeted out “quotes” (far from exact) from “Fox & Friends” that he likes.
Wednesday morning, less than two hours before the open impeachment hearings will begin, also on television, the president tweeted out comments from a Fox News contributor who right now is being mocked on social media for those comments, which what some say are “stupid” remarks.
Charles Hurt bragged on “Fox & Friends” that he doesn’t know what language “quid pro quo” is. He called the Latin term, and the word “bribery,” “squirrelly words.” He also wrongly suggested that attempted crimes are not crimes (they are) and that Democrats are unable to prove Trump “did anything particularly wrong,” which is also false.
As NCRM reported, many on social media mocked or derided Hurt, who is also an opinion editor for the right wing Washington Times, and a contributor to the far right wing website Breitbart.
Here’s Trump quoting Hurt:
“Nancy Pelosi cares more about power than she does about principle. She did not want to go down this road. She realizes this is a huge loser for Democrats. The Founders envisioned the worst people being in politics, yet they couldn’t envision this. You have these people taking…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019
….any laws or did anything wrong, and they have to move away from quid pro quo because there was no quid, and there was no quo. Ukraine got it’s money (3 weeks early), and there was no investigation.” @CharlesHurt @foxandfriends
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019
Hurt’s defense of Trump doesn’t hold water, but Trump apparently felt it does.
They are both wrong.
Open witness testimony in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump starts in less than one hour.
Trump Using Murder of 9 Americans to Try to Send US Armed Forces Into Mexico ‘to Wage War on the Drug Cartels’
Trump did not offer to help wounded victims who need to be airlifted to US medical facilities.
President Donald Trump wasted little time in using the slaughter of nine Americans in Mexico to try to send U.S. Armed forces into the sovereign nation. Three women and six children, including one as young as 3-years old, were killed in what some reports describe as a shootout between rival gangs where they were mistaken as members or in the middle of the attack.
“The families are from La Mora, about 70 miles south of Douglas, Ariz.,” The Salt Lake Tribune reports. “They are a mix of people who worship with the mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and polygamous offshoots. Lafe Langford Jr. said the killings happened near the town of Bavispe in the state of Sonora. The gunmen, [a relative of the victims] said, are believed to be members of a cartel from Chihuahua who encroached on another cartel’s territory.”
Trump took to Twitter to express his outrage at the drug cartels, one of his common targets he points to when insisting America needs to build his wall on the southern border.
“A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.
“If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively.,” he continued. “The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!”
This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019
There are several wounded family members in desperate need of medical assistance, hopefully in the U.S., and Mexican authorities say they cannot reach them. Trump did not offer to assist those victims.
Trump’s “offer” to effectively invade a foreign nation comes just weeks after he defended his pullout of U.S. Forces in Syria by saying Americans should not be paying for wars in foreign countries.
