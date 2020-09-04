2020 Road to the White House
Biden Picks Up More Republican Backers As Election Day Nears
A new group comprised of nearly 100 non-democrats was announced Thursday and it’s called Republicans and Independents For Biden. The sole objective of the newly-formed organization is “to defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden the next President of the United States.”
Former Republican governor of New Jersey, Christine Todd Whitman, is at the forefront of the endeavor. Readers will remember Whitman from her scathing criticism of President Donald J. Trump during the Democratic National Convention. She also headed the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2003.
“Trump is not the leader our nation needs, and it is time he got out of the way so true leaders can move our nation forward,” Whitman wrote. “A pandemic, economic collapse, racial unrest, and foreign dictators interfering in our elections have brought our country to the brink. 30 million unemployed, and worst of all, over 180,000 American lives tragically lost, due to this President’s gross incompetence and strategic choices in his response to COVID19.”
Whitman added, “Donald Trump’s daily assaults on our nation’s founding principles pose an existential threat to the future of the Republic.”
Joining Whitman in the humanitarian effort of America’s time is one-time 2020 Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder. Snyder wrote an op-ed in the Detroit Free Press Thursday that said he was still a Republican, but would nevertheless be endorsing Biden’s Democratic presidential candidacy.
“Donald Trump is a bully who lacks a moral compass. Joe Biden would bring back civility,” Snyder wrote.
With 61 days to the election, Republicans and Independents For Biden will target persuadable Republican and right-leaning Independent voters in “key battleground states who may have given Trump a chance in 2016, but now know that he can not lead our country to the greatness we seek,” according to the group’s website.
“Americans were promised more good-paying jobs and the opportunity for their families to live the American dream if they worked hard and played by the rules,” said Rosario Marin, the 41st Treasurer of the United States under President George W. Bush. “Instead, Donald Trump’s willful ignorance and abdication of leadership in the face of a pandemic has led to more job losses than at any point since the Great Depression. Tens of millions of Americans remain out of work and dependent on government assistance to feed, clothe and shelter their families. In short, there is no credible argument for the president to make that American families are better off than they were four years ago.”
Additional participants in this effort are listed here.
Colin Powell: ‘I Support Joe Biden for the Presidency of the United States’
Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell is expected to endorse Democratic 2020 candidate Joe Biden at Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention. Democratic convention organizers released an excerpt of Powell’s remarks ahead of schedule.
“I support Joe Biden for the presidency of the United States,” Powell will say.
Powell stated his support of the presumptive Democratic nominee in June 2020.
“I certainly cannot in any way support President Trump this year,” Powell told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”
He added at the time, “I think what we’re seeing now, this massive protest movement I have ever seen in my life, I think it suggests the country is getting wise to this and we’re not going to put up with it anymore.”
Watch below for an excerpt of the speech Powell will give Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention.
What to Expect During Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention
The Democratic National Convention speakers for Day 2 will include an array of generations aimed at uniting the divide between the years that separate us all – by culture, society, experience, and circumstance. Bridging the gap means bringing together vested parties that might otherwise not have much in common whatsoever.
Viewers can expect statements by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, former Secretary of State John Kerry and former President Bill Clinton, in addition to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York, and Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden.
Instead of the traditional keynote, the party will highlight the promise of the future – 17 rising political stars, to be precise.
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams will grace the virtual “stage,” in addition to Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela, Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, South Carolina State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, and others.
Former President Clinton is expected to give his most personal remarks this year during his speech.
“Donald Trump says we’re leading the world. Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple,” Clinton will say. “At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center. Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes—his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.”
Clinton will add, “Our party is united in offering you a very different choice: a go-to-work president. A down-to-earth, get-the-job-done guy. A man with a mission: to take responsibility, not shift the blame; concentrate, not distract; unite, not divide. Our choice is Joe Biden.”
Jill will say, “There are times when I couldn’t imagine how he did it—how he put one foot in front of the other and kept going. But I’ve always understood why he did it…He does it for you.”
She’ll add, “How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole. With love and understanding—and with small acts of compassion. With bravery. With unwavering faith.”
Former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates will offer what she understands best about the current presidency.
“…but from the moment President Trump took office, he has used his position to benefit himself rather than our country. He’s trampled the rule of law, trying to weaponize our Justice Department to attack his enemies and protect his friends,” Yates will say. “We need a president who respects our laws and the privilege of public service. Who reflects our values and cares about our people. We need a president who will restore the soul of America.”
CNN reported that Democrats will hold their official roll call vote on Tuesday evening, with party members appearing on video from each of the 57 states and territories to officially announce the delegates Biden and other Democrats received from their primary or caucus.
WATCH: Full DNC Speeches by Obama, Sanders, Urquiza, Kasich, and Klobuchar
If you missed any of Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention, New Civil Rights Movement has it right here. Scroll down to see the moving videos that streamed throughout the evening – and read below for speeches that literally sent chills through the spines of Americans watching at home.
“If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can and they will if we don’t make a change in this election,” Michelle Obama stated in her video endorsing Joe Biden.
“Our great nation is now living in an unprecedented moment,” Bernie Sanders said. “We are facing the worst public health crisis in 100 years and the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression. We are confronting systemic racism and the enormous threat to our planet of climate change.”
Sanders added, “And, in the midst of all of this, we have a president who is not only incapable of addressing these crises but is leading us down the path of authoritarianism.”
“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old,” Kristin Urquiza said. “His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life.”
“Many of us have been deeply concerned about the current path we’ve been following for the past four years,” John Kasich said. “It’s a path that’s led to division, dysfunction, irresponsibility and growing vitriol between our citizens.”
Kasich added, “I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country. That’s why I’ve chosen to appear at this convention. In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times.”
“Unity isn’t about settling. It’s about striving for something more,” Amy Klobuchar. “It isn’t the ends, it’s the means. It’s how we get stuff done. Unity is about reaching up…toward a higher purpose, a better future for all of us.”
